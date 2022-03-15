Sun Max Tech : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention measures to suspend work.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/16 2.Company name: DONG GUAN DONG LI DIAN ZI CO. LTD. POWER LOGIC TECH (TAI YI) CO., LTD 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: In order to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention measures, the local government will suspend work and quarantine from March 16th to March 21th. The date of factory resumption is to be advised by the local government. 6.Countermeasures: (1)To follow instructions of local government； (2)Reschedule delivery internally； (3)Plans to adjust its production and to further utilize POWER LOGIC (JIANGXI TAI YI) CO.,LTD its facilities. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None