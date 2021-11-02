Log in
    SUNPHARMA   INE044A01036

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(SUNPHARMA)
  Report
Indian shares slip as Sun Pharma drags ahead of earnings

11/02/2021 | 01:39am EDT
BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course to fall slightly on Tuesday as pharmaceutical stocks lost their footing on the back of a slide in heavyweight Sun Pharma ahead of its quarterly earnings results later in the day.

By 0506 GMT, the blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.15% to 17,902.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.25% at 59,989.43.

"Typically, (the festive season of) Diwali week sees lower volume with a lot of traders on holiday... we normally don't see a big sell-off," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

The Nifty and Sensex had shed 3.3% each over the final three sessions last week on concerns of overvaluations and heavy foreign selling, before recouping some of those losses on Monday with gains of more than 1%.

On Tuesday, the Nifty Pharma Index fell 0.69%, snapping two straight sessions of losses, as Sun Pharma slipped 2.3% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50. The company is due to report September-quarter earnings later in the day.

Limiting losses, however, was the Nifty Auto Index gaining 1.41%. Shares of Tata Motors rose as much as 5% after the carmaker projected pre-tax earnings margin and free cash flow at its Jaguar Land Rover unit to turn positive in the second half of fiscal 2022.

The Nifty Realty Index rose 2.86%, extending gains for a third session.

Among other stocks, agrochemical holding company PI Industries shed 7.6% after its deal with active pharmaceutical ingredient maker IND Swift Laboratories fell through.

Joining a long list of Indian startups that have tapped the capital market this year, logistics firm Delhivery Ltd filed for an initial public offering of up to 74.6 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LIMITED 3.81% 61.3 End-of-day quote.0.16%
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.23% 2996.3 End-of-day quote.36.36%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. -2.72% 789.5 Delayed Quote.37.05%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.40% 485.7 End-of-day quote.164.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 380 B 5 079 M 5 079 M
Net income 2022 67 207 M 898 M 898 M
Net cash 2022 89 594 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 1 948 B 26 032 M 26 024 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 811,80 INR
Average target price 853,59 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Managing Director & Executive Director
C. S. Muralidharan Chief Financial Officer
Israel Makov Non-Executive Chairman
Atanu Roy SVP & Chief Information Officer
Davinder Singh Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.37.05%26 032
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.57%21 369
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-7.33%18 301
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-3.30%10 925
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-20.61%10 439
CIPLA LIMITED10.38%9 738