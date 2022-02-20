Log in
    1918   KYG8569A1067

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks fall, new regulatory rules weigh on Hong Kong market

02/20/2022 | 11:53pm EST
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Monday as financials and infrastructure stocks retreated after China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged, while technology names led the Hong Kong market lower on concerns of China's new regulatory rules.

The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,621.83 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,478.17.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7% to 24,155.05 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8% to 8,466.65.

** China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans unchanged at its February fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.

** The CSI Financials Index lost 0.8%, semiconductors declined 0.9%, while non-ferrous metal fell roughly 1%.

** New energy firms, machinery stocks and infrastructure shares dropped more than 1% each, according to data from China Securities Index.

** China Securities Index data also showed the coal sub-index rising 2.7%. Chinese coking coal futures also jumped, as supply remained relatively low and demand was expected to recover further.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 1.4%. Meituan edged down 1.1% following previous session's nearly 15% slump on China's new rules to promote a faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector.

** "We caution against emotional take on a could-be innocuous directive that is supposed to help small businesses," said Hao Hong, Head of Research at BOCOM International in a note. "Regardless, in the near term, fear will trump reasons, causing much volatility for investors who are bottom fishing in the Chinese internet space."

** Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings retreated 3.2% and 2.8% respectively.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong lost 2.1%, with SUNAC down more than 10% on debt worries in the troubled sector.

** Zhenro Properties slumped 12.6% after the developer said its existing internal resources may be insufficient to repay its upcoming debt due in March.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -4.37% 118.99 Delayed Quote.0.17%
ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD. -0.10% 307.19 End-of-day quote.-29.38%
BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 0.76% 1.32 Delayed Quote.-27.62%
HANG SENG -0.69% 24149.14 Delayed Quote.3.97%
MEITUAN INC. -1.12% 185.5 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.48% 4208.88 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.84% 3989.76 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -10.73% 8.74 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.11% 455 Delayed Quote.2.89%
ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED -12.64% 0.76 Delayed Quote.-76.55%
Financials
Sales 2021 266 B 42 056 M 42 056 M
Net income 2021 31 184 M 4 930 M 4 930 M
Net Debt 2021 175 B 27 742 M 27 742 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,33x
Yield 2021 15,7%
Capitalization 43 262 M 6 839 M 6 839 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 68 663
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunac China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7,94 CNY
Average target price 18,33 CNY
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meng De Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shu Ping Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Xi Gao Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Hong Bin Sun Chairman
Li Shan Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.89%6 839
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED23.78%37 116
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.23%36 629
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.16%35 204
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.16%35 008
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.48%30 900