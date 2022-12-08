India's Sun Pharma says plant listed under U.S. FDA import alert

BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) had listed Indian drugmaker Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's facility in the western
Indian state of Gujarat under an import alert, the company said
on Thursday, sending its shares down 3.6%.
The import alert means all future shipments of products made
at the Halol plant can be refused admission to the U.S. market
until the facility becomes compliant with the FDA's Current Good
Manufacturing Practice standards, Sun Pharma said in a
statement.
"The company continues to cooperate with the U.S. FDA and
will undertake all necessary steps to resolve these issues and
to ensure that the regulator is completely satisfied with the
company's remedial action," Sun Pharma said.
The FDA has excluded 14 products from the import alert,
subject to certain conditions.
It was not immediately clear what the conditions are and
what remedial action the FDA had asked the company to take. Sun
Pharma did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
further comment.
Supplies to the U.S. market from Halol contributed to about
3% of Sun Pharma's consolidated revenue in the year ended March
2022, including the 14 excluded products.
The company's shares posted their sharpest intraday
percentage drop since end-May following the news and were the
top loser on the blue-chip Nifty 50 index.
(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Savio D'Souza)