Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUNPHARMA   INE044A01036

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(SUNPHARMA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:16 2022-12-19 am EST
986.80 INR   -0.69%
12/18INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as recession fears offset China recovery hopes
RE
12/18Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Gets Warning Letter from US FDA for Halol Facility in India
MT
12/09Tech Stocks Sell-Off Sinks Indian Equities; HCL Technologies Tops Losers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as recession fears offset China recovery hopes

12/18/2022 | 11:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened little changed on Monday as hopes of demand recovery in China were offset by jitters over a potential global recession.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 18,268.60, as of 09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.03% higher to 61,366.56.

The information technology stocks fell 0.5% after Accenture Plc forecast lower-than-expected sales for the upcoming quarter.

Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma fell nearly 2% after

receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

for Halol facility in Gujarat. The stock was the top loser on the pharma index, which fell 0.5%.

Dilip Buildcon surged over 3% on securing an order worth 16.47 billion rupees.

Asian markets reversed early gains as recession fears soured sentiment, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan falling 0.24%.

Major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank hiked rates last week and signalled a prolonged rate-hike cycle, triggering fears over the impact on the global economy.

Reports say that China planned to increase flights to encourage the recovery of its air transport market. The decision comes after the world's second-largest economy eased several restrictions from its zero-COVID policy last week. ($1 = 82.7060 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC -5.92% 264.48 Delayed Quote.-36.20%
DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED -2.20% 229.2 End-of-day quote.-48.24%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -0.42% 623.358 Real-time Quote.-20.69%
NIFTY 50 0.45% 18353.5 Delayed Quote.5.27%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.75% 61337.81 Real-time Quote.5.29%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. -0.64% 986.8 Delayed Quote.17.49%
All news about SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
12/18INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as recession fears offset China recovery hopes
RE
12/18Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Gets Warning Letter from US FDA for Halol Facility in Ind..
MT
12/09Tech Stocks Sell-Off Sinks Indian Equities; HCL Technologies Tops Losers
MT
12/08Indian Equities Bounce Back at the Close, Lifted by Public Sector Bank Stocks
MT
12/08Sun Pharma gets FDA import warning for India plant, shares drop
RE
12/08US FDA Places Sun Pharmaceutical's Halol Facility in India Under Import Alert; Shares D..
MT
12/07India's Sun Pharma says Halol facility listed under FDA import alert
RE
11/25Sun Pharmaceutical's Psoriatic Arthritis Drug Up for Strong Sales Once Available
MT
11/21Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - SEZABY approved by US FDA for the treatment of ..
AQ
11/17Sun Pharma Advanced, Sun Pharma Get US FDA Nod for Neonatal Seizures Treatment Drug
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 439 B 5 303 M 5 303 M
Net income 2023 85 521 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
Net cash 2023 107 B 1 288 M 1 288 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,8x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 2 384 B 28 810 M 28 810 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,19x
EV / Sales 2024 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float -
Chart SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 993,65 INR
Average target price 1 144,89 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Managing Director & Executive Director
C. S. Muralidharan Chief Financial Officer
Davinder Singh Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Ashok I. Bhuta Compliance Officer & Senior GM-Secretarial
Anoop Deshpande Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.17.49%28 810
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.73%18 000
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-18.19%14 113
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.19.82%12 230
CIPLA LIMITED15.39%10 625
SHENZHEN SALUBRIS PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.18.19%5 108