    SUNPHARMA   INE044A01036

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(SUNPHARMA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:31:14 2023-03-27 am EDT
976.85 INR   +0.41%
India's Sun Pharma flags revenue hit from IT 'incident'

03/27/2023 | 12:26am EDT
A guard walks inside the office of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd would see a revenue drop in a few of its businesses and incur some expenses due to an "IT security incident" that happened earlier this month.

The effect of the incident on the drug major's IT systems included a breach of certain file systems and theft of some company and personal data, Sun Pharma said in a filing late on Sunday. A ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the incident, it added.

Sun Pharma, known for its consumer healthcare products such as Revital vitamins and pain relief medicine Volini, posted a near 14% jump in total revenue from operations to 112.41 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) in the last quarter.

The drugmaker on March 2 reported the information security incident, adding that it had not impacted the company's operations. However, on Sunday, the company said its containment measures had affected its operations.

Sun Pharma said it took steps to remediate the impact with the help of experts and "enhanced" security measures to address the situation.

The company said it was unable to determine other potential adverse impacts of the incident, including higher costs and the possibility of litigation.

($1 = 82.3500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 437 B 5 311 M 5 311 M
Net income 2023 84 873 M 1 030 M 1 030 M
Net cash 2023 125 B 1 518 M 1 518 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 2 334 B 28 338 M 28 338 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
EV / Sales 2024 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 44,4%
Managers and Directors
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Managing Director & Executive Director
C. S. Muralidharan Chief Financial Officer
Davinder Singh Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Ashok I. Bhuta Compliance Officer & Senior GM-Secretarial
Anoop Deshpande Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-2.85%28 338
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.85%16 468
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-8.74%11 713
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-11.48%10 195
CIPLA LIMITED-18.47%8 596
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED14.47%5 907
