Chinese developer Shimao to raise funds as Beijing lifts equity sales ban

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer
Shimao Group Holdings Ltd plans a private placement
of shares, becoming the second player in the cash-squeezed
sector to tap equity fundraising options just a day after
Beijing lifted a ban on such deals.
Shares of Shimao, a mid-sized developer, surged in
Shanghai by their daily upward limit, or 9.9%, on Wednesday
after the developer made the announcement in a filing late on
Tuesday.
The fundraising target will not exceed 30% of the
current capital base, Shimao said. Based on the developer's
market value of 11.3 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) on Wednesday
the deal size could be up to $474 million.
Developer Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co
had announced a similar move earlier on Tuesday.
The Chinese securities regulator on Monday lifted a ban on
fundraising via equity offerings for listed property companies.
Beijing has in recent weeks stepped up support for the
industry to loosen a liquidity squeeze that has stifled the
sector, a business that accounts for a quarter of the Chinese
economy and has been a key driver of growth.
China had suspended refinancing by listed property firms in
August 2009 as part of its attempts to control surging home
prices.
Regulators briefly lifted the suspension by granting
approval to refinancing requests by a selection of property
firms starting from 2013, but reimposed restrictions in 2016 to
curb housing prices.
In its filing, Shimao said it aims to raise funds
from 35 investors by a private placement of shares to "improve
capital structure, ease liquidity difficulty and stabilise
financial conditions".
The fundraising target will not exceed 30% of the current
capital base, it said. Shimao said the proceeds from the share
sale would be used to ensure it could hand over properties to
buyers and to repay some debts and replenish working capital.
Many cash-strapped Chinese developers have defaulted on debt
obligations and have halted construction.
Shanghai-based Shimao first missed a public offshore bond
obligation in July and became the first major Chinese developer
to begin negotiating restructuring terms with creditors.
Recent Beijing policies have sent a clear message that
regulators will support "good quality" companies, as well as
making sure of the delivery of houses, said Renyuan Zhang, a
credit analyst with S&P Ratings in a research note.
"The policies will help restore confidence in the market,
but investors should pay attention to how and when they will be
implemented, and in what scope," he said, adding not all of the
property developers will benefit from support measures.
Underscoring the continued uncertainty in the sector, Sunac
Holdings issued a profit warning late on Tuesday, with
the developer expecting profit for last year to plunge by around
207%.
A gauge tracking the sector slipped by 1.9% by mid
morning in Hong Kong.
($1 = 7.1426 Chinese yuan renminbi)
