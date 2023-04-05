Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. Sun Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN.N0000   MU0016N00009

SUN LIMITED

(SUN.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-04-03
27.45 MUR    0.00%
Sun : Communique

04/05/2023 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn


SUN LIMITED

COMMUNIQUE

The Board of Directors of Sun Limited ("SUN" or the "Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the public in general that the Company shall, on 4 May 2023, exercise its early redemption option in respect of the whole part of the notes bearing tranche reference FRNMUR7Y (the "Notes"), issued as per the Programme Memorandum and the Applicable Pricing Supplement dated

18 October 2016. The details of the Notes are as follows:

Type

Amount

Tranche

Maturing on

Early Redemption

of notes

(MUR m)

Reference

Number

Fixed

958

FRNMUR7Y

4 November

As from fifth

rate

2023

anniversary of the

Notes

Dealings on these Notes will be suspended at close of business on 25 April 2023 for the purpose of their early redemption.

Shareholders of SUN and the investing public will be kept informed of further developments.

By Order of the Board

CIEL Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretary

4 April 2023

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to the Securities Act 2005 and listing rule 11.3. The Board of Directors accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Communiqué.

BRN: C06003886

Disclaimer

Sun Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 04:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 528 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2021 -1 989 M -43,8 M -43,8 M
Net Debt 2021 9 021 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 788 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 793
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart SUN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
François Eynaud Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yun Shing Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guillaume Jean Arnaud Dalais Non-Executive Chairman
Abdool Kadell Chief Information Officer
Naderasen Pillay Veerasamy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN LIMITED-10.00%105
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED17.04%15 808
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.6.29%8 854
WHITBREAD PLC15.29%7 406
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.41%6 004
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-5.88%5 786
