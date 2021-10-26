Sun TV Network : Quarterly compliance report on corporate governance 30th September, 2021

|
General information about company
Scrip code
532733
NSE Symbol
SUNTV
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE424H01027
Name of the entity
Sun TV Network Limited
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2021
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2022
Reporting Quarter
Half Yearly
Date of Report
30-09-2021
Risk management committee
Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 500 listed entities
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No
No of post of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive
Chairperson
24-
AFGPM8138N
00113886
Director
related to
|
07-
NA
15-12-2005
20-04-2017
1
0
0
0
|
Promoter
1965
Executive
Not
16-
AGAPR9097C
05263229
MD
06-
NA
01-04-2019
1
0
0
0
mar
Director
Applicable
1969
Executive
Not
06-
AGIPK2942F
00113905
|
10-
NA
07-10-2005
20-04-2017
1
0
0
0
|
Director
|
Applicable
1969
Executive
Not
20-
ABOPV7267M
03578076
|
11-
NA
20-04-2012
01-04-2019
1
0
1
0
ar
Director
Applicable
1964
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of
Title
Sr
/
|
Kaviya
Executive
Not
03-
5
Ms
Kalanithi
BLGPK6596P
07883203
11-
NA
01-04-2019
1
0
Director
Applicable
Maran
1991
Non-
Executive -
Not
24-
26-04-
6
Mr
S. Selvam
AAVPS8222M
00727439
Non
04-
Yes
06-08-2007
01-04-2019
1
0
Applicable
2019
Independent
1940
Director
|
Non-
27-
M.K.
Executive -
Not
7
Mr
AABPH1374F
00545128
09-
NA
23-01-2006
26-09-2019
84
1
1
Harinarayanan
Independent
Applicable
1963
Director
|
Non-
09-
Executive -
Not
24-09-
8
Mr
J. Ravindran
ADHPJ7649G
00550700
11-
NA
15-06-2007
26-09-2019
84
1
1
Independent
Applicable
1974
2021
Director
|
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of
Sr
Non-
06-
Nicholas
Executive -
Not
9
Mr
AAMPP9681Q
00542620
08-
NA
15-02-2006
26-09-2019
84
1
1
Martin Paul
Independent
Applicable
1967
Director
|
Non-
18-
R.
Executive -
Not
10
Mr
|
Desmond
11
Mr
|
Non-
12
Mr
|
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of
Title
Non-
13
Mrs
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Sun TV Network Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:35:05 UTC.