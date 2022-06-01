Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Max Tech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6591   KYG8587R1074

SUN MAX TECH LIMITED

(6591)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
61.70 TWD   -0.48%
05:24aSUN MAX TECH : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, POWER LOGIC TECH (TAI YI) CO., LTD.resolution on the record date for distribution of dividends
PU
05/31SUN MAX TECH : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date and the period of transfer termination period of Sun Max CB2(65912）
PU
05/31SUN MAX TECH : Appointing members of the 3nd session of Remuneration Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun Max Tech : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, POWER LOGIC TECH (TAI YI) CO., LTD.resolution on the record date for distribution of dividends

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SUN MAX TECH LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 17:08:18
Subject 
 Announce on behalf of the subsidiary,
POWER LOGIC TECH  (TAI YI) CO., LTD.resolution on the
record date for distribution of dividends
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/01
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends CNY$ 0,000,000.-
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:NA
7.Book closure ending date:NA
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/01
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sun Max Tech Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUN MAX TECH LIMITED
05:24aSUN MAX TECH : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, POWER LOGIC TECH (TAI YI) CO., LTD.re..
PU
05/31SUN MAX TECH : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date and the period of transfer term..
PU
05/31SUN MAX TECH : Appointing members of the 3nd session of Remuneration Committee
PU
05/31SUN MAX TECH : Appointing members of the 3nd session of Audit Committee
PU
05/31SUN MAX TECH : Announcement of the Chairman election by the board meeting
PU
05/31SUN MAX TECH : Announcement of releasing Directors from non-competition restrictions by th..
PU
05/31SUN MAX TECH : Announcement the annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 of the Company's..
PU
05/31SUN MAX TECH : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 shareholder meeting
PU
05/06Sun Max Tech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/06Sun Max Tech Limited announced that it expects to receive TWD 301.5 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 839 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net income 2021 219 M 7,54 M 7,54 M
Net cash 2021 118 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,31x
Yield 2021 6,85%
Capitalization 1 980 M 68,2 M 68,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart SUN MAX TECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Max Tech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Fang Hsu Chairman & General Manager
Hui Ling Chen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Ping Chi Chen Research & Development Manager
Jung Chung Hsieh Research & Development Manager
Tien Tzu Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN MAX TECH LIMITED5.65%68
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.62%97 282
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.18%76 858
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.10%55 301
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.92%52 655
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.81%39 123