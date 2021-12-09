Log in
    SPARC   INE232I01014

SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LIMITED

(SPARC)
Sun Pharma Advanced Research : Update on SPARC strategy and portfolio

12/09/2021 | 03:12am EST
Update on SPARC strategy and portfolio

9th December 2021

BSE:532872 • NSE: SPARC • BLOOMBERG: SPADV@IN • REUTERS: SPRC.BO • CIN:L73100GJ2006PLC047837

Disclaimer

This presentation and its contents should not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or part, or disclosed by recipients directly or indirectly to any other person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable laws. Accordingly, any persons in possession of this presentation should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. This presentation may include statements which may constitute forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, business development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements. Peak sales forecast/potential in the presentation represent potential sales of the product/s for the commercialization partner. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited ("Company"). Please note that the past performance of the Company is not, and should not be considered as, indicative of future results. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, viewers of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements.

The information contained in these materials has not been independently verified. None of the Company, its Directors, Promoters or affiliates, nor any of its or their respective employees, advisers or representatives or any other person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in such information or opinions or for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise in connection with this document, and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, for the contents of this document including its accuracy, fairness, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by any of them, or on behalf of them, and nothing in this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past or the future. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are current, and if not stated otherwise, as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information or the opinions expressed in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any opinions or information expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice. This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation or inducement to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment therefor. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in or inconsistent with this presentation and if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by any person. By participating in this presentation or by accepting any copy of the slides presented, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. All brand names and trademarks are the property of respective owners.

SPARC © 2021

2

Agenda

01

Portfolio strategy & update

02

Anil Raghavan

03

Anti TAA-1 & other

04

preclinical programs

Nitin Damle

05 Q&A

Clinical NCE assets

Siu-Long Yao

Financial update

Chetan Rajpara

SPARC © 2021

3

SPARC - Taking stock of our journey

4 Clinical Stage Programs Targeting Areas of High Unmet Need

Targeting large addressable patient populations with $20B+ combined peak sales potential in 6 indications within Oncology, Neurology & Immunology

Discovery & Development Across Validated & Novel Biology in Order to Balance the Risk

Multi-modal portfolio covering small and large molecules and conjugated entities

10+ preclinical programs including a TAA-1 program expected to enter the clinic in 2023

Proven High Quality R&D Organization with Capital-Efficient Global Operations

350+ scientists across 4 research centers including US; $400M invested to date 2 USFDA approvals for internally developed assets

3 NDAs targeted for submission in 2022

Highly Flexible Model to Maximize Shareholder Value

Partnerships to maximize large commercial potential and provide non-dilutive capital

Maximize multi-TA opportunity and preserve optionality for spin-offs

Experienced Management Team and Globally Recognized Scientific Advisory Board

ADC = Antibody Drug Conjugate | TA = Therapeutic Area | USFDA = United States Food and Drug Administration | NDA = New Drug Approval | TAA-1 = Tumor Associated Antigen-1

SPARC © 2021

4

Differentiated operating model

DISCOVERY

Internal Ideation

  • Deliberate process with a robust evaluation framework
  • Mature discovery competency with select partnerships to augment capabilities

Collaborations with academic institutes and biotechs

  • Competitive partnering model
  • Strategic relationships with several Tier 1 academic institutes globally
  • Focus on robust internal validation

DEVELOPMENT

Full service bricks and mortar value chain

Significant global development and manufacturing scale-up experience

Robust Go/No-Go process with substantial experimental and external inputs - Kill early, Kill completely

Opportunities to leverage patient pool in India for quick clinical PoC, biomarker validation and more

COMMERCIALIZATION

Multiple assets out-licensed to partners providing validation for the model

Continue to seek asset- appropriate partnerships

Strategic flexibility to build out own commercial engine in the future or create alternative structure to unlock value

Access high-quality early

Translate efficiently leveraging the

Maximize value capture through

stage science globally

cost and patient arbitrage

fit-for-asset commercial models

Low cost of failure offers multiple shots on goal for invested capital

PoC = Proof of Concept

SPARC © 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
