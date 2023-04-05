Sun : Communique

The Board of Directors of Sun Limited ("SUN" or the "Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the public in general that the Company shall, on 4 May 2023, exercise its early redemption option in respect of the whole part of the notes bearing tranche reference FRNMUR7Y (the "Notes"), issued as per the Programme Memorandum and the Applicable Pricing Supplement dated

18 October 2016. The details of the Notes are as follows:

Type Amount Tranche Maturing on Early Redemption of notes (MUR m) Reference Number Fixed 958 FRNMUR7Y 4 November As from fifth rate 2023 anniversary of the Notes

Dealings on these Notes will be suspended at close of business on 25 April 2023 for the purpose of their early redemption.

Shareholders of SUN and the investing public will be kept informed of further developments.

By Order of the Board

CIEL Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretary

4 April 2023

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to the Securities Act 2005 and listing rule 11.3. The Board of Directors accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Communiqué.

BRN: C06003886