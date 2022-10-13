Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUNPHARMA   INE044A01036

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(SUNPHARMA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-13 am EDT
968.40 INR   +1.34%
05:35pU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
RE
05:20pU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
RE
06:57aIndian Indices Settle in the Red; Wipro Plunges 7%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug

10/13/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday turned down Novartis' bid to block the launch of generic versions of the company's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya in a dispute with China's HEC Pharm Co Ltd and other generic drugmakers.

Novartis had asked the justices to suspend a lower court's ruling that lifted a ban on generic versions of Gilenya, the Switzerland-based company's third highest-selling drug last year with $2.8 billion in sales.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Novartis sued HEC and more than a dozen other generic drugmakers, accusing them of patent infringement, in Delaware federal court after they applied for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Gilenya generics.

Novartis settled with some of the drugmakers it had sued, allowing for some Gilenya generics before a key patent's 2027 expiration. Companies that settled with Novartis included India-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , Pennsylvania-based Viatris Inc's Mylan Pharmaceuticals and privately held Canada-based Apotex Inc.

The FDA in 2010 approved Gilenya, a once-daily pill used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. Novartis said in September that it expects to lose $300 million in sales for the rest of 2022 if the Gilenya generics are launched.

The patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in June that a key Novartis patent for Gilenya was invalid.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, granting a request by Novartis on Sept. 29, prevented the Federal Circuit from issuing a mandate as planned on Oct. 4 to lift a federal judge's injunction that blocked generic versions of Gilenya based on the Novartis patent claims.

Roberts acted after Novartis said that green-lighting the generics would hurt the company in "ways that could be impossible to calculate at an after-the-fact damages trial" and that it was likely to win a Supreme Court appeal of the underlying case.

HEC told the Supreme Court that Novartis makes $3.8 million per day from Gilenya sales in the United States alone.

"If Novartis does not prevail in this Court, it will improperly extract $3.8 million from payors and patients every day its requested stay remains in effect," HEC said. "And not one penny of those improper monopoly revenues will be recoverable from Novartis by anyone." (Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUROBINDO PHARMA -0.28% 515.7 Delayed Quote.-29.58%
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 0.23% 4251.25 End-of-day quote.-13.39%
NOVARTIS AG -0.28% 75.55 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 1.34% 968.4 Delayed Quote.12.99%
VIATRIS INC. 2.77% 9.65 Delayed Quote.-30.60%
YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 2.65% 4.26 Delayed Quote.-31.97%
All news about SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
05:35pU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
RE
05:20pU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
RE
06:57aIndian Indices Settle in the Red; Wipro Plunges 7%
MT
10/04Indian Indices Rebound at the Close; IndusInd Bank Jumps 5%
MT
09/28Indian Indices Continue Losing Streak; Hindalco Industries Tops Losers
MT
09/28Sun Pharmaceutical Completes Acquisition of Uractiv Portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in R..
MT
09/28INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as metals, energy slip amid recession woes
RE
09/23Indian Benchmarks Drop Nearly 2%; Power Grid Corp. of India Slumps 8%
MT
08/19SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
08/18Indian shares drift lower as global mood dour after Fed minutes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 434 B 5 268 M 5 268 M
Net income 2023 83 717 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
Net cash 2023 117 B 1 426 M 1 426 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,9x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 2 324 B 28 221 M 28 221 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
EV / Sales 2024 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 968,40 INR
Average target price 1 071,92 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Managing Director & Executive Director
C. S. Muralidharan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Roy SVP & Chief Information Officer
Davinder Singh Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Ashok I. Bhuta Compliance Officer & Senior GM-Secretarial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.12.99%27 867
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.24%16 979
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.19.08%11 305
CIPLA LIMITED17.41%10 873
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-39.95%9 736
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED0.00%5 175