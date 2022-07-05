Sun Max Tech : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, POWER LOGIC HOLDINGS INC.resolution on the record date for distribution of dividends
07/05/2022 | 02:43am EDT
Provided by: SUN MAX TECH LIMITED
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/05
Time of announcement
14:28:15
Subject
Announce on behalf of the subsidiary,
POWER LOGIC HOLDINGS INC.resolution on the
record date for distribution of dividends
Date of events
2022/07/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/05
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends USD4,100,000.-
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:NA
7.Book closure ending date:NA
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None