Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUNPHARMA   INE044A01036

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(SUNPHARMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares end higher on upbeat global cues; tech, auto stocks jump

12/28/2021 | 05:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by technology and auto stocks, as investors mirrored positive trends in global markets and shrugged off worries around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.86% at 17,233.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.83% to 57,897.48.

The Nifty auto index rose 1.3%, while IT (information technology) stocks added 0.97%.

"IT will continue to be at a premium valuation. It is the most stable segment and the story they have about digitalisation is going to improve over the coming years. They are defensive in nature and a very safe sector in terms of volatility," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Indian benchmark indexes are still off by nearly 7% from a peak touched in October, pressured by a combination of factors, including fears over heated valuations and a surge in Omicron cases globally.

The country approved this week Merck's COVID-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use, as it braces for a possible spike in infections from the highly infectious strain.

"While the market's trend might be volatile in the near term ... strong earnings delivery along with positive macro-economic data would hold the key to drive markets upwards," Motilal Oswal said in a note.

In global markets, shares in Europe and Asia inched up, on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street.

Authorities in Britain and France have held off from imposing tough restrictions on movement, betting that high vaccination rates will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed even as cases surge.

Among individual shares, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma were among top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, rising 2.9% and 2.64%, respectively.

Active pharma ingredient maker Supriya Lifescience ended up 42.7% on its Mumbai market debut day, compared with an initial public offering price of 274 rupees.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED 2.93% 3368.2 Delayed Quote.18.37%
NIFTY 50 0.86% 17233.25 Delayed Quote.21.61%
S&P 500 1.38% 4791.19 Delayed Quote.25.82%
SENSEX 30 0.83% 57897.48 Real-time Quote.20.25%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 2.64% 815.1 Delayed Quote.34.06%
All news about SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
06:21aIndian Indices Extend Gains on Tuesday; Asian Paints Climbs 3%
MT
05:57aIndian shares end higher on upbeat global cues; tech, auto stocks jump
RE
04:23aSun Pharmaceutical Industries Gets Emergency Use Authorization to Sell Generic Molnupir..
MT
12/16Sun Pharma Announces US FDA Approval for Generic Amphotericin B Liposome Injection
AQ
12/15Sun Pharma Gets US FDA Nod for Generic Fungal Infection Drug
MT
12/15Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Gets US FDA's Nod for Generic Amphotericin B Liposomal In..
MT
12/15Indian Indices Extend Loss for Fourth Day on Wednesday; Bajaj Finance Drops 3%
MT
11/29Indian Benchmarks Open the Week in Green; Kotak Mahindra Bank Jumps 3%
MT
11/23ECS Botanics Subsidiary, Sun Pharma Enter Supply, Toll Processing Deal for Medicinal Ca..
MT
11/12Sun Pharma geared to introduce Molnupiravir, licensed from MSD and Ridgeback, under the..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 384 B 5 140 M 5 140 M
Net income 2022 70 108 M 939 M 939 M
Net cash 2022 95 702 M 1 282 M 1 282 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 1 905 B 25 429 M 25 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 794,10 INR
Average target price 914,91 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Managing Director & Executive Director
C. S. Muralidharan Chief Financial Officer
Israel Makov Non-Executive Chairman
Atanu Roy SVP & Chief Information Officer
Davinder Singh Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.34.06%25 429
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.92%20 049
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-7.11%18 228
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.8.28%12 299
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-9.73%12 186
CIPLA LIMITED13.45%10 017