INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise, tracking Asia; Fed in focus

BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares began
November on a higher note on Tuesday, after rising for three
straight sessions, with gains seen across sectors and tracking
other Asian equities as investors focus on this week's U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.49% to 18,100.40 as of
0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.48% higher at
61,040.24.
Last month, the benchmark indexes added more than 5% each on
the back of strong corporate earnings reports and hopes of a
less-hawkish stance from major central banks.
Investors this week will be looking for the outcome of the
Fed policy meeting and the outlook on future rate hikes.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75
basis points on Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day
policy meeting.
A meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy
Committee is also expected. Scheduled for Nov. 3, the
policy-setting committee would potentially discuss its response
to the government on its failure to stick to its inflation
target for three quarters in a row.
In broader Asia, shares rose in early trade on Tuesday
despite mild losses from Wall Street overnight as investors
turned their focus to the Fed's policy meeting for cues on what
comes next.
In domestic trading, Nifty's automobile, IT
, and pharma indexes were among the top
gainers, rising between 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and UPL Ltd
were up between 0.4% and 0.9%, ahead of their quarterly results
later in the day.
($1 = 82.7910 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)