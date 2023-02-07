Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust : Q4 2022 Financial Statements
02/07/2023
sunresidential
Consolidated
Financial
Statements
Year ended December 31, 2022
(expressed in United States dollars)
Independent auditor's report
To the Unitholders of Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Our opinion
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and its subsidiaries (together, the Trust) as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS).
What we have audited
The Trust's consolidated financial statements comprise:
the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and 2021;
the consolidated statements of net income and comprehensive income for the years then ended;
the consolidated statements of changes in unitholders' equity for the years then ended;
the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and
the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Independence
We are independent of the Trust in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.
"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Key audit matter
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
Valuation of investment property
Our approach to addressing the matter included the
Refer to note 2 − Basis of presentation, note 3 −
following procedures, among others:
∙ Tested how management determined the fair
Summary of significant accounting policies and
value of investment property, which included
note 4 − Investment property to the consolidated
the following:
financial statements.
- Evaluated the appropriateness of the cap
The Trust accounts for investment property using
rate method.
the fair value method. Investment property is
- Tested the underlying data used in the
initially recognized at its purchase price, including
to initial recognition, investment property is carried
at fair value, with changes in the fair value of the
specialized skill and knowledge in the field
investment property recognized in net income
of real estate valuations, evaluated the
(loss) in the period in which they arise. As at
reasonableness of the capitalization rate
December 31, 2022, investment property was
and the SNOI used in the valuation by
valued at $70.6 million. The fair value of investment
comparing to accounting records and/or
property is established by management annually
market information, as applicable.
using a qualified, independent appraiser.
Management determined the fair value of
investment property by applying the direct income
capitalization (cap rate) method. The most
significant assumptions used in the cap rate
method are the capitalization rate and the stabilized
net operating income (SNOI).
We considered this a key audit matter due to
significant judgments made by management when determining the fair value of investment property including the development of the most significant assumptions, and (ii) significant audit effort and a high degree of complexity in assessing audit evidence to support the most significant assumptions used by management. In addition, the audit effort involved the use of professionals with
Key audit matter
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
specialized skill and knowledge in the field of real estate valuations.
Other information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Trust's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Trust or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Trust's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and
