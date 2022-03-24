Log in
    1918   KYG8569A1067

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh

03/24/2022 | 01:14am EDT
SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday after U.S. Fed officials signalled more aggressive measures to tame high inflation, while investors were also worried about Sino-U.S. relations as Washington sought to deter Beijing from aiding sanctions-hit Russia.

The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 4,248.93 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,253.31.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2% to 22,195.96. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3% to 7,661.45.

** U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signalled they stand ready to take more aggressive action to bring down unacceptably high inflation, including a possible half-percentage-point interest rate hike at the next policy meeting in May.

** The Biden administration on Wednesday warned Beijing not to take advantage of business opportunities created by sanctions, help Moscow evade export controls or process its banned financial transactions.

** The United States will "absolutely" enforce export controls if Chinese companies send semiconductors to Russia that were made with U.S technology, a move that could "essentially shut them down."

** Foreign investors were net sellers of China's stocks through the Stock Connect programme. Refinitiv data showed outflows totalling 1.48 billion yuan ($230 million), as of the midday break.,

** Surging COVID-19 cases continued to dent investor sentiment. China reported 2,054 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 23, down from 2,667 a day earlier.

** Shares in consumer staples, information technology, semiconductors and new energy went down between 1.6% and 2.3%.

** Social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings lost 3% after posting its slowest revenue growth since it went public.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged down 0.2%, while mainland developers trading in the city dropped 1.2%

** Sunac China fell 5.7%. The developer is planning to extend payment on a 4 billion yuan onshore puttable bond and is in preliminary negotiations with large holders, Reuters reported. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


