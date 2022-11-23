Advanced search
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
2022-11-23
46.37 USD   +0.45%
05:02pSun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures
PR
05:01pSun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures
AQ
11/22TSX up 213 Points at Midday, Led by Miners, Energy
MT
Sun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures

11/23/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Sun Life Financial Inc. logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding $400 million principal amount of Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.27 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Sun Life Media and Investor Relations contacts:

Rajani Kamath                                             

Yaniv Bitton

Associate Vice-President                           

Vice-President, Head of Investor

Corporate Communications                      

Relations & Capital Markets

647-515-7514                                              

416-979-6496

Rajani.Kamath@sunlife.com                    

Yaniv.Bitton@sunlife.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-redeems-series-2017-1-subordinated-unsecured-2-75-fixedfloating-debentures-301686529.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
