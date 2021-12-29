Log in
    SUNPHARMA   INE044A01036

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(SUNPHARMA)
  Report
Pharma stocks help Indian shares stay afloat

12/29/2021 | 12:36am EST
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares crept higher on Wednesday, with pharmaceutical stocks leading the rise after the country approved a COVID-19 pill, although year-end portfolio adjustments limited the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at 17,246 by 0515 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.13% to 57,974.79.

"We are nearing expiry (of derivatives) and it's December-end... There is volatility and we are also coming close to some amount of stability in the markets," said Anita Gandhi, a whole-time director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Indian markets have fallen more than 7% since hitting a peak in October, driven by worries over higher valuations and as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreads across the globe.

"Overall volumes have fallen and markets are consolidating in thin volumes. A mild rally over the year-end also cannot be ruled out because of net asset value-based buying," Gandhi said.

The Nifty pharma index was the top gainer, rising 0.9% a day after India approved Merck's COVID-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use.

Early this year, several drugmakers including Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Sun Pharmaceuticals signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with Merck to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in India.

Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.5% each.

Metals were the top drags, with the nifty metals index falling 1.2%.

India's market regulator on Tuesday strengthened rules for companies going public, potentially slowing some planned new issues, as it seeks to protect retail investors after a record year of initial public offerings (IPOs).

Asian stocks slipped, following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUROBINDO PHARMA 0.72% 730.3 Delayed Quote.-21.19%
CIPLA LIMITED 1.08% 943.4 Delayed Quote.13.45%
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 0.16% 4743.4 End-of-day quote.-8.85%
NIFTY 50 0.01% 17227.65 Delayed Quote.22.20%
S&P 500 -0.10% 4786.35 Delayed Quote.27.56%
SENSEX 30 0.83% 57897.48 Real-time Quote.21.25%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 1.82% 829.9 Delayed Quote.34.06%
