Sun Max Tech : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary POWER LOGIC HOLDINGS INC.
Provided by: SUN MAX TECH LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/05
Time of announcement
14:27:53
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the board
of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of
major subsidiary POWER LOGIC HOLDINGS INC.
Date of events
2022/07/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/05
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividends USD4,100,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Sun Max Tech Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:42:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution