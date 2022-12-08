Advanced search
    SUNPHARMA   INE044A01036

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(SUNPHARMA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:57 2022-12-08 am EST
986.55 INR   -3.07%
12:29aIndia's Sun Pharma says plant listed under U.S. FDA import alert
RE
12:28aUS FDA Places Sun Pharmaceutical's Halol Facility in India Under Import Alert; Shares Down 3%
MT
12/07India's Sun Pharma says Halol facility listed under FDA import alert
RE
India's Sun Pharma says plant listed under U.S. FDA import alert

12/08/2022 | 12:29am EST
BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had listed Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat under an import alert, the company said on Thursday, sending its shares down 3.6%.

The import alert means all future shipments of products made at the Halol plant can be refused admission to the U.S. market until the facility becomes compliant with the FDA's Current Good Manufacturing Practice standards, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

"The company continues to cooperate with the U.S. FDA and will undertake all necessary steps to resolve these issues and to ensure that the regulator is completely satisfied with the company's remedial action," Sun Pharma said.

The FDA has excluded 14 products from the import alert, subject to certain conditions.

It was not immediately clear what the conditions are and what remedial action the FDA had asked the company to take. Sun Pharma did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for further comment.

Supplies to the U.S. market from Halol contributed to about 3% of Sun Pharma's consolidated revenue in the year ended March 2022, including the 14 excluded products.

The company's shares posted their sharpest intraday percentage drop since end-May following the news and were the top loser on the blue-chip Nifty 50 index. (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.15% 18585.65 Delayed Quote.7.43%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. -3.02% 986.55 Delayed Quote.22.21%
Financials
Sales 2023 439 B 5 333 M 5 333 M
Net income 2023 85 562 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
Net cash 2023 123 B 1 495 M 1 495 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,5x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 2 442 B 29 664 M 29 664 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
EV / Sales 2024 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 44,4%
Managers and Directors
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Managing Director & Executive Director
C. S. Muralidharan Chief Financial Officer
Davinder Singh Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Ashok I. Bhuta Compliance Officer & Senior GM-Secretarial
Anoop Deshpande Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.22.21%29 664
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.47%17 976
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-28.63%12 245
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.17.33%11 989
CIPLA LIMITED17.53%10 862
SHENZHEN SALUBRIS PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.20.53%5 086