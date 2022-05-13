Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sunac China Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1918   KYG8569A1067

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/31 04:08:07 am EDT
4.580 HKD   -5.18%
01:56aSunac China Prepares Funds to Pay 10% of $588 Million Onshore Bond
MT
01:39aChinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
RE
01:31aRevenue of 13 Major Chinese Builders Tank 52% in April Despite Easing of Property Curbs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken

05/13/2022 | 01:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese developer Zhongliang Holdings is scrambling to secure bondholder approval to extend the repayment on notes worth $729 million ahead of a key deadline next week, joining peers desperate to avoid offshore debt defaults.

The Shanghai-based company has struggled to sell enough houses amid a sustained property downturn in China or secure refinancing to pay investors who are due full redemption on their bonds in May and July.

A bond default by Zhongliang would deepen investor worries about China's property sector as Beijing seeks to shore up confidence in the wider economy.

Even if Zhongliang gets approval to extend by another year, the developer, reeling under a cash crunch, would need to pay an additional $1.25 million on its bond coupons now due to a weaker yuan. For other cash-strapped issuers with heavier debt burdens, additional repayment costs due to the currency swing could be much larger.

"The situation is definitely more severe this time," said Zhongliang Chief Financial Officer Albert Yau, comparing current conditions to the yuan's last major decline in 2018.

Unlike the 2018 tumble, developers are now unable to refinance offshore after a series of defaults by other issuers in the troubled sector made new debt raising impossible. That means repayments would need to be transferred from onshore yuan accounts.

Zhongliang asked holders of its May and July 2022 notes in late April to delay the maturities by exchanging their bonds for new issuance due next year.

Bondholders have until late Monday to give their consent, a deadline extended from May 10. Failure to secure 90% approval would likely result in a default.

FRESH CHALLENGES

Casting a cloud over Zhongliang's tight cashflow is a grim outlook for the property market, which is now depressed by strict COVID-19 lockdowns in many Chinese cities. Zhongliang's sales have plunged 55% in the first four months of 2022.

"We expect it will take a longer period of time for sales to recover - it's a long-term battle," Yau said, adding the developer's business in 40% of the coastal cities were disrupted because of the lockdowns.

A sharp slowdown in home sales in the world's second-largest economy and a weaker yuan are set to pile pressure on property developers already struggling to repay debt and raise fresh capital.

An over 6% drop in the yuan has made offshore debt maturities worth around $20 billion for rest of the year more expensive for developers, some of whom have already defaulted on their repayment obligations this year.

Sunac China on Wednesday became the latest to join other developers that have failed to make dollar bond payments in the recent months, renewing investor concerns about the sector that accounts for a quarter of the country's economy.

The developers, who were hoping for the market to bottom out in the second quarter, are revising down investor expectations for full-year sales after posting a 50% plunge in the first four months, with no demand rebound seen in the near future.

A developer based in the Guangdong province said city curbs not only hurt short-term sales but also affect longer-term purchasing power with potential buyers feeling insecure about their jobs.

The mounting challenges for the developers come against the backdrop of repeated assurances by the Chinese policymakers and regulators to ensure healthy sector development by avoiding defaults and efforts including banks extending loans.

"It is indeed a double whammy situation that they will face, not only about this weaker revenue but on the other hand it's this weaker currency plus higher yield," said Gary Ng, Asia Pacific senior economist of Natixis.

"I think definitely there will be more concerns in terms of repayment ability as we have seen the default ratio, which is dominated by real estate developers in the offshore market, has increased."

An executive of another listed developer, who has delayed its dollar bond payments to next year, said a weaker yuan has a big long-term impact on its offshore debt restructuring under discussions because it will become much more expensive.

The executive declined to be named because the restructuring discussion is private.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Sam Holmes)

By Clare Jim


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.49% 4.678555 Delayed Quote.1.10%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.31% 8.303845 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.51% 5.2269 Delayed Quote.2.92%
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED -2.13% 306.1 End-of-day quote.-3.95%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.27% 7.0613 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.29% 0.087903 Delayed Quote.1.83%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -0.08% 186.2 Delayed Quote.-21.96%
SECURE, INC. 6.28% 965 Delayed Quote.-61.61%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.18% 4.58 Delayed Quote.-61.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.19% 6.81297 Delayed Quote.6.34%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.07% 6.7917 Delayed Quote.5.77%
ZHONGLIANG HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 4.72% 2.22 Delayed Quote.-41.92%
All news about SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:56aSunac China Prepares Funds to Pay 10% of $588 Million Onshore Bond
MT
01:39aChinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
RE
01:31aRevenue of 13 Major Chinese Builders Tank 52% in April Despite Easing of Property Curbs
MT
05/12Chinese developer Sunac misses bond repayment, expects to miss more
RE
05/12Shares tumble as stubborn U.S. inflation stokes worries on rates, economy
RE
05/12Shanghai stocks rise on lower COVID cases, vows to stabilise economy
RE
05/12Sunac Misses Interest Payments on Four Series of Bonds; Hires Advisers to Ease Liquidit..
MT
05/11Sunac China Says Has Failed to Meet Debt Obligations
DJ
05/11Sunac China to Sell 51% Stake in $5.5 Billion Indoor Snow Park
MT
05/06Sunac China Logs $2 Billion Contracted Property Sales in April
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 263 B 41 439 M 41 439 M
Net income 2021 23 800 M 3 754 M 3 754 M
Net Debt 2021 174 B 27 472 M 27 472 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,64x
Yield 2021 28,7%
Capitalization 20 202 M 3 179 M 3 186 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 68 663
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunac China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,71 CNY
Average target price 13,06 CNY
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meng De Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shu Ping Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Xi Gao Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Hong Bin Sun Chairman
Li Shan Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-61.12%3 179
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.12%33 482
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.24.32%31 998
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.30%29 887
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.19%28 192
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.77%27 906