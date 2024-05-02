sunresidential Interim Consolidated Financial Statements First quarter 2024 March 31, 2024 (unaudited) (expressed in United States dollars)

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Q1 2024 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in United States dollars) March 31 December 31 Notes 2024 2023 Non-current assets Investment properties 4 $ 60,299,658 $ 60,250,000 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 3,422,236 3,759,747 Deposits and reserves 597,367 180,861 Prepaid expenses and other assets 52,944 64,575 4,072,547 4,005,183 $ 64,372,205 $ 64,255,183 Non-current liabilities Mortgage payable 6 $ 31,440,000 $ 31,440,000 Deferred income tax liability 11 1,050,906 984,346 32,490,906 32,424,346 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 257,201 315,207 $ 32,748,107 $ 32,739,553 Unitholders' equity Unitholders' capital 7 $ 15,252,829 $ 15,252,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (102,206) (102,206) Retained earnings 2,561,023 2,443,180 17,711,646 17,593,803 Non-controlling interest 14 13,912,452 13,921,827 31,624,098 31,515,630 $ 64,372,205 $ 64,255,183 Approved on behalf of the board of trustees "Robert C. Wetenhall Jr." "Daniel Argiros" Trustee Trustee The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Q1 2024 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income (in United States dollars) Three months ended March 31 Notes 2024 2023 Rental revenue 9 $ 1,448,598 $ 1,395,353 Property operating expenses 10 357,984 408,382 Net rental income 1,090,614 986,971 General and administrative expenses 10, 13 118,483 126,270 Interest expense 279,746 276,672 Other income (32,872) (35,291) Fair value loss on investment propertie 4 - 51,669 Loss (gain) on foreign currency translation 877 (310) 366,234 419,010 Income before income taxes 724,380 567,961 Deferred income taxes 11 66,560 43,903 Net income and comprehensive income $ 657,820 $ 524,058 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to: Unitholders 260,495 201,329 Non-controlling interest 14 397,325 322,729 Net income and comprehensive income $ 657,820 $ 524,058 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Q1 2024 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 3 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Equity (in United States dollars) Accumulated other Trust Unitholders' Retained comprehensive Non-controlling units capital earnings (deficit) income (loss) interest Total (note 14) Balance, December 31, 2022 203,338,999 $15,252,829 $6,651,004 ($102,206) $19,539,046 $41,340,673 Net income for the period - - 201,329 - 322,729 524,058 Distributions to non-controlling interest - - - - (357,700) (357,700) Balance, March 31, 2023 203,338,999 $15,252,829 $6,852,333 ($102,206) $19,504,075 $41,507,031 Net income for the period - - (3,974,951) - (5,097,148) (9,072,099) Distributions to unitholders (note 7) - - (434,202) - (434,202) Distributions to non-controlling interest - - - - (485,100) (485,100) Balance, December 31, 2023 203,338,999 $15,252,829 $2,443,180 ($102,206) $13,921,827 $31,515,630 Net income for the period - - 260,495 - 397,325 657,820 Distributions to unitholders (note 7) - - (142,652) - - (142,652) Distributions to non-controlling interest - - - - (406,700) (406,700) Balance, March 31, 2024 203,338,999 $15,252,829 $2,561,023 ($102,206) $13,912,452 $31,624,098

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Q1 2024 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 4 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in United States dollars) Three months ended March 31 Notes 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 657,820 $ 524,058 Adjustments for non-cash items Fair value loss on investment properties 4 - 51,669 Interest expense 279,746 276,672 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss 573 (2,914) Deferred income tax expense 11 66,560 43,903 Interest paid (279,746) (276,672) Changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities 12 (462,889) (383,357) 262,064 233,359 Investing activities Additions to investment properties 4 (49,658) (51,669) (49,658) (51,669) Financing activities Distributions to unitholders 7 (142,652) (142,436) Distributions to non-controlling interest (406,700) (357,700) (549,352) (500,136) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (336,946) (318,446) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (565) 2,707 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,759,747 4,683,506 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,422,236 $ 4,367,767

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - NOTES TO Q1 2024 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 5 Organization and nature of operations

Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust or Sun) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated January 22, 2019, which was amended and restated on March 22, 2019 and November 4, 2020. The business of Sun is to acquire and operate multi-family residential properties in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

The business operations of Sun commenced on January 28, 2020, when it completed financing and concurrently acquired a 51% interest in a multi-family residential property comprising 12 buildings with 288 rental units as well as various amenities for tenants, located in Tallahassee, Florida.

The units trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV), under the symbol SRES. Sun's registered office and principal place of business is 130 King Street West, Suite 2300, Toronto, Ontario M5X 2A2. Basis of presentation

(a) Statement of compliance These interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Accounting Standards), including International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and using accounting policies described below. These interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with Sun's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Trustees on April 30, 2024. (b) Basis of measurement These interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for investment properties, which are measured at fair value. (c) Functional and presentation currency These interim consolidated financial statements are presented in United States dollars, which is Sun's functional currency. (d) Principles of consolidation These consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Sun's subsidiaries, which are 100%- owned unless otherwise noted: SunResREIT US Inc. (jurisdiction of incorporation: Delaware), Sun Tudor, LLC (Florida), Sun Tudor, LP (Florida), and 51%-owned Westdale Evergreen Southwood, LLC (Texas). Subsidiaries are entities controlled by Sun. The financial statements of subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting periods as for Sun, using consistent accounting policies. All intercompany balances, transactions and unrealized gains and losses arising from intercompany transactions are eliminated upon consolidation. e) Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions The preparation of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the reporting date and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period.

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - NOTES TO Q1, 2024 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 6 2. Basis of presentation (continued) (e) Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions (continued) The most subjective of these judgements, estimates and assumptions relate to: Fair value of investment properties - Investment properties are carried at fair value, as determined by external independent appraisers or by Sun management. Valuation of investment properties is one of the principal estimates and uncertainties in these consolidated financial statements. The stabilized net operating income, capitalization rate and expected cost to complete for property under development, are the most significant assumptions used in determining fair value. The uncertainty caused by recent rising interest rates, and current and expected higher inflation has affected the availability of reliable market data. Therefore, a high degree of estimation has been used by management in assessing the stabilized net operating income (SNOI) and capitalization rate used to determine the fair value of the investment properties. Property classification - Significant judgement is required in determining whether a property should be classified as investment property (IAS 40) rather than property, plant and equipment (IAS 16). It has been determined that the ancillary services provided to the occupants of the income producing investment property are considered to be insignificant to the arrangement as a whole, and accordingly the property has been classified as investment property. Determination of control - Significant judgement is required in determining whether Sun has control over Westdale Evergreen Southwood LLC. Sun owns 51% of Westdale Evergreen Southwood LLC indirectly through its 100% owned subsidiary SunResREIT US Inc. In determining that Sun has control over Westdale Evergreen Southwood LLC, factors considered include the ability to set the budget, make management decisions and other contractual provisions that enable Sun to exercise control. Income taxes - The determination of Sun's income taxes requires interpretation of laws and regulations involving multiple jurisdictions. In some cases, the ultimate tax determination is uncertain. Furthermore, deferred income tax balances are recorded using enacted or substantively enacted future income tax rates. Changes in enacted income tax rates are not within the control of management. However, any changes in income tax rates may result in actual income tax amounts that differ significantly from estimates recorded. Judgement is also required in determining whether deferred income tax assets should be recognized on the consolidated statements of financial position. Deferred income tax assets are recognized to the extent that Sun believes it is probable that the assets can be recovered when future taxable profit will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilized. 3. Summary of material accounting policies These condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies as described in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. (a) Investment properties Sun accounts for investment properties using the fair value method. Investment properties include land and buildings held to earn rental income and capital appreciation, as well as those under development. Investment properties are initially recognized at their purchase price, including directly attributable acquisition costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, investment properties are carried at fair value, with changes in the fair value recognized in net income in the period in which they arise.

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - NOTES TO Q1, 2024 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 7 3. Summary of material accounting policies (continued) (b) Property asset acquisition At the time of acquisition of a property, Sun evaluates whether the acquisition is a business combination or asset acquisition. IFRS 3, Business Combinations (IFRS 3), is only applicable if it is considered that a business has been acquired. A business, according to IFRS 3, is defined as an integrated set of activities and assets conducted and managed for the purpose of providing goods or services to customers, generating investment income (such as dividends or interest) or generating other income from ordinary activities. In determining whether an acquired property meets the definition of a business, Sun assesses whether substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single asset or group of similar assets. If such a concentration exists, the transaction is not viewed as an acquisition of a business and no further assessment of the business combination guidance is required. This is relevant where the value of the acquired entity is concentrated in one property, or a group of similar properties. When an acquisition does not represent a business as defined under IFRS 3, Sun classifies these properties as an asset acquisition. Identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed in an asset acquisition are measured initially at their relative fair values at the acquisition date. Acquisition-related transaction costs are capitalized to the property. (c) Revenue recognition Revenue from investment properties includes all rental income earned, including residential tenant rental income, maintenance fee income, laundry income, pet income and all other miscellaneous income paid by the tenants under the terms of their existing leases. Revenue is recorded using the straight-line method of rental revenue recognition for lease income whereby any contractual free-rent periods or rent increases over the term of a lease are recognized in earnings evenly over the lease term. Rental payments received in advance are deferred in accrued liabilities until earned. Non-lease income are obligations to provide ongoing services to its tenants under the rental contracts. These services include maintenance services, utilities, parking, leisure amenities, laundry, pet fees, waste disposal and other services (property services). Performance obligations related to these property services are satisfied over time as services are provided during the period that tenants occupy the premises. Revenue is recognized as the services are provided over time, at the best estimate of the amounts earned for those services. The consideration received from tenants under the lease arrangements is allocated between the leased premises and property services based on estimated relative stand-alone selling prices (see note 9). (d) Non-controlling interest Non-controlling interest represents equity interests of subsidiaries owned by other investors. The share of net assets, net retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income of these subsidiaries attributable to a non-controlling interest is presented as a component of equity. The non-controlling interest arising from acquisitions is initially measured at the fair value of the non- controlling interest. (e) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents consist of demand deposits and bank deposits that are available on 30 days' notice at a major Canadian bank and a United States bank. Cash and cash equivalents are measured at amortized cost.

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - NOTES TO Q1, 2024 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 8 3. Summary of material accounting policies (continued) (f) Fair value measurement Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly market between arm's length participants at the measurement date. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation methods used to determine fair value: Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2 inputs are quoted prices in markets that are not active, quoted prices for similar assets and liabilities in active markets, as well as inputs that are observable for the asset or liability (other than quoted prices), such as interest rates and yield curves that are observable at commonly quoted intervals.

Level 3 inputs are not observable and are supported by little or no market activity. The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to Level 1 inputs and the lowest to Level 3 inputs. All financial instruments are classified and measured at amortized cost. For current assets and liabilities, their fair value approximates amortized cost due to their short-term maturities. (g) Financial instruments Financial instruments are measured at fair value on initial recognition. The classification and measurement of financial assets consists of the following categories: (i) measured at amortized cost, (ii) fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), and (iii) fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI). Financial assets classified at amortized cost are measured using the effective interest rate method. Financial assets classified as FVTPL are measured at fair value with gains and losses recognized in the consolidated statements of net income and comprehensive income. The classification and measurement of financial liabilities consists of the following categories: (i) measured at amortized cost and (ii) FVTPL. Financial liabilities classified as amortized cost are measured using the effective interest rate method. Financial liabilities classified as FVTPL are measured at fair value with changes in fair value attributable to changes in the credit risk of the liability presented in other comprehensive income and the remaining change in fair value presented in the consolidated statements of net income and comprehensive income. The following summarizes Sun's classification and measurement of financial assets and liabilities: Type Measurement Cash and cash equivalents Amortized cost Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Amortized cost Mortgage payable Amortized cost (h) Deposits and reserves Deposits and reserves include lender-required escrow reserve funds held for property insurance and realty taxes.