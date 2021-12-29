Pharma stocks help Indian shares stay afloat

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares crept higher on
Wednesday, with pharmaceutical stocks leading the rise after the
country approved a COVID-19 pill, although year-end portfolio
adjustments limited the gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at 17,246 by 0515
GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.13% to
57,974.79.
"We are nearing expiry (of derivatives) and it's
December-end... There is volatility and we are also coming close
to some amount of stability in the markets," said Anita Gandhi,
a whole-time director at Arihant Capital Markets.
Indian markets have fallen more than 7% since hitting a peak
in October, driven by worries over higher valuations and as the
Omicron variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreads across the globe.
"Overall volumes have fallen and markets are consolidating
in thin volumes. A mild rally over the year-end also cannot be
ruled out because of net asset value-based buying," Gandhi said.
The Nifty pharma index was the top gainer, rising
0.9% a day after India approved Merck's COVID-19 pill
and two more vaccines for emergency use.
Early this year, several drugmakers including Dr Reddy's
Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and
Sun Pharmaceuticals signed non-exclusive voluntary
licensing agreements with Merck to manufacture and supply
molnupiravir in India.
Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were the top gainers in the Nifty
50 index, rising 1.5% each.
Metals were the top drags, with the nifty metals index
falling 1.2%.
India's market regulator on Tuesday strengthened rules for
companies going public, potentially slowing some planned new
issues, as it seeks to protect retail investors after a record
year of initial public offerings (IPOs).
Asian stocks slipped, following a mixed Wall Street session
as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the
new year.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)