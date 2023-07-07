General information about company
Scrip code
532733
NSE Symbol
SUNTV
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE424H01027
Name of the entity
Sun TV Network Limited
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2022
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2023
Reporting Quarter
Yearly
Date of Report
31-03-2023
Risk management committee
Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 500 listed entities
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the
Companies Act, 2013
No of post
No of
of
Number of
Chairperson
No of
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Directorship
Directorship
Whether
in Audit/
Stakeholder
in listed
in listed
special
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in
Notes for
Notes for
Category
Category
Date
Whether the
Initial Date
of
including
including
(Mr
Name of the
Category 2
Start Date of
End Date of
Details of
Current
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including this
listed
not
not
Sr
PAN
DIN
1 of
3 of
of
director is
of
director
this listed
this listed
/
Director
of directors
disqualification
disqualification
disqualification
status
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
listed entity
entities
providing
providing
directors
directors
Birth
disqualified?
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
entity
Ms)
17(1A) of
resolution
months)
Regulation
(Refer
(Refer
including
PAN
DIN
Listing
Regulation
this listed
17A of
Regulation
Regulations]
26(1) of
entity (Refer
Listing
17A(1) of
Listing
Regulation
Regulations)
Listing
Regulations)
26(1) of
Regulations
Listing
Regulations)
Kalanithi
Executive
Chairperson
24-
1
Mr
Maran
AFGPM8138N
00113886
Director
related to
07-
No
Active
NA
15-12-2005
20-04-2022
1
0
0
0
Promoter
1965
R.
Executive
Not
16-
2
Mr
AGAPR9097C
05263229
MD
06-
No
Active
NA
01-04-2019
1
0
0
0
Maheshkumar
Director
Applicable
1969
Kavery
Executive
Not
06-
3
Mrs
AGIPK2942F
00113905
10-
No
Active
NA
07-10-2005
20-04-2022
1
0
0
0
Kalanithi
Director
Applicable
1969
K.
Executive
Not
20-
4
Mr
ABOPV7267M
03578076
11-
No
Active
NA
20-04-2012
01-04-2019
1
0
1
0
Vijaykumar
Director
Applicable
1964
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of post
No of
of
Number of
Chairperson
No of
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Directorship
Directorship
Whether
in Audit/
Stakeholder
in listed
in listed
special
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in
Notes for
Notes for
Category
Category
Date
Whether the
Initial Date
of
including
including
(Mr
Name of the
Category 1
Start Date of
End Date of
Details of
Current
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including this
listed
not
not
Sr
PAN
DIN
2 of
3 of
of
director is
of
director
this listed
this listed
/
Director
of directors
disqualification
disqualification
disqualification
status
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
listed entity
entities
providing
providing
directors
directors
Birth
disqualified?
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
entity
Ms)
17(1A) of
resolution
(Refer
including
PAN
DIN
Listing
months)
Regulation
(Refer
Regulation
this listed
17A of
Regulation
Regulations]
26(1) of
entity (Refer
Listing
17A(1) of
Listing
Regulation
Regulations)
Listing
Regulations)
26(1) of
Regulations
Listing
Regulations)
Kaviya
Executive
Not
03-
5
Ms
Kalanithi
BLGPK6596P
07883203
11-
No
Active
NA
01-04-2019
1
0
0
0
Maran
Director
Applicable
1991
Non-
Executive -
Not
24-
26-04-
6
Mr
S. Selvam
AAVPS8222M
00727439
Non
04-
No
Active
Yes
06-08-2007
01-04-2019
1
0
0
0
Applicable
2019
Independent
1940
Director
Non-
27-
M.K.
Executive -
Not
7
Mr
AABPH1374F
00545128
09-
No
Active
NA
23-01-2006
26-09-2019
102
1
1
2
1
Harinarayanan
Independent
Applicable
Director
1963
Non-
06-
Nicholas
Executive -
Not
8
Mr
AAMPP9681Q
00542620
08-
No
Active
NA
15-02-2006
26-09-2019
102
1
1
4
3
Martin Paul
Independent
Applicable
Director
1967
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of post
No of
of
Number of
Chairperson
No of
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Directorship
Directorship
Whether
in Audit/
Stakeholder
in listed
in listed
special
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in
Notes for
Notes for
Category
Category
Date
Whether the
Initial Date
of
including
including
(Mr
Name of the
Category 1
Start Date of
End Date of
Details of
Current
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including this
listed
not
not
Sr
PAN
DIN
2 of
3 of
of
director is
of
director
this listed
this listed
/
Director
of directors
disqualification
disqualification
disqualification
status
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
listed entity
entities
providing
providing
directors
directors
Birth
disqualified?
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
entity
Ms)
17(1A) of
resolution
(Refer
including
PAN
DIN
Listing
months)
Regulation
(Refer
Regulation
this listed
17A of
Regulation
Regulations]
26(1) of
entity (Refer
Listing
17A(1) of
Listing
Regulation
Regulations)
Listing
Regulations)
26(1) of
Regulations
Listing
Regulations)
Non-
18-
R.
Executive -
Not
9
Mr
AFBPR0839Q
03565108
11-
No
Active
NA
20-04-2012
26-09-2019
102
1
1
2
0
Ravivenkatesh
Independent
Applicable
Director
1965
Non-
09-
Sridhar
Executive -
Not
10
Mr
AASPS3870Q
01662866
10-
No
Active
NA
01-04-2019
48
1
1
4
0
Venkatesh
Independent
Applicable
Director
1965
Desmond
Non-
25-
Executive -
Not
11
Mr
Hemanth
AEXPT9020N
06925291
11-
No
Active
NA
01-04-2019
48
1
1
0
0
Independent
Applicable
Theodore
Director
1972
Non-
12-
Mathipoorana
Executive -
Not
12
Mrs
AGOPM6842Q
08362613
06-
No
Active
NA
21-06-2019
45
1
1
0
0
Ramakrishnan
Independent
Applicable
Director
1971
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
00542620
Nicholas Martin Paul
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
15-02-2006
Independent Director
2
00545128
M.K. Harinarayanan
Non-Executive -
Member
15-02-2006
Independent Director
3
03565108
R. Ravivenkatesh
Non-Executive -
Member
20-04-2012
Independent Director
4
01662866
Sridhar Venkatesh
Non-Executive -
Member
06-11-2021
Independent Director
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sun TV Network Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 10:54:40 UTC.