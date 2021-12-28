Indian shares end higher on upbeat global cues; tech, auto stocks jump

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on
Tuesday, boosted by technology and auto stocks, as investors
mirrored positive trends in global markets and shrugged off
worries around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.86% at 17,233.25
and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.83% to
57,897.48.
The Nifty auto index rose 1.3%, while IT
(information technology) stocks added 0.97%.
"IT will continue to be at a premium valuation. It is the
most stable segment and the story they have about digitalisation
is going to improve over the coming years. They are defensive in
nature and a very safe sector in terms of volatility," Vinod
Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.
Indian benchmark indexes are still off by nearly 7% from a
peak touched in October, pressured by a combination of factors,
including fears over heated valuations and a surge in Omicron
cases globally.
The country approved this week Merck's COVID-19 pill
and two more vaccines for emergency use, as it braces for a
possible spike in infections from the highly infectious strain.
"While the market's trend might be volatile in the near term
... strong earnings delivery along with positive macro-economic
data would hold the key to drive markets upwards," Motilal Oswal
said in a note.
In global markets, shares in Europe and Asia inched up, on
Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street.
Authorities in Britain and France have held off from
imposing tough restrictions on movement, betting that high
vaccination rates will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed
even as cases surge.
Among individual shares, Asian Paints and Sun
Pharma were among top gainers on the Nifty 50 index,
rising 2.9% and 2.64%, respectively.
Active pharma ingredient maker Supriya Lifescience
ended up 42.7% on its Mumbai market debut day, compared with an
initial public offering price of 274 rupees.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)