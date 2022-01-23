Log in
    SUNPHARMA   INE044A01036

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(SUNPHARMA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/21 07:09:12 am
808.75 INR   -1.37%
06:14aSUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
01/19Sun Pharma to announce third quarter results on January 31, 2022
AQ
01/13Indian Benchmarks Extend Gains on Thursday; Tata Steel Jumps 6%
MT
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries : Loss of Share Certificates

01/23/2022
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Sun House, Plot No. 201 B/1,

Western Express Highway, Goregaon (E),

Mumbai - 400 063, Maharashtra, INDIA.

Tel. : (91-22) 4324 4324

Fax : (91-22) 4324 4343

Website: www.sunpharma.com

CIN: L24230GJ1993PLC019050

January 22, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Market Operations Dept.

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

P. J. Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

NSE Code: SUNPHARMA

Stock Code: 524715

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby furnish the details of issue of duplicate share certificate to the following shareholder on 21st January,2022 :

Sr. No.

Folio

Name of the

New

Share Distinctive Nos.

No. of

No.

Shareholder(s)

Share

shares

Certificate

of

No.

Re.1

each

1.

012336

Preeti Jejani

272731

027206371

1027206730

360

1036019651

036020010

360

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Ashok

Indulal

Bhuta

Digitally signed by Ashok Indulal Bhuta Date: 2022.01.22 19:29:57 +05'30'

Ashok Bhuta

Sr. GM - Secretarial & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: SPARC, Tandalja, Vadodara - 390 012, Gujarat, INDIA.

Reaching People. Touching Lives.

Disclaimer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 11:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
