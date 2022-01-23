Sun Pharmaceutical Industries : Loss of Share Certificates

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Sun House, Plot No. 201 B/1,
Western Express Highway, Goregaon (E),
Mumbai - 400 063, Maharashtra, INDIA.
Tel. : (91-22) 4324 4324
Fax : (91-22) 4324 4343
Website: www.sunpharma.com
CIN: L24230GJ1993PLC019050
|
January 22, 2022
|
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
|
BSE Limited,
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
|
Market Operations Dept.
|
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
|
P. J. Towers,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.
|
Mumbai - 400 001.
|
NSE Code: SUNPHARMA
|
Stock Code: 524715
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby furnish the details of issue of duplicate share certificate to the following shareholder on 21st January,2022 :
|
Sr. No.
|
Folio
|
Name of the
|
New
|
Share Distinctive Nos.
|
No. of
|
|
No.
|
Shareholder(s)
|
Share
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
Certificate
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Re.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
each
|
1.
|
012336
|
Preeti Jejani
|
272731
|
027206371
|
1027206730
|
360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1036019651
|
036020010
|
360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Ashok Bhuta
Sr. GM - Secretarial & Compliance Officer
Registered Office: SPARC, Tandalja, Vadodara - 390 012, Gujarat, INDIA.
Reaching People. Touching Lives.