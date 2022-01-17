Hong Kong shares finish lower on tech slide; gambling stocks surge

SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on
Monday as index heavyweight tech stocks fell, while casino
operators soared after a government announcement eased concerns
over the gambling industry.
** The Hang Seng index fell 0.7% to 24,218.03, while
the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1% to 8,463.88
points.
** China's economy grew faster than expected in the final
quarter of 2021 but the growth was still at its weakest pace in
one-and-half years, prompting the central bank to unexpectedly
cut loan rates.
** The Hang Seng Tech index fell 0.8%, with
Tencent Holdings and Meituan down 1.7% and
1.8%, respectively.
** Sands China Ltd surged 14.6% to become the
biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, and a
sub-index tracking gaming stocks listed in Hong Kong
jumped the most since September 2021 to end up
8.6%.
** Macau's government announced that the number of new
casino operators allowed to function in the world's largest
gambling hub would be limited to six with an operating period of
up to 10 years.
** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong
retreated 3.4%, while consumer staples lost 2.2%.
** Country Garden Holdings slumped 8.1%, while
Logan Group and Sunac China Holdings
finished down more than 5% each, as worries over developers'
debt woes remained.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)