Sun TV Network Limited is an India-based television broadcaster. The Company operates through Media and Entertainment segment. It operates its satellite television (TV) channels across six languages. The Company operates television channels in four South Indian languages and also in Bangla to viewers in India, and also to viewers in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, United States, Australia, South Africa and Canada. The Company's channel is Sun TV. Its other satellite channels are Surya TV, Gemini TV, Udaya TV Sun Bangla and Sun Marathi. The Company is also into the business of frequency modulation (FM) radio broadcasting at Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. It produces its own content/acquires the related rights. It also has the license to operate an Indian Premier League franchise Sun Risers Hyderabad. It has license to operate over 69 Frequency Modulation (FM) stations in South India. It also operates an over-the-top (OTT) platform, SUNNXT.

Sector Broadcasting