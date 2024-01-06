Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited is an India-based clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company. The Company is in the business of research and development (R&D) of pharmaceutical products to unmet medical needs in the areas of oncology, neurodegeneration and immunology. The Company develops New Chemical Entities (NCE), New Biological Entities and reformulated products. Its NCE includes SCC-138, SCO-088, SCO-120 and SCD-044. Its Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) include Wrap Matrix Technology, Lipexelle technology and TearAct Technology. Wrap Matrix technology is useful to develop controlled release tablets. It has developed Elepsia XR using Wrap MatrixTM technology. Lipexelle technology for ophthalmic formulations. It has also developed Xelpros, a BAK free latanoprost eye drop developed using Lipexelle technology. Xelpros is commercialized by its partner in the United States. It has also developed PDP-716 eye drops for treatment of Glaucoma based on its TearAct technology.

Sector Pharmaceuticals