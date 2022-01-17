Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sunac China Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1918   KYG8569A1067

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
  Report
Hong Kong shares finish lower on tech slide; gambling stocks surge

01/17/2022 | 03:52am EST
SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Monday as index heavyweight tech stocks fell, while casino operators soared after a government announcement eased concerns over the gambling industry.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.7% to 24,218.03, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1% to 8,463.88 points.

** China's economy grew faster than expected in the final quarter of 2021 but the growth was still at its weakest pace in one-and-half years, prompting the central bank to unexpectedly cut loan rates.

** The Hang Seng Tech index fell 0.8%, with Tencent Holdings and Meituan down 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

** Sands China Ltd surged 14.6% to become the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, and a sub-index tracking gaming stocks listed in Hong Kong jumped the most since September 2021 to end up 8.6%.

** Macau's government announced that the number of new casino operators allowed to function in the world's largest gambling hub would be limited to six with an operating period of up to 10 years.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong retreated 3.4%, while consumer staples lost 2.2%.

** Country Garden Holdings slumped 8.1%, while Logan Group and Sunac China Holdings finished down more than 5% each, as worries over developers' debt woes remained. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -3.33% 6.39 End-of-day quote.-7.66%
HANG SENG -0.65% 24209.42 Real-time Quote.4.14%
MEITUAN -2.48% 220.6 End-of-day quote.-2.13%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 7.13% 18.32 End-of-day quote.0.88%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.55% 9.18 End-of-day quote.-22.07%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.38% 473.4 End-of-day quote.3.63%
Financials
Sales 2021 273 B 42 991 M 42 991 M
Net income 2021 30 847 M 4 862 M 4 862 M
Net Debt 2021 196 B 30 959 M 30 959 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,14x
Yield 2021 19,9%
Capitalization 37 431 M 5 892 M 5 900 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 68 663
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,49 CNY
Average target price 23,98 CNY
Spread / Average Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meng De Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shu Ping Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Xi Gao Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Hong Bin Sun Chairman
Li Shan Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.07%5 892
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%35 136
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 653
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.90%31 755
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.72%31 068
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.35%28 169