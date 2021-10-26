Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Sun TV Network Limited
  News
  Summary
    532733   INE424H01027

SUN TV NETWORK LIMITED

(532733)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun TV Network : Quarterly compliance report on corporate governance 30th September, 2021

10/26/2021 | 01:36am EDT
General information about company

Scrip code

532733

NSE Symbol

SUNTV

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE424H01027

Name of the entity

Sun TV Network Limited

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Half Yearly

Date of Report

30-09-2021

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 500 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

No of post of

No of

No of

Number of

Chairperson

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Directorship

Whether

Directorship

in Audit/

Stakeholder

special

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

resolution

Date of

entities

Committee(s)

held in listed

Category

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

the

Category 2

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including

including this

entities

PAN

DIN

1 of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

r

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

this listed

listed entity

including this

directors

directors

Birth

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

17(1A) of

resolution

months)

Regulation

entity (Refer

(Refer

listed entity

Listing

Regulation

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

Regulations]

17A(1) of

26(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Listing

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

Executive

Chairperson

24-

AFGPM8138N

00113886

Director

related to

07-

NA

15-12-2005

20-04-2017

1

0

0

0

Promoter

1965

Executive

Not

16-

AGAPR9097C

05263229

MD

06-

NA

01-04-2019

1

0

0

0

mar

Director

Applicable

1969

Executive

Not

06-

AGIPK2942F

00113905

10-

NA

07-10-2005

20-04-2017

1

0

0

0

Director

Applicable

1969

Executive

Not

20-

ABOPV7267M

03578076

11-

NA

20-04-2012

01-04-2019

1

0

1

0

ar

Director

Applicable

1964

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of

No of

Independent

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in listed

in listed

special

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

Sr

PAN

DIN

of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations

Kaviya

Executive

Not

03-

5

Ms

Kalanithi

BLGPK6596P

07883203

11-

NA

01-04-2019

1

0

Director

Applicable

Maran

1991

Non-

Executive -

Not

24-

26-04-

6

Mr

S. Selvam

AAVPS8222M

00727439

Non

04-

Yes

06-08-2007

01-04-2019

1

0

Applicable

2019

Independent

1940

Director

Non-

27-

M.K.

Executive -

Not

7

Mr

AABPH1374F

00545128

09-

NA

23-01-2006

26-09-2019

84

1

1

Harinarayanan

Independent

Applicable

1963

Director

Non-

09-

Executive -

Not

24-09-

8

Mr

J. Ravindran

ADHPJ7649G

00550700

11-

NA

15-06-2007

26-09-2019

84

1

1

Independent

Applicable

1974

2021

Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of

No of

Independent

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in listed

in listed

special

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

Sr

PAN

DIN

of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations

Non-

06-

Nicholas

Executive -

Not

9

Mr

AAMPP9681Q

00542620

08-

NA

15-02-2006

26-09-2019

84

1

1

Martin Paul

Independent

Applicable

1967

Director

Non-

18-

R.

Executive -

Not

10

Mr

AFBPR0839Q

03565108

11-

NA

20-04-2012

26-09-2019

84

1

1

Ravivenkatesh

Independent

Applicable

1965

Director

Desmond

Non-

25-

Executive -

Not

11

Mr

Hemanth

AEXPT9020N

06925291

11-

NA

01-04-2019

30

1

1

Theodore

Independent

Applicable

1972

Director

Non-

09-

Sridhar

Executive -

Not

12

Mr

AASPS3870Q

01662866

10-

NA

01-04-2019

30

1

1

Venkatesh

Independent

Applicable

1965

Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of

No of

Independent

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in listed

in listed

special

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

Sr

PAN

DIN

of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations

Non-

12-

Mathipoorana

Executive -

Not

13

Mrs

AGOPM6842Q

08362613

06-

NA

21-06-2019

27

1

1

Ramakrishnan

Independent

Applicable

1971

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sun TV Network Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SUN TV NETWORK LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 37 190 M 496 M 496 M
Net income 2022 16 332 M 218 M 218 M
Net cash 2022 37 459 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 221 B 2 945 M 2 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 188
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart SUN TV NETWORK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun TV Network Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN TV NETWORK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 560,80 INR
Average target price 575,82 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maheshkumar Rajaraman Managing Director & Director
Vediyera Chandroth Unnikrishnan Chief Financial Officer
Kalanithi Maran Executive Chairman
S. Kannan Chief Technical Officer
C. Praveen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN TV NETWORK LIMITED16.59%2 945
FOX CORPORATION43.65%23 593
DISCOVERY, INC.-15.95%16 406
RTL GROUP S.A.23.70%8 903
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.39.00%6 337
TEGNA INC.47.17%4 539