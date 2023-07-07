General information about company

Scrip code

532733

NSE Symbol

SUNTV

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE424H01027

Name of the entity

Sun TV Network Limited

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2022

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2023

Reporting Quarter

Yearly

Date of Report

31-03-2023

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 500 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the

Companies Act, 2013

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Directorship

Directorship

Whether

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

in listed

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 2

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

PAN

DIN

1 of

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

months)

Regulation

(Refer

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

26(1) of

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Kalanithi

Executive

Chairperson

24-

1

Mr

Maran

AFGPM8138N

00113886

Director

related to

07-

No

Active

NA

15-12-2005

20-04-2022

1

0

0

0

Promoter

1965

R.

Executive

Not

16-

2

Mr

AGAPR9097C

05263229

MD

06-

No

Active

NA

01-04-2019

1

0

0

0

Maheshkumar

Director

Applicable

1969

Kavery

Executive

Not

06-

3

Mrs

AGIPK2942F

00113905

10-

No

Active

NA

07-10-2005

20-04-2022

1

0

0

0

Kalanithi

Director

Applicable

1969

K.

Executive

Not

20-

4

Mr

ABOPV7267M

03578076

11-

No

Active

NA

20-04-2012

01-04-2019

1

0

1

0

Vijaykumar

Director

Applicable

1964

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Directorship

Directorship

Whether

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

in listed

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

PAN

DIN

2 of

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

26(1) of

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Kaviya

Executive

Not

03-

5

Ms

Kalanithi

BLGPK6596P

07883203

11-

No

Active

NA

01-04-2019

1

0

0

0

Maran

Director

Applicable

1991

Non-

Executive -

Not

24-

26-04-

6

Mr

S. Selvam

AAVPS8222M

00727439

Non

04-

No

Active

Yes

06-08-2007

01-04-2019

1

0

0

0

Applicable

2019

Independent

1940

Director

Non-

27-

M.K.

Executive -

Not

7

Mr

AABPH1374F

00545128

09-

No

Active

NA

23-01-2006

26-09-2019

102

1

1

2

1

Harinarayanan

Independent

Applicable

Director

1963

Non-

06-

Nicholas

Executive -

Not

8

Mr

AAMPP9681Q

00542620

08-

No

Active

NA

15-02-2006

26-09-2019

102

1

1

4

3

Martin Paul

Independent

Applicable

Director

1967

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Directorship

Directorship

Whether

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

in listed

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

PAN

DIN

2 of

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

26(1) of

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

18-

R.

Executive -

Not

9

Mr

AFBPR0839Q

03565108

11-

No

Active

NA

20-04-2012

26-09-2019

102

1

1

2

0

Ravivenkatesh

Independent

Applicable

Director

1965

Non-

09-

Sridhar

Executive -

Not

10

Mr

AASPS3870Q

01662866

10-

No

Active

NA

01-04-2019

48

1

1

4

0

Venkatesh

Independent

Applicable

Director

1965

Desmond

Non-

25-

Executive -

Not

11

Mr

Hemanth

AEXPT9020N

06925291

11-

No

Active

NA

01-04-2019

48

1

1

0

0

Independent

Applicable

Theodore

Director

1972

Non-

12-

Mathipoorana

Executive -

Not

12

Mrs

AGOPM6842Q

08362613

06-

No

Active

NA

21-06-2019

45

1

1

0

0

Ramakrishnan

Independent

Applicable

Director

1971

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00542620

Nicholas Martin Paul

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

15-02-2006

Independent Director

2

00545128

M.K. Harinarayanan

Non-Executive -

Member

15-02-2006

Independent Director

3

03565108

R. Ravivenkatesh

Non-Executive -

Member

20-04-2012

Independent Director

4

01662866

Sridhar Venkatesh

Non-Executive -

Member

06-11-2021

Independent Director

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sun TV Network Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 10:54:40 UTC.