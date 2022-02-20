China stocks fall, new regulatory rules weigh on Hong Kong market

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Monday
as financials and infrastructure stocks retreated after China
kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged, while technology
names led the Hong Kong market lower on concerns of China's new
regulatory rules.
The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,621.83 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.4% to 3,478.17.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7% to 24,155.05 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8% to
8,466.65.
** China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and
household loans unchanged at its February fixing on Monday, in
line with market expectations.
** The CSI Financials Index lost 0.8%,
semiconductors declined 0.9%, while non-ferrous
metal fell roughly 1%.
** New energy firms, machinery stocks
and infrastructure shares dropped more
than 1% each, according to data from China Securities Index.
** China Securities Index data also showed the coal
sub-index rising 2.7%. Chinese coking coal futures
also jumped, as supply remained relatively low and demand was
expected to recover further.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 1.4%.
Meituan edged down 1.1% following previous session's nearly 15%
slump on China's new rules to promote a faster recovery from the
pandemic in the services sector.
** "We caution against emotional take on a could-be
innocuous directive that is supposed to help small businesses,"
said Hao Hong, Head of Research at BOCOM International in a
note. "Regardless, in the near term, fear will trump reasons,
causing much volatility for investors who are bottom fishing in
the Chinese internet space."
** Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings
retreated 3.2% and 2.8% respectively.
** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong lost
2.1%, with SUNAC down more than 10% on debt worries in
the troubled sector.
** Zhenro Properties slumped 12.6% after the
developer said its existing internal resources may be
insufficient to repay its upcoming debt due in March.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)