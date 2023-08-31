38th Annual Report 2023
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Kalanithi Maran
Executive Chairman
R. Mahesh Kumar
Managing Director
Kavery Kalanithi
Executive Director
K. Vijaykumar
Executive Director
Kaviya Kalanithi Maran
Executive Director
S. Selvam
Non-Executive Director
M.K. Harinarayanan
Independent Director
Nicholas Martin Paul
Independent Director
R. Ravivenkatesh
Independent Director
Desmond Hemanth Theodore
Independent Director
Sridhar Venkatesh
Independent Director
Mathipoorana Ramakrishnan
Independent Director
V.C. Unnikrishnan
Chief Financial Officer
R. Ravi
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
BANKERS
Axis Bank
ICICI Bank
City Union Bank
State Bank of India
HDFC Bank
AUDITORS
M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP
Chartered Accountants,
6th Floor, A Block, Tidel Park, No. 4,
Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Taramani,
Chennai- 600113.
SECRETARIAL AUDITORS
M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates
Practicing Company Secretaries,
Murugesa Naicker Office Complex,
No:81, Greams Road,
Chennai - 600006.
CINL22110TN1985PLC012491
REGISTERED OFFICE
Murasoli Maran Towers
73, MRC Nagar Main Road
MRC Nagar, Chennai - 600028
www.suntv.in
REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT
M/s. KFin Technologies Limited
Karvy Selenium Tower B,
Plot Number 31 & 32, Financial District,
Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500 032
www.kfintech.com
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Nicholas Martin Paul
Chairman
M.K. Harinarayanan
R. Ravivenkatesh
Sridhar Venkatesh
NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Nicholas Martin Paul
Chairman
M.K. Harinarayanan
R. Ravivenkatesh
Sridhar Venkatesh
STAKEHOLDERS' RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE
M.K. Harinarayanan
Chairman
Nicholas Martin Paul
R. Ravivenkatesh
Sridhar Venkatesh
MANAGEMENT
Kalanithi Maran
Executive Chairman
R. Mahesh Kumar
Managing Director
Kavery Kalanithi
Executive Director
K. Vijaykumar
Executive Director
Kaviya Kalanithi Maran
Executive Director
V.C. Unnikrishnan
Chief Financial Officer
C. Praveen
Chief Operating Officer
S. Kannan
Chief Technical Officer
R. Ravi
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CONTENTS
Page No.
Financial Performance
3
Notice
4-15
Directors Report
16-33
Management Discussion and Analysis Report
34-39
Corporate Governance Report
40-57
Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report
58-83
Independent Auditors' Report on Standalone
Financial Statements
84-95
Standalone Financial Statements
96-159
Independent Auditors' Report on Consolidated
Financial Statements
160-169
Consolidated Financial Statements
170-236
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR LAST 10 YEARS
( All amounts are in Crores of Indian Rupees, unless otherwise stated )
Financial Highlights
Particulars
2022-23
2021-22
2020-21
2019-20
2018-19
2017-18
2016-17
2015-16
2014-15
2013-14
Revenue
3,661.37
3,504.88
3,116.59
3,404.42
3,663.27
2,862.45
2,558.25
2,395.21
2,243.62
2,096.78
Total Income
4,023.40
3,749.64
3,388.03
3,653.35
3,883.22
3,002.10
2,703.80
2,502.75
2,331.45
2,175.99
PBITDA
2,711.31
2,508.55
2,338.84
2,484.99
2,784.26
2,099.13
1,882.52
1,803.48
1,702.04
1,471.73
Operating Expenditure
1,312.09
1,241.09
1,049.19
1,168.36
1,098.96
902.97
821.28
699.27
629.41
633.40
Depreciation & Amortization
467.82
286.67
382.06
679.33
646.67
439.68
391.14
485.02
587.83
453.34
Profit before Tax
2,238.12
2,193.14
1,934.81
1,797.88
2,135.94
1,658.40
1,490.35
1,334.24*
1,111.99
1,084.71
Profit after Tax
1,674.53
1,644.80
1,520.41
1,371.83
1,394.86
1093.04
979.41
869.69
737.23
716.96
Equity Dividend %
300%
275%
100%
500%
250%
200%
200%
310%
225%
190%
Key Indicators
Particulars
2022-23
2021-22
2020-21
2019-20
2018-19
2017-18
2016-17
2015-16
2014-15
2013-14
Earnings per share (Rs.)
42.49
41.74
38.58
34.81
35.39
27.74
24.85
22.07**
18.71
18.19
Book Value per share (Rs.)
231.88
204.35
176.33
142.71
138.05
117.75
102.50
89.26
85.76
80.49
PBITDA%
67%
67%
69%
68%
72%
70%
70%
72%
76%
70%
Net Profit Margin %
42%
44%
45%
38%
36%
36%
36%
35%
32%
33%
ROCE %
23%
26%
27%
31%
38%
35%
35%
35%
34%
36%
RONW %
18%
20%
22%
25%
28%
25%
26%
25%
23%
24%
Notes: * Profit Before Tax includes the income from exceptional items (net) of Rs. 17.97 crores. ** EPS includes the EPS on exceptional items (net) of Rs. 0.46 crores.
" Total income" is used as the denominator base for PBITDA % and Net Profit margin % indicated in the above table.
Sun TV Network Limited
NOTICE
NOTICE is hereby given that the Thirty Eighth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Shareholders of Sun TV Network Limited ("the Company") will be held on Friday, the 22nd day of September 2023 at 10 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio- Visual Means ("OAVM"), to transact the following businesses. The venue of the meeting shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company at Murasoli Maran Towers, 73, MRC Nagar Main Road, MRC Nagar, Chennai-600028.
ORDINARY BUSINESS
- Adoption of Financial Statements:
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company prepared under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as on a standalone and consolidated basis, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 including the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit & Loss Account for the financial year ended on that date, and the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
- Confirmation of Interim Dividend:
To confirm the Interim Dividends of Rs. 5.00 per equity share (100%) of face value of Rs. 5.00 each declared on 12th August, 2022, Rs. 3.75 per equity share (75%) declared on 11th November, 2022, Rs. 3.75 per equity share (75%) declared on 3rd February, 2022 and Rs. 2.50 per equity share (50%) of face value of Rs. 5.00 on 13th March, 2023 which had already been paid, as the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
- Re-appointmentof Mr. K. Vijaykumar (DIN: 03578076) as Director:
To re-appoint a Director in the place of Mr. K. Vijaykumar (DIN: 03578076) who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
4. Ratification of Remuneration of Cost Auditor.
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), the company hereby approves and ratifies the remuneration of Rs.2,20,000 /- (Rupees Two Lakh Twenty Thousand Only) plus applicable taxes and out of pocket expenses payable to M/s. S. Sundar & Associates, Cost Accountants, [Registration No: 101188] for conducting the audit of cost records of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2024."
BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Place : Chennai
R. RAVI
Date : August 11, 2023
COMPANY SECRETARY
