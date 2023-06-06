Advanced search
    1918   KYG8569A1067

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:27:08 2023-06-06 am EDT
1.480 HKD   +11.28%
01:35aChina's property shares surge as investors bet on stimulus hopes
RE
06/05Sunac China Logs 7.8 Billion Yuan Contracted Sales in May
MT
06/01China's Zhongliang enters restructuring terms with holders of 19% of offshore bonds
RE
China's property shares surge as investors bet on stimulus hopes

06/06/2023 | 01:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks near a construction site of apartment buildings in Beijing

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - China property stocks listed in Hong Kong jumped as much as much as 7.9% on Tuesday, as investors clung to hopes that Beijing would roll out more supportive measures soon to bolster the embattled sector.

Once a pillar of economic growth, the sector has softened since April after a short-lived rally, as a bleak economic outlook outweighed the impact of policy measures rolled out late last year.

The state-backed China Economic Times called for an adjustment to home purchase curbs in first-tier cities, citing industry opinions that the step would help clear inventory in non-core districts, while not driving up prices in core areas.

The newspaper, sponsored by the State Council, or cabinet, added that market participants expected the government to hasten more property stimulus in June to aid "reasonable" homebuyer demand and restore market confidence.

By noon, shares of major developer Longfor Group surged 9.4%, while defaulted peers Sunac China and KWG Grouop gained 12.8% and 17.1%, respectively, against a rise of 1.2% in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Mainland-listed property stocks listed posted modest gains, with the CSI 300 Real Estate Index up 1.5%.

While investors welcome any steps to prop up the sector that accounts for a quarter of the world's second largest economy, some analysts were skeptical about the real impact, as homebuyer and broader consumer confidence remained weak.

"The broad-based confidence weakness ... also weighs on property sales," Citi said in a report. "We believe now a better economic outlook and stable job expectation are also necessary conditions for home sales to quickly pick up."

It expected fiscal policy could be more effective than an expansionary monetary policy.

Last year's sharp slump in the sector saw developers default on debt or bonds and suspend construction of presold housing projects.

To bolster demand, local governments have rolled out hundreds of domestic policies since last year and central policymakers took extensive steps in the second half to buoy liquidity and stabilize the property market.

The boost, enhanced by the lifting of tough COVID-19 curbs in December, has proved to be short-lived, however.

Property investment and sales fell in April as consumers stayed cautious about big-ticket spending, amid concerns over incomes and jobs as a post-pandemic recovery loses steam.

Investors' hopes for further national stimulus policies warmed again last week after supportive measures by several second-tier cities.

Potential steps could include lower down-payment and home purchase requirements, and refined measures to boost developers' liquidity, analysts have said.

Zhongtai Securities said a continuous rollout of relaxation measures would help stimulate demand and market confidence, but could disappoint the market if they fall short of expectations.

"This may turn out to just be another sticking-plaster for China’s ailing property sector," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown. (Additional reporting by Jason Xue in Shanghai and Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -0.37% 814.2 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
HONG KONG HANG SENG 0.54% 19206.54 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 14.29% 0.79 Delayed Quote.-62.37%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.17% 18.56 Delayed Quote.-29.96%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.28% 1.48 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TOPIX INDEX 0.56% 2232.3 Delayed Quote.15.38%
ZHONGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.59% 6.79 End-of-day quote.5.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 193 B 27 216 M 27 216 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 215 B 30 254 M 30 254 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 23,5%
Capitalization 6 570 M 925 M 925 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 44 959
Free-Float 60,3%
Managers and Directors
Meng De Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shu Ping Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Xi Gao Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Hong Bin Sun Chairman
Zhi Xia Ma Executive President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%925
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.68%37 640
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.33%28 843
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-17.48%23 741
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.64%22 956
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.05%19 957
