Sun Max Tech : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary Poewr Logic Tech (TAI YI) Co., Ltd
06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Provided by: SUN MAX TECH LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/01
Time of announcement
17:07:58
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the board
of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of
major subsidiary Poewr Logic Tech (TAI YI) Co., Ltd
Date of events
2022/06/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/01
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividends CNY$65,000,000.-
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The amount would convert to equivalent US dollars to distribution
for the only investor,Poewr Logic Holdings Inc.