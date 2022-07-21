Sun Max Tech : Announcement of the company's 2022 annual cash capital increase and share subscription base date and other related matters

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company for record date:2022/07/21 2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No): NO 3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/07/12 4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance of shares:2022/05/06 5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued: The total amount issued is NT$20,000,000 The number of issued shares is 2,000,000 6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:NA 7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:NA 8.Par Value per share:NT$10 9.Issue price: The actual issue price will be issued in accordance with the guidance of the underwriter members of the "Republic of China Securities Business Association." Article 6-1 of the "Self-regulatory Rules for the Offering and Issuance of Securities by Banking Companies", and a separate announcement will be made after pricing 10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees: According to Article13 of the company's articles of association, 200,000 shares of 10% of the total issued new shares are reserved for subscription by the company's employees 11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders: Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders: Capital increase to issue 80% of new shares,totaling 1,600,000 shares, to be increased by the original shareholders Shareholders' shareholding ratio recorded in the shareholder register on the base date of capita 12.Method for public sale and no.of shares: In accordance with the provisions of Article 28-1 of the Securities and Exchange Law of the Republic of China, the issuance of 10% of the total new shares, 200,000 shares will be publicly underwritten by public subscription 13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: If the original shareholder subscribes for less than one share, the shareholder may, within five days from the date of closing the transfer of accounts, go to the company's stock agency for patching up. It is proposedto authorize the chairman of the board to negotiate with a specific person to subscribe for the abnormal fractional shares that have not been pieced together into one share within the time limit 14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Same as the original issued shares 15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase: To enrich working capital 16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/08/26 17.Last date before book closure:2022/08/19 18.Book closure starting date:2022/08/22 19.Book closure ending date:2022/08/26 20.Payment period: (1)The payment period for subscription by existing shareholders and employees:2022/09/01~2022/09/07 (2)The payment period for subscription by specific persons:2022/09/08 21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: It will be announced once the contract has been signed. 22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds: It will be announced once the contract has been signed. 23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds: It will be announced once the contract has been signed. 24.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1).The starting and ending date of convertible bond conversion and entitlement certification: 2022/08/01 to 2022/08/26 (2).This plan for capital reduction was approved by Letter No. Jin-Guan-Zheng-Fa-ZiNo.1110346826 of the Financial Supervisory Commission dated July 12, 2022. (3).In response to the rapid changes in the financing environment of the capital market, in order to grasp the issuance conditions and the timeliness of the actual issuance operation, the important content of the cash capital increase and issuance of new shares and issuance-related matters have been corrected by the competentauthority of the Republic of China and tipulated by relevant laws and regulations. Amendments, changes due to objective circumstances, or other inappropriateness,including applying to the competent authority for extension or revocation, are intended to authorize the chairman of the board to deal with them according to the actual situation.