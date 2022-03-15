Log in
    6591   KYG8587R1074

SUN MAX TECH LIMITED

(6591)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Sun Max Tech : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention measures to suspend work.

03/15/2022 | 06:48pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SUN MAX TECH LIMITED
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 06:35:56
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary
to cooperate with the local government's epidemic
prevention measures to suspend work.
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/16
2.Company name:
DONG GUAN DONG LI DIAN ZI CO. LTD.
POWER LOGIC TECH  (TAI YI) CO., LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
In order to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention
measures, the local government will suspend work and quarantine from
March 16th to March 21th. The date of factory resumption is to be
advised by the local government.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)To follow instructions of local government；
(2)Reschedule delivery internally；
(3)Plans to adjust its production and to further utilize POWER LOGIC
(JIANGXI TAI YI) CO.,LTD its facilities.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sun Max Tech Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
