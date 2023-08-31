NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Thirty Eighth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Shareholders of Sun TV Network Limited ("the Company") will be held on Friday, the 22nd day of September 2023 at 10 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio- Visual Means ("OAVM"), to transact the following businesses. The venue of the meeting shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company at Murasoli Maran Towers, 73, MRC Nagar Main Road, MRC Nagar, Chennai-600028.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Adoption of Financial Statements:

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company prepared under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as on a standalone and consolidated basis, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 including the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit & Loss Account for the financial year ended on that date, and the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. Confirmation of Interim Dividend:

To confirm the Interim Dividends of Rs. 5.00 per equity share (100%) of face value of Rs. 5.00 each declared on 12 th August, 2022, Rs. 3.75 per equity share (75%) declared on 11 th November, 2022, Rs. 3.75 per equity share (75%) declared on 3 rd February, 2022 and Rs. 2.50 per equity share (50%) of face value of Rs. 5.00 on 13 th March, 2023 which had already been paid, as the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Re-appointment of Mr. K. Vijaykumar (DIN: 03578076) as Director:

To re-appoint a Director in the place of Mr. K. Vijaykumar (DIN: 03578076) who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

4. Ratification of Remuneration of Cost Auditor.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), the company hereby approves and ratifies the remuneration of Rs.2,20,000 /- (Rupees Two Lakh Twenty Thousand Only) plus applicable taxes and out of pocket expenses payable to M/s. S. Sundar & Associates, Cost Accountants, [Registration No: 101188] for conducting the audit of cost records of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2024."

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS