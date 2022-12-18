INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as recession fears offset China recovery hopes

BENGALURU, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened
little changed on Monday as hopes of demand recovery in China
were offset by jitters over a potential global recession.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 18,268.60, as of
09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.03%
higher to 61,366.56.
The information technology stocks fell 0.5% after
Accenture Plc forecast lower-than-expected sales for the
upcoming quarter.
Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma fell nearly
2% after
receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration
for Halol facility in Gujarat. The stock was the top loser
on the pharma index, which fell 0.5%.
Dilip Buildcon surged over 3% on securing an order worth
16.47 billion rupees.
Asian markets reversed early gains as recession fears soured
sentiment, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan falling
0.24%.
Major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank hiked rates last week and signalled a
prolonged rate-hike cycle, triggering fears over the impact on
the global economy.
Reports say that China planned to increase flights to
encourage the recovery of its air transport market. The decision
comes after the world's second-largest economy eased several
restrictions from its zero-COVID policy last week.
($1 = 82.7060 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)