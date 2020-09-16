Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sunac China Holdings Limited    1918   KYG8569A1067

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunac China : Interim Report 2020

09/16/2020 | 09:50am EDT

2020I N T E R I M R E P O R T

中期報告

HOLDINGS

LIMITED

CHINA SUNAC

Sunac China Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With the brand philosophy of "passion for perfection", the Group is committed to providing complete solutions for Chinese families to enjoy a better life through high-quality products and services and integration of high-quality resources. With a focus on its core business of real estate, the Group has six strategic segments, namely Sunac Real Estate, Sunac Services, Sunac Culture & Tourism, Sunac Culture, Sunac Conference & Exhibition, Sunac Medical & Health Care. Its business covers real estate development, property services, conferences and exhibitions, tourism and vacations, theme parks, commercial operations, hotel operations, medical services and health care, IP development and operation, film and television content production and distribution, etc.

融創中國控股有限公司（「本公司」，連同其附屬公司統

稱為「本集團」）是香港聯交所主板上市企業。本集團以

「至臻，致遠」為品牌理念，致力於通過高品質的產品與

服務，整合優質資源，為中國家庭提供美好生活的完整

解決方案。本集團堅持以地產為核心主業，下設融創地

產、融創服務、融創文旅、融創文化、融創會議會展、

融創醫療康養六大戰略板塊。業務覆蓋地產開發、物業

服務、會議會展、旅遊度假、主題樂園、商業運營、酒

店運營、醫療康養、IP開發運營、影視內容製作發行等。

CONTENTS

2

Corporate Information

4

Chairman's Statement

7

Management Discussion and Analysis

14

Business Highlights

16

Corporate Governance and Other Information

27

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

28

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

30

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

31

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

33

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

35

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

1

2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Sun Hongbin (Chairman)

Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok

Mr. Sun Hongbin (Chairman)

Mr. Li Qin

Mr. Wang Mengde (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Ma Lishan

Mr. Jing Hong

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG

Mr. Chi Xun

Mr. Tian Qiang

KONG

Mr. Shang Yu

Mr. Huang Shuping

Room 1707, 17/F

Mr. Sun Kevin Zheyi

Alexandra House

18 Chater Road

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Central

Hong Kong

Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok

Mr. Zhu Jia

Mr. Li Qin

Mr. Ma Lishan

HEADQUARTERS AND PRINCIPAL PLACES OF BUSINESS IN THE PRC

COMPANY SECRETARY

BEIJING OFFICE

Building 4, One Central

Mr. Gao Xi

No.8, Dongzhimen North Street, Dongcheng District

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES

Beijing

The PRC

Postal code: 100007

Mr. Wang Mengde

Mr. Gao Xi

TIANJIN OFFICE

AUDIT COMMITTEE

10/F, Building C7, Magnetic Plaza

Binshuixi Road, Nankai District

Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok (Chairman)

Tianjin

Mr. Zhu Jia

The PRC

Mr. Li Qin

Postal code: 300381

Mr. Ma Lishan

REGISTERED OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

ISLANDS

Mr. Zhu Jia (Chairman)

190 Elgin Avenue

Mr. Sun Hongbin

George Town

Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok

Grand Cayman KY1-9005

Mr. Li Qin

Cayman Islands

Mr. Ma Lishan

  • SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE INFORMATION

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

OFFICE

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Suntera (Cayman) Limited

China Construction Bank

Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor

Bank of China

24 Shedden Road

Agricultural Bank of China

P.O. Box 1586

China Merchants Bank

Grand Cayman KY1-1110

China Minsheng Bank

Cayman Islands

China CITIC Bank

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

Industrial Bank

Ping An Bank

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Everbright Bank

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor

China Bohai Bank

Hopewell Centre

Bank of Tianjin

183 Queen's Road East

HSBC

Wanchai

Hang Seng Bank Limited

Hong Kong

STOCK CODE

LEGAL ADVISERS

HKEx: 01918

As to Hong Kong law:

COMPANY'S WEBSITE

Sidley Austin

As to Cayman Islands law:

www.sunac.com.cn

Conyers Dill & Pearman

As to PRC law:

Jincheng Tongda & Neal Law Firm

AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Certified Public Accountants

Registered Public Interest Entity Auditor

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

3

2020 Interim Report

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to present to you the business review of the Group for the first half of 2020 and outlook for the second half of 2020.

REVIEW OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

In the first half of 2020, the unexpected COVID-19 epidemic caused huge impact on the Chinese and global economy. Thanks to the active leadership of the central and local governments, the epidemic in China was effectively controlled in a short period of time, and the Chinese economy has begun to recover rapidly since the second quarter. As for the real estate sector, the central government adhered to the control direction of houses being built to be inhabited but not for speculation as well as the implementation of policies in line with the conditions of cities, promoting the steady and healthy development of the real estate market. The real estate sales market fell off a cliff in February and March. However, with the control of the epidemic and the recovery of demand, the market has rebounded and maintained stable since April.

In the first quarter of 2020, the supply arrangement of the Group slowed down due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, with sales affected to a certain extent. With effective control over the epidemic, its projects gradually resumed work and production in the second quarter, and the supply gradually became abundant. In May, the Group began to achieve year-on-year growth of sales. In the first half of 2020, the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, recorded contracted sales amount of approximately RMB195.27 billion, ranking among the top five in the industry.

The Group's profitability remain stable during the first half of 2020. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's revenue was approximately RMB77.34 billion; gross profit was approximately RMB17.76 billion; profit attributable to owners of the Company was approximately RMB10.96 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 6.5%; net profit margin attributable to owners of the Company was approximately 14.2%, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.8 percentage point; the Core Net Profit1 amounted to approximately RMB13.04 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 3.0%.

In the first half of 2020, the Group continued to optimize its capital structure and reduced its gearing ratio and boosted the decline of financing costs. As at the end of June 2020, the total equity of the Group was approximately RMB133.88 billion, representing an increase of approximately 17.3% as compared to that as at the end of 2019. The Group's net gearing ratio continued to improve and dropped significantly by approximately 23.3 percentage points as compared to that as at the end of 2019. Meanwhile, the Group optimized its financing structure through various methods, such as increasing the proportion of bank facilities, grasping financing opportunities in the open market and strictly controlling the scale of trust financing. It also resolutely promoted the decline in financing costs, with the weighted average cost of new interest-bearing liabilities significantly decreasing by 1.9 percentage points in the first half of 2020 as compared with that in 2019. The Group continued to maintain sufficient liquidity with the carrying amount of cash being approximately RMB120.86 billion as at the end of June.

In the first half of 2020, the Group remained prudent amid the recovering land market, controlled its pace of land acquisition and captured the opportunities in the land market to acquire a small amount of land at reasonable prices by making full use of its industrial advantages as a "City's Co-Builder". In the first half of the year, the Group increased the land bank by approximately 17.30 million sq.m. and saleable sources of approximately RMB233.0 billion, representing a significant year-on- year decrease of approximately 64%. As at the end of June 2020, the land bank of the Group and its joint ventures and associates amounted to approximately 248 million sq.m. and the expected saleable sources of land bank amounted to over RMB3.0 trillion, approximately 80% of which are located in tier 1 & 2 cities, with the average land cost of approximately RMB4,300 per sq.m.. The abundant and high-quality land bank serves as strong support for the rapid release of the Group's operating cash flows, the continuous adequate liquidity and a steady decline in the gearing ratio.

Note:

1. Core net profit refers to profit attributable to owners of the Company, after excluding the impact of gains from business combination and its effect on fair value adjustments, gain or loss on changes in fair value of financial assets, derivative financial instruments and investment properties, and exchange gain or loss.

  • SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

In the first half of 2020, Sunac Services completed the acquisition of New Century Property2 and its integration with Chengdu Global Century3, which expanded the brand portfolio for Sunac Services, and further strengthened its exogenous development capacity featuring multiple brands and property types.

In the first half of 2020, Sunac Culture & Tourism actively responded to impact of the COVID-19 epidemic. On the one hand, it improved revenue and efficiency through optimizing lease structure, upgrading stationed brands, making marketing model innovation, making full use of online marketing channels and adjusting the operating models of hotels. On the other hand, it continuously improved internal strength to achieve product breakthroughs through establishing Sunac ski clubs, upgrading night traveling products and introducing hotel and attraction package products. As a result, the operation of Sunac Culture & Tourism has recovered quickly since the operations resumed during the May Day holiday after the epidemic. As at the end of June 2020, the grand opening of the Panda Ice and Snow Festival of Chengdu Culture and Tourism City has received a high degree of attention and was widely reported by CCTV and other media, which has greatly enhanced the brand influence of Sunac Culture & Tourism.

In the first half of 2020, Sunac Culture continued to improve the layout of the film and television industry chain and promoted the development and production of original animation works. Sunac Culture also gave full play to the synergies between the culture and cultural and tourism sectors to apply IP to the real scene of cultural and tourism cities and continue to build an IP long-chain operating system.

OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2020

In the second half of 2020, the epidemic is expected to continue to have a relatively material impact on the global economy. Although the complexity and uncertainty of the international environment continue to rise, it is believed that with the active response of the government, the Chinese economy will overcome difficulties and maintain a relatively stable development trend. The regulation and control policies on the real estate industry will keep unchanged, and will continue to maintain the main tone of houses being built to be inhabited, not for speculation and stability in recent years.

In the second half of 2020, the Group has sufficient saleable resources to guarantee sales. It is expected that the saleable resources in the second half of the year will be around RMB620.0 billion, approximately 76% of which are located in tier 1 & 2 cities. The Group will continue to ensure the pace of launching new properties, and accelerate sell-through with the sales window in the second half of the year.

In the second half of 2020, the Group will continue to maintain its prudent strategies for land acquisition, focusing on opportunities of high-quality land in core cities of tier 1 & 2 cities and strictly controlling its pace of land acquisition. The Group will continue to ride on its industrial brand force as a "City's Co-Builder" centering on snow world, malls, hotels, theme parks, movie metropolises, conferences & exhibitions and build cities jointly with governments, which would facilitate the Company's high-quality development.

Note:

  1. The full name is Zhejiang New Century Property Management Co., Ltd. (浙江開元物業管理股份有限公司);
  2. The full name is Chengdu Global Century Property Services Co., Ltd. (成都環球世紀物業服務有限公司).

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

5

2020 Interim Report

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

In the second half of 2020, the Group will continue to focus on enhancement of its comprehensive competitiveness. On the basis of internal and external benchmarking and continuous conclusions in the first half of the year, the Group will continue to make active change and implement refined operations comprehensively: implementing product adaptation actions to improve precise positioning capabilities and standardization rates and have a strict control over costs; optimizing standard construction period systems to speed up project progress; and refining management of selling price and sales expenses and optimizing organizational structure to improve per capita efficiency. Moreover, the Group will maintain optimizing its capital structure, persistently reducing its gearing ratio and boosting the decline of financing costs as the top priorities of the current development stage.

In the second half of 2020, the Group will promote the separate listing of Sunac Services through a global offering and distribution of a small portion of shares in Sunac Services to the Company's shareholders, so as to further improve the competitive edges of Sunac Services as a leading property management service provider in China. Sunac Services has been developing a strong foothold in core cities for many years and has deployed a large number of high-quality projects in tier 1 & 2 cities, thereby establishing a brand image and service reputation of high-quality services. Sunac Services has been developing across a wide range of property types. In addition to building a strong brand name and property management portfolio in the mid and high-end residential market, it has also expanded its presence to commercial, office, public and other properties from a high starting point. Sunac Services has a huge future development space that is highly visible. On the one hand, it is able to ride on its established competitive advantages to actively explore and develop external projects from independent third parties, and to build sub-brands through acquisition and integration so as to support the comprehensive development of multiple brands and property types in future. On the other hand, the Group will also fully support Sunac Services to continuously enrich its property management portfolio and rapidly expand its management scale with a large number of project reserves and new projects as well as abundant cooperation resources and leading brand advantages.

The year 2020 marks the tenth anniversary of the Group's listing. Looking back on its decade development since the listing, the Group has developed from a small regional real estate developer into a large-scale national integrated enterprise group and become a leading enterprise in the real estate industry which takes real estate business as its core and undertakes layout of community services, culture & tourism, culture, conference & exhibition and medical & health care businesses, etc with a sound foundation and has the potential of diversified development. Since its listing in 2010, the Group has achieved a 77-fold4 increase in contracted sales amount, a 35-fold4 increase in revenue5, a 17-fold4 increase in core net profit, a 33-fold6 increase in the saleable sources of land bank and a 27-fold6 increase in net assets, representing a leapfrog development. Since its listing, the Group has achieved a 14-fold7 increase in market capitalisation and distributed an aggregate dividend of HK$17.26 billion to shareholders, bringing them a good return on investment. Meanwhile, the Group actively fulfilled its social responsibility, and has donated a total of RMB2.3 billion through the Sunac Public Welfare Foundation and other channels. It carried out public welfare activities such as "Sunac Rural Revitalization Program", "Sunac Saplings Charity Program" and "Sunac Shanzhu China (善築中國) Program" with a focus on three areas including rural revitalization, education support and architectural heritage conservation, so as to provide support to education, scientific research, public health, poverty alleviation and other areas in China.

Notes:

  1. It is calculated based on the annual data of 2019;
  2. It refers to the revenue from the Group and its joint ventures and associates;
  3. It is calculated based on the interim data of 2020;
  4. It is calculated based on the market capitalization as at 25 August 2020.
  • SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

  • REVENUE

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, most of the Group's revenue came from sales of residential and commercial properties business, with a small proportion of revenue from cultural and tourism city construction and operation, property management and other businesses.

As at 30 June 2020, the Group's real estate development business achieved its national layout in tier-1 cities, tier-2 cities and strong tier-3 cities, which are divided into 7 major regions for management, namely the Beijing region (including Beijing, Ji'nan and Qingdao, etc.), North China region (including Tianjin, Zhengzhou and Xi'an, etc.), Shanghai region (including Shanghai, Nanjing and Suzhou, etc.), Southwestern China region (including Chongqing, Chengdu and Kunming, etc.), Southeastern China region (including Hangzhou, Xiamen and Hefei, etc.), Central China region (including Wuhan, Changsha and Nanchang, etc.) and South China region (including Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Sanya, etc.).

Total revenue of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB77.34 billion, representing a slight increase of 0.7% compared with the total revenue of RMB76.84 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the total revenue of the Group and its joint ventures and associates was RMB128.00 billion, representing a slight decrease of RMB1.27 billion (approximately 1.0%) as compared with the total revenue of RMB129.27 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019, of which RMB94.80 billion was attributable to owners of the Company, representing a slight decrease of RMB5.68 billion (approximately 5.7%) as compared to RMB100.48 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The following table sets forth certain details of the revenue:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB billion

%

RMB billion

%

Revenue from sales of properties

73.07

94.5%

73.42

95.6%

Cultural and tourism city construction and operation

income

0.98

1.3%

1.08

1.4%

Property management income and other income

3.29

4.2%

2.34

3.0%

Total

77.34

100.0%

76.84

100.0%

Total gross floor area delivered

(in million sq.m.)

4.867

5.360

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, revenue from sales of properties remained generally stable as compared with that for the six months ended 30 June 2019, mainly due to the increase in the average price of the delivered properties sales compared to the same period last year and the impact of COVID-19 epidemic on the construction progress of certain property projects sold, leading to the decrease in total area of delivered properties by 0.493 million square meters ("sq.m.") (approximately 9.2%) as compared with that for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

7

2020 Interim Report

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

  • COST OF SALES

Cost of sales mainly includes the Group's costs incurred in respect of properties sold in the direct property development business.

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's cost of sales was RMB59.59 billion, representing a slight increase of RMB2.11 billion (approximately 3.7%) as compared to the cost of sales of RMB57.48 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

  • GROSS PROFIT

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's gross profit was RMB17.76 billion, which was RMB1.59 billion (approximately 8.3%) lower than the gross profit of RMB19.35 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's gross profit margin was 23.0%, representing a slight decrease as compared to 25.2% for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the adjustments of revaluation surplus related to gains from business combination for the properties acquired led to the reduction of the Group's gross profit in the amount of RMB4.94 billion. The Group's gross profit would have been RMB22.70 billion and gross profit margin would have been 29.3% for the six months ended 30 June 2020 without taking into account such impact.

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, total gross profit of the Group and its joint ventures and associates was RMB28.19 billion, with a gross profit margin of 22.0%, of which RMB20.91 billion was gross profit attributable to owners of the Company. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, total gross profit of the Group and its joint ventures and associates was RMB34.51 billion, with a gross profit margin of 26.7%, of which RMB25.92 billion was gross profit attributable to owners of the Company.

  • SELLING AND MARKETING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

The Group's selling and marketing costs increased by 2.0% from RMB2.56 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB2.62 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The Group's administrative expenses decreased by 9.5% from RMB4.07 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB3.69 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The decrease in administrative expenses was mainly due to more emphasis on refined management, the implementation of a series of measures to reduce expenses and improve efficiency by the Company and the decrease in traveling and other daily expenses as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

  • SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

  • OTHER INCOME AND GAINS

The Group's other income and gains increased by RMB2.12 billion from RMB5.19 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB7.31 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, mainly attributable to a gain before tax on the disposal of its 24.36% shares in Jinke Property Group Co., Ltd. by the Group.

  • OPERATING PROFIT

Concluding from the above analysis, the Group's operating profit increased by RMB2.33 billion from RMB15.70 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB18.03 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, mainly due to the following reasons:

  1. gross profit decreased by RMB1.59 billion;
  2. selling and marketing costs and administrative expenses decreased by RMB0.32 billion; and
  3. other income and gains increased by RMB2.12 billion, other expenses and losses decreased by RMB0.42 billion and net impairment losses on financial and contract assets decreased by RMB1.05 billion.
  • FINANCE COSTS

The Group's finance costs increased by RMB1.22 billion from RMB1.23 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB2.45 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, mainly due to the following reasons:

  1. the exchange loss increased by RMB0.76 billion to RMB0.91 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020, from RMB0.15 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019; and
  2. the Group proactively optimized its debt structure and boosted the decline of its financing costs. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the weighted average costs of the new interest-bearing liabilities of the Group recorded a significant decline of 1.9 percentage points as compared with the year ended 31 December 2019. However, due to the increase in weighted average financing balances as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2019, the total interest costs had increased, of which the interest expenses increased by RMB0.45 billion to RMB1.54 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020 from RMB1.09 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

9

2020 Interim Report

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

  • SHARE OF POST-TAX PROFITS OF INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD, NET

Share of post-tax profits of investments accounted for using the equity method, net decreased by 33.5% to RMB2.41 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020 from RMB3.63 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019, mainly due to the decrease in revenue and gross margin of sales of properties of the Group's joint ventures and associates as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2019.

  • PROFITS

Profits attributable to owners of the Company increased by 6.5% from RMB10.29 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB10.96 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020. After excluding the impact of certain items such as gains from business combination and its effect on fair value adjustments, gain or loss on changes in fair value of financial assets, derivative financial instruments and investment properties, and exchange gain or loss, profit attributable to owners of the Company (the "Core Net Profit", a non-GAAP financial measure) increased by 3.0% from RMB12.66 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB13.04 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

The table below sets out profits attributable to the owners of the Company, the holders of perpetual capital securities and other non-controlling interests for the stated period:

For the six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB billion

RMB billion

Profit for the period

11.70

11.29

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

10.96

10.29

Holders of perpetual capital securities

0.07

0.17

Other non-controlling interests

0.67

0.83

11.70

11.29

10 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

10 CASH STATUS

The Group operates in a capital-intensive industry and the Group's liquidity requirements relate to meeting its working capital requirements, funding the development of its new property projects and servicing its debt. The funding sources of the Group mainly include proceeds from the pre-sale and sale of properties, and to a lesser extent, capital contributions from shareholders, share issuances and loans.

The Group's cash balances (including restricted cash) decreased to RMB120.86 billion as at 30 June 2020 from RMB125.73 billion as at 31 December 2019, of which non-restricted cash increased to RMB85.23 billion as at 30 June 2020 from RMB77.94 billion as at 31 December 2019.

Increase in non-restricted cash was mainly due to:

  1. RMB22.44 billion of net cash inflow from operating activities;
  2. RMB10.41 billion of net cash outflow used in investment activities; and
  3. RMB4.82 billion of net cash outflow used in financing activities.

Currently, the Group has sufficient operating capital and is sufficient to resist risks besides supporting business growth in the foreseeable future.

11 BORROWINGS AND SECURITIES

In the first half of 2020, the Group assessed the market continuously, controlled the pace of its land acquisition and supported its operation and development with operating cash flows. As a result, its total borrowings were well managed, decreasing from RMB322.27 billion as at 31 December 2019 to RMB320.33 billion as at 30 June 2020.

As at 30 June 2020, RMB288.65 billion (as at 31 December 2019: RMB296.78 billion) of the Group's total borrowings were secured or jointly secured by the Group's restricted cash, properties under development, completed properties held for sale, etc. (total amount was RMB252.53 billion (as at 31 December 2019: RMB267.12 billion)) and equities of certain of the Group's subsidiaries (including those legally transferred as collateral).

12 GEARING RATIO

Net gearing ratio is calculated by dividing net debt by total equity. Net debt is calculated by deducting cash balances (including restricted cash) from total borrowings (including current and long-term borrowings). As at 30 June 2020, the Group's net gearing ratio was 149.0%, representing a significant decrease of 23.3 percentage points as compared to that as at 31 December 2019.

Net debt to total asset ratio is calculated by dividing the net debt by total assets. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's net debt to total asset ratio was 20.0%, representing a decrease as compared to 20.5% as at 31 December 2019.

Net debt to total capital ratio is calculated by dividing the net debt by total capital. Total capital is calculated by adding total equity and net debt. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's net debt to total capital ratio was 59.8%, representing a decrease as compared to 63.3% as at 31 December 2019.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

11

2020 Interim Report

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

13 INTEREST RATE RISK

As the Group has no material interest-bearing assets, the Group's income and operating cash flows are substantially independent from changes in market interest rates.

The Group's interest rate risk arises from long-term borrowings. Borrowings issued at variable rates expose the Group to cash flow interest-rate risk which is partially offset by cash held at variable rates. Borrowings issued at fixed rates expose the Group to fair value interest-rate risk.

The table below sets out the Group's exposure to interest rate risks. Included in the table are the liabilities stated at carrying amounts, categorized by maturity dates.

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB billion

RMB billion

Floating interests

Less than 12 months

17.66

23.58

1-5 years

36.21

36.62

Over 5 years

13.20

12.94

Subtotal

67.07

73.14

Fixed interests

Less than 12 months

122.96

112.16

1-5 years

129.19

136.23

Over 5 years

1.11

0.74

Subtotal

253.26

249.13

Total

320.33

322.27

As at 30 June 2020, the Group has implemented certain interest rate swap arrangements to hedge its exposure to interest rate risk. The Group will continue to pay attention to interest rate swaps, consider refinancing and adjusting the financing structure and monitor its interest rate exposure on a monthly basis.

12 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

14 FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISKS

As most of the Group's operating entities are located in China, the Group operates its business mainly in RMB. Some of the Group's bank deposits and senior notes are denominated in US dollars or Hong Kong dollars, meaning that the Group is exposed to foreign exchange risks. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded an exchange loss in the amount of RMB0.91 billion due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. However, the Group's operating cash flow and liquidity were not significantly affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Group managed its exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates through the implementation of certain foreign exchange swap arrangements, and will continue to closely monitor fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and actively take corresponding measures to minimize foreign exchange risks.

15 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

The Group provides guarantees to banks for the mortgage loans of certain property purchasers to ensure that the purchasers perform their obligations of mortgage loan repayment. The amount of such guarantees was RMB130.06 billion as of 30 June 2020 as compared with RMB120.50 billion as of 31 December 2019. Such guarantees will terminate upon the earlier of (i) the transfer of the real estate ownership certificate to the purchasers which will generally occur within an average period of six months of the properties delivery dates; or (ii) the satisfaction of mortgage loans by the purchasers of the properties. The period of guarantee provided by the Group starts from the date when the mortgage is granted.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

13

2020 Interim Report

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

SUMMARY OF PROPERTIES AND LAND BANK

As at 30 June 2020, the Group and its joint ventures and associates were engaged in a total of 749 property development projects, with a total site area of approximately 140 million sq.m., an estimated total gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 343 million sq.m. and an estimated saleable or rentable GFA of approximately 305 million sq.m.. The Group and its joint ventures and associates had a total land bank of approximately 248 million sq.m. and attributable land bank of approximately

158 million sq.m.. The breakdown of properties and land bank by cities was as follows:

Estimated

Estimated

Total

aggregate

saleable/

Total

Attributable

City

site area

GFA

rentable GFA

land bank

land bank

'000 sq.m.

'000 sq.m.

'000 sq.m.

'000 sq.m.

'000 sq.m.

Chongqing

12,464.0

33,235.4

32,164.7

18,809.2

12,824.0

Qingdao

9,975.3

17,985.1

17,258.2

13,344.0

10,005.7

Wuhan

5,234.5

20,915.6

17,682.7

16,308.1

8,378.9

Tianjin

8,295.9

19,134.6

17,389.6

10,546.9

7,670.0

Chengdu

6,980.7

14,417.0

12,618.1

9,584.2

6,501.5

Ji'nan

4,488.0

11,338.6

11,063.1

9,086.9

6,406.4

Xi'an

2,957.9

10,782.8

10,065.7

8,914.7

4,912.9

Zhengzhou

3,948.8

8,975.8

7,213.8

7,801.7

4,694.1

Hangzhou

3,758.8

10,807.3

8,623.7

7,872.9

4,398.1

Kunming

3,243.4

8,918.9

7,902.4

6,974.7

4,222.9

Meishan

5,387.3

8,654.9

7,924.2

8,400.6

3,989.2

Harbin

2,968.1

6,831.7

6,293.7

5,104.9

3,459.5

Jiangmen

914.4

3,266.0

2,729.4

3,108.9

2,898.0

Taiyuan

1,311.9

5,734.2

4,429.9

4,990.1

2,725.5

Guangzhou

1,358.1

5,817.1

5,629.1

4,148.3

2,494.2

Wenzhou

961.0

3,366.4

2,666.5

3,366.4

2,479.0

Xishuangbanna

3,841.6

4,422.7

3,862.2

2,727.4

2,411.7

Shanghai

3,324.6

5,984.8

5,278.9

3,365.2

2,401.3

Hainan Province

3,994.7

5,400.1

4,262.5

4,020.2

2,365.2

Wuxi

5,887.9

11,620.0

10,574.9

3,266.2

2,310.3

Guiyang

1,035.0

3,621.2

3,505.2

3,236.7

2,292.6

Hefei

2,304.2

5,957.0

5,599.3

2,367.8

2,243.6

Dalian

985.6

2,673.1

2,481.0

2,324.7

2,222.0

Qingyuan

949.0

2,691.4

2,590.3

2,462.1

2,202.8

Shenyang

1,977.2

4,655.6

3,711.3

3,605.5

2,194.4

Shijiazhuang

1,334.8

5,050.7

4,621.7

3,913.4

2,156.1

Changsha

1,320.8

4,979.0

3,809.9

3,443.7

2,125.2

Guilin

2,767.7

2,470.7

2,388.7

2,019.0

1,897.8

Ningbo

1,011.9

3,159.2

2,372.2

2,526.6

1,501.1

Changchun

523.2

1,426.5

1,044.7

1,426.5

1,426.5

Huizhou

697.8

2,481.9

2,254.6

2,107.5

1,406.8

Nanning

701.6

3,283.3

3,029.6

2,198.1

1,374.0

14 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Estimated

Estimated

Total

aggregate

saleable/

Total

Attributable

City

site area

GFA

rentable GFA

land bank

land bank

'000 sq.m.

'000 sq.m.

'000 sq.m.

'000 sq.m.

'000 sq.m.

Yinchuan

631.4

2,342.8

2,230.9

1,650.6

1,371.6

Nanchang

3,321.0

4,907.4

3,742.8

1,407.0

1,305.0

Yantai

1,156.2

2,659.2

2,428.6

2,038.8

1,236.3

Fuzhou

658.7

2,055.1

1,784.7

2,055.1

1,175.4

Langfang

694.8

2,053.4

1,678.7

2,033.7

1,134.9

Zhaotong

295.0

1,391.4

1,252.8

1,249.4

1,124.5

Xianning

1,119.7

2,190.7

1,524.5

2,190.7

1,117.2

Changzhou

1,462.3

2,603.5

2,295.5

1,595.3

1,092.8

Suzhou

1,973.0

4,714.0

3,671.2

2,916.3

1,053.0

Nantong

967.6

1,943.7

1,668.7

1,505.1

1,007.8

Jiaxing

612.8

1,303.2

1,115.1

1,031.4

1,006.8

Zhaoqing

399.7

1,381.2

1,304.2

1,160.6

967.8

Xuzhou

902.0

2,351.2

2,145.8

2,009.4

927.4

Tangshan

421.8

1,295.3

1,219.1

1,295.3

917.8

Beijing

1,566.3

3,796.1

3,181.7

1,281.6

895.7

Shaoxing

644.7

1,956.0

1,484.3

1,668.3

826.9

Huzhou

821.4

1,743.3

1,406.1

1,503.8

802.6

Zhuhai

393.9

973.4

645.2

973.4

765.1

Ezhou

355.5

1,371.5

1,020.5

1,371.5

754.3

Taizhou

942.9

1,853.9

1,713.6

1,449.4

735.0

Daqing

414.8

1,028.4

988.1

633.7

633.7

Foshan

361.1

2,221.6

2,061.2

954.3

632.2

Zhongshan

329.0

974.1

913.3

559.9

554.8

Nanjing

966.8

2,206.9

1,951.0

1,515.6

547.7

Others

11,705.4

31,395.1

28,162.6

28,335.0

14,897.0

Total

140,023.5

342,771.0

304,632.0

247,758.3

158,074.6

As at 25 August 2020, the total land bank and attributable land bank of the Group and its joint ventures and associates amounted to approximately 256 million sq.m. and 163 million sq.m., respectively.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

15

2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has adopted the Corporate Governance Code (the "Corporate Governance Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") as its own code on corporate governance and had, throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020, complied with all applicable code provisions under the Corporate Governance Code except the following:

Under Code E.1.2 of the Corporate Governance Code, the chairman of the board should attend the annual general meeting. Mr. Sun Hongbin, the chairman of the board (the "Board") of the directors (the "Director(s)"), was not able to attend the annual general meeting on 28 May 2020 due to other business engagements. Mr. Wang Mengde, an executive director and the chief executive officer of the Company, attended and chaired the annual general meeting of the Company and was delegated to make himself available to answer questions if raised at the meeting.

The Board of the Company recognizes the importance and benefits of good corporate governance and has adopted certain corporate governance and disclosure practices for achieving a higher standard of transparency and accountability. The Board members have regular discussions about the business strategies and results performance of the Group. They, together with the relevant senior executives of the Company, have also attended regular trainings on the Listing Rules and other statutory requirements. The Company has established an internal reporting practice within the Group in order to monitor the operation and business development of the Company.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as the guidelines for the Directors' dealings in the securities of the Company. Upon specific enquiries being made with all Directors, each Director confirmed that he had complied with the required standards set out in the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2020 in relation to his securities dealings, if any.

CHANGES OF INFORMATION OF DIRECTORS

Since 3 June 2020, Mr. Zhu Jia has ceased to be a non-executive director of Clear Media Limited (stock code: 00100.HK).

Since 17 July 2020, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok has ceased to be an independent non-executive director of TUS International Limited (stock code: 00872.HK).

Save for the aforesaid, there is no change in Directors' information that is required to be disclosed in accordance with Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules since the publication of the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 by the Company.

16 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

SHARE OPTION SCHEMES

The Company has adopted three share option schemes as follows:

  1. The Company adopted the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (the "Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme") on 9 September 2010 and had granted in aggregate 51,080,000 share options to directors and employees under the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme before the completion of the global offering of the Company, representing approximately 1.67% of the total issued shares of the Company immediately following the completion of the capitalization issue and the global offering. No share option could be offered or granted under the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme upon the completion of the global offering of the Company. As at 30 June 2020, no share option remained outstanding and exercisable under the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme;
  1. The Company adopted a Post-IPO share option scheme (the "2011 Share Option Scheme") on 29 April 2011 and proposed certain amendments to the 2011 Share Option Scheme, which were approved and adopted on 17 March 2014. The 2011 Share Option Scheme had a term of six years from its adoption date, i.e. 29 April 2011 and expired on 28 April 2017. The Company had granted in aggregate 99,900,000 share options to directors and employees during the period, representing approximately 3.33% of the total issued shares as at the adoption date of the 2011 Share Option Scheme. As at 30 June 2020, no share option remained outstanding and exercisable under the 2011 Share Option Scheme; and
  1. The Company adopted a new share option scheme (the "2014 Share Option Scheme") on 19 May 2014, which had a term of five years from its adoption date, i.e. 19 May 2014 and expired on 18 May 2019. The Company had granted in aggregate 166,374,246 share options to directors and employees, representing approximately 5% of the total issued shares as at the adoption date of the 2014 Share Option Scheme. As at 30 June 2020, 60,662,864 share options remained outstanding and exercisable under the 2014 Share Option Scheme, representing approximately 1.30% of total number of issued shares.

The purpose of each share option scheme is to provide an incentive for the directors, management and employees of the Group to work with commitment towards enhancing the value of the Company and its shares for the benefit of all its shareholders and to attract and retain high caliber working partners who are or may be beneficial to the growth and development of the Group.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

17

2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the details and changes of the share options granted under the 2014 Share Option Scheme were as follows:

Weighted-

average

closing

Accumulated

Accumulated

Accumulated

Number

price before

number of

number of

number of

of options

the exercise

options

options

options

exercised for

date for the

Closing

exercised

cancelled

lapsed

Number of

the six

six months

Exercise

price before

from the

from the

from the

outstanding

months

ended

price per

the date

Number

date of grant

date of grant

date of grant

options as at

ended

30 June

Percentage

share

of grant

of options

to 30 June

to 30 June

to 30 June

30 June

30 June

2020

Date of grant

Vesting date

of vesting

Expiry date

(HK$)

(HK$)

granted

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(HK$)

2014/6/5

30%

2014/6/5

2015/6/5

30%

2019/6/4

4.07

3.96

33,267,000

31,544,600

1,363,400

359,000

-

-

-

2016/6/5

40%

2015/7/9

30%

2015/7/9

2016/7/9

30%

2020/7/8

7.27

6.34

33,267,000

26,637,300

900,280

914,520

4,814,900

8,161,400

36.60

2017/7/9

40%

2016/6/20

30%

2016/6/20

2017/6/20

30%

2021/6/19

4.62

4.56

39,920,000

25,591,000

590,000

152,000

13,587,000

5,118,000

39.46

2018/6/20

40%

2017/12/22

30%

2017/12/22

2018/12/22

30%

2022/12/21

30.25

30.25

59,920,246

15,365,282

1,595,000

699,000

42,260,964

3,586,000

43.51

2019/12/22

40%

Total

166,374,246

99,138,182

4,448,680

2,124,520

60,662,864

16,865,400

18 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the movements in the share options granted to Directors and employees under the

2014 Share Option Scheme were as follows:

Number of

Number of

Number of

options

options

options

Number of

exercised for

cancelled for

lapsed for the

Number of

outstanding

the six months

the six months

six months

outstanding

Granted on

options as at

ended

ended

ended

options as at

Granted on

Granted on

Granted on

22 December

Granted in

1 January

30 June

30 June

30 June

30 June

Name of grantee

5 June 2014

9 July 2015

20 June 2016

2017

aggregate

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Directors

Mr. Sun Hongbin

1,300,000

-

-

-

1,300,000

-

-

-

-

-

Mr. Wang Mengde

1,200,000

1,300,000

2,000,000

2,800,000

7,300,000

6,100,000

1,800,000

-

-

4,300,000

Mr. Jing Hong

1,100,000

1,200,000

2,000,000

2,800,000

7,100,000

3,700,000

1,400,000

-

-

2,300,000

Mr. Chi Xun

1,100,000

1,200,000

2,000,000

2,800,000

7,100,000

6,000,000

-

-

-

6,000,000

Mr. Tian Qiang

1,100,000

1,200,000

1,800,000

2,600,000

6,700,000

5,600,000

-

-

-

5,600,000

Mr. Shang Yu

1,100,000

1,200,000

1,500,000

2,500,000

6,300,000

5,200,000

1,200,000

-

-

4,000,000

Mr. Huang Shuping

1,100,000

1,100,000

1,800,000

1,830,082

5,830,082

4,730,082

2,900,000

-

-

1,830,082

Senior management and

employees

25,267,000

26,067,000

28,820,000

44,590,164

124,744,164

46,198,182

9,565,400

-

-

36,632,782

Total

33,267,000

33,267,000

39,920,000

59,920,246

166,374,246

77,528,264

16,865,400

-

-

60,662,864

SHARE AWARD SCHEME

In order to encourage the employees of the Group to continuously make greater contributions for the Group's long-term growth in the future, the Board resolved to adopt a share award scheme (the "Share Award Scheme") on 8 May 2018 (the "Adoption Date").

Unless early terminated by the Board, the Share Award Scheme shall be effective for ten years from the Adoption Date. Pursuant to the Share Award Scheme, the Company will entrust the trustee of the Share Award Scheme to purchase existing ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares", each a "Share") in the open market based on the Company's overall remuneration incentive plan. The trustee will hold such Shares on behalf of the relevant selected employees on trust, until such Shares are vested with the relevant selected employees in accordance with the rules of the Share Award Scheme. The aggregated maximum number of Shares that the trustee may purchase must not exceed 5% of the total number of issued Shares on the Adoption Date.

During the period from the Adoption Date to 30 June 2019, the trustee of the Share Award Scheme purchased on the open market a total of 94,653,000 Shares of the Company at the total consideration of approximately HK$2.57 billion pursuant to the terms of the trust deed and the rules of the Share Award Scheme. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the trustee of the Share Award Scheme did not purchase any Shares.

As at the date of this report, 40,835,000 Shares had been awarded to the selected employees under the Share Award Scheme on a cumulative basis, of which 19,795,000 Shares had been awarded in the first half of 2020 (21,040,000 Shares awarded in 2019).

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

19

2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES' INTERESTS

As at 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the Directors and the chief executives of the Company in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "SFO")) which were required to be entered in the register kept by the Company pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, or which were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code were as follows:

  1. INTERESTS IN SHARES OF THE COMPANY (LONG POSITION)

Approximate

percentage of

interest in the

Name of Director

Nature of interest

Number of Shares

Company2

Mr. Sun Hongbin

Interest in controlled corporations1

2,091,329,884

44.92%

Beneficial owner

11,390,000

0.24%

Mr. Wang Mengde

Beneficial owner

14,848,000

0.32%

Mr. Jing Hong

Beneficial owner

10,706,000

0.23%

Interest of spouse

609,000

0.01%

Mr. Chi Xun

Beneficial owner

4,518,396

0.10%

Mr. Tian Qiang

Beneficial owner

3,472,000

0.07%

Mr. Shang Yu

Beneficial owner

4,120,000

0.09%

Mr. Huang Shuping

Beneficial owner

5,100,000

0.11%

Mr. Sun Kevin Zheyi

Beneficial owner

90,000

0.002%

Notes:

  1. These 2,091,329,884 Shares were held as to 2,042,623,884 Shares by Sunac International Investment Holdings Ltd ("Sunac International") and 48,706,000 Shares by 天津標的投資諮詢有限公司 (for identification only, Tianjin Biaodi Investment Consultancy Company Limited*) ("Tianjin Biaodi"). The entire issued share capital of Sunac International was held by Sun family trusts, 70% of which was held by the new family trust ("New Family Trust") and the remaining 30% was held by two original family trusts. The new family trust was established by Mr. Sun Hongbin in December 2018, with South Dakota Trust Company LLC as the trustee and Mr. Sun Hongbin and some of his family members as the beneficiaries. The two original family trusts were established in May and June 2018, respectively, the beneficiaries of which were family members of Mr. Sun Hongbin. In accordance with the SFO, Mr. Sun Hongbin was deemed to be interested in the aforesaid Shares.
  2. Calculated on the basis of 4,655,714,011 Shares in issue as at 30 June 2020.

20 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

  1. INTERESTS IN THE UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY (LONG POSITION)

Number of

Number of

outstanding share

unvested

Approximate

options granted

Shares awarded

percentage of

under the Share

under the Share

interest in the

Name of Director

Option Schemes

Award Scheme

Total

Company1

Mr. Wang Mengde

4,300,000

1,500,000

5,800,000

0.12%

Mr. Jing Hong

2,300,000

1,500,000

3,800,000

0.08%

Mr. Chi Xun

6,000,000

1,430,000

7,430,000

0.16%

Mr. Tian Qiang

5,600,000

1,430,000

7,030,000

0.15%

Mr. Shang Yu

4,000,000

1,630,000

5,630,000

0.12%

Mr. Huang Shuping

1,830,082

850,000

2,680,082

0.06%

Mr. Sun Kevin Zheyi

-

480,000

480,000

0.01%

Note 1: Calculated on the basis of 4,655,714,011 Shares in issue as at 30 June 2020.

Save as disclosed herein, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors and chief executives of the Company had any interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations recorded in the register required to be kept under section 352 of the SFO or required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.

INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

So far as is known to the Company, as at 30 June 2020, the following persons (other than a Director or chief executive of the Company) had an interest in 5% or more in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under section 336 of the SFO:

INTERESTS IN SHARES OF THE COMPANY (LONG POSITION)

Approximate

percentage

Nature of

of interest in the

Name of shareholder

interest/Capacity

Number of Shares

Company3

Sunac International

Beneficial owner1

2,042,623,884

43.87%

Holder of equity derivative2

61,689,696

1.33%

South Dakota Trust Company LLC

Trustee1

2,042,623,884

43.87%

Holder of equity derivative2

61,689,696

1.33%

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

21

2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

Notes:

  1. These 2,042,623,884 Shares were held by Sunac International. 70% of the issued shares of Sunac International were held by Sunac Holdings LLC. All issued shares of Sunac Holdings LLC were held by the New Family Trust. South Dakota Trust Company LLC was the trustee of the New Family Trust. The New Family Trust was established by Mr. Sun Hongbin and Mr. Sun Hongbin and some of his family members are the beneficiaries. Mr. Sun Hongbin was deemed to be interested in all those 2,042,623,884 Shares by virtue of the SFO.
  2. (i) The Company signed a total return swap agreement with a total size of approximately US$150 million with a financial institution in June 2019. As at 31 December 2019, such financial institution had completed the share purchase with a total of 32,813,000 Shares purchased; (ii) The Company signed a total return swap agreement with a total size of US$167 million with another financial institution in January 2020, the financial institution can purchase up to a total of 28,876,696 Shares in estimate based on the closing price on the signing date ( the exact number of Shares to be purchased shall depend on the actual circumstances at the time of purchase) in relation to the total return swap transaction. According to the total return swap agreements, the relevant financial institution may sell the Shares to the trustee of the Share Award Scheme, but will not make physical delivery of the Shares to the Company. Each of Sunac International and South Dakota Trust Company LLC, as the trustee of the New Family Trust, is deemed to have interests in the relevant Shares in the swap transaction through the Company.
  3. Calculated on the basis of 4,655,714,011 Shares in issue as at 30 June 2020.

Save as disclosed herein, as at 30 June 2020, the Company had not been notified of any persons (other than a Director or chief executive of the Company) who had an interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company that were recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO.

MATERIAL ACQUISITION AND DISPOSALS

The following sets forth the material disposals of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates undertaken by the Group during the six months ended 30 June 2020:

DISPOSALS OF CERTAIN SHARES ("JINKE SHARES") OF 金科地產集團股份有限公司 (JINKE PROPERTY GROUP CO., LTD.) ("JINKE PROPERTY")

  1. DISPOSAL AGREEMENT OF JINKE SHARES
    On 13 April 2020, 天津聚金物業管理有限公司（Tianjin Jujin Property Management Ltd.("Jujin Property"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and 廣東弘敏企業管理諮詢有限公司 (Guangdong Hongmin Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd.) ("Guangdong Hongmin") entered into an agreement, pursuant to which Jujin Property agreed to sell and Guangdong Hongmin agreed to acquire a total of 587,368,740 Jinke Shares, representing approximately 11.00% of the total issued share capital of Jinke Property, at a sale price of RMB8.0 per share and the consideration was approximately RMB4.699 billion.

22 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

  1. JINKE SHARES SOLD ON THE OPEN MARKET
    On 6 May 2020 and 7 May 2020, 天津潤鼎物業管理有限公司 (Tianjin Runding Property Management Ltd.) and 天津 潤澤物業管理有限公司 (Tianjin Runze Property Management Ltd.), indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, sold on the open market by way of block trades a total of 266,985,692 Jinke Shares at RMB8.0 per share, representing approximately 5.00% of the total issued share capital of Jinke Property, for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB2.136 billion. Details are set out in the Company's announcement dated 7 May 2020.

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group has disposed of an aggregate of 1,300,754,773 Jinke Shares, representing approximately 24.36% of the total issued share capital of Jinke Property as at 30 June 2020, for a total consideration of approximately RMB10.405 billion.

The Group has not undertaken any material acquisitions of subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board did not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: Nil).

BONDS ISSUED DURING THE PERIOD

  1. SENIOR NOTES
    On 10 January 2020, the Company successfully issued the US$540 million 6.50% senior notes due 2025. The notes are listed and traded on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SEST"). Please refer to the Company's announcements dated 8 January 2020 and 13 January 2020 for details of these issuances.
  1. CORPORATE BONDS
    On 1 April 2020, 融創房地產集團有限公司 (Sunac Real Estate Group Co., Ltd.) ("Sunac Real Estate"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, successfully issued the RMB4.0 billion 4.78% corporate bonds due 2024. The bonds are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Please refer to Sunac Real Estate's announcements published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange dated from 27 March 2020 to 13 April 2020 for details of these issuances.
    On 27 May 2020, Sunac Real Estate successfully issued the RMB3.3 billion 5.60% corporate bonds due 2025. The bonds are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Please refer to Sunac Real Estate's announcements published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange dated from 22 May 2020 to 8 June 2020 for details of these issuances.

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE DURING THE PERIOD

On 17 January 2020, the Company completed the placing of 186,920,000 new Shares at a price of HK$42.8 per Share, to not less than six independent placees, for an aggregate nominal value of HK$18,692,000. The placing price represented a discount of approximately 4.04% to the closing price of HK$44.60 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 10 January 2020, being the date of the placing agreement. The total proceeds of the placing were approximately HK$8.0 billion, and the net placing price was approximately HK$42.58 per share after deducting all related costs and expenses of the Company. The net proceeds were approximately HK$7.958 billion. The Company has applied the net proceeds from the placing for general corporate purposes, and the purpose of capital utilisation is consistent with the intended use of the placing. Details of the placing are set out in the announcement of the Company dated 10 January 2020.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

23

2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

REPURCHASE OF SENIOR NOTES DURING THE PERIOD

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Company has repurchased on the open market part of the senior notes in an aggregate amount of US$147.9 million, comprising (i) the 8.625% senior notes due 2020 of US$80.5 million in aggregate principal amount; (ii) the 6.875% senior notes due 2020 of US$26.8 million in aggregate principal amount; (iii) the 8.35% senior notes due 2023 of US$7.0 million in aggregate principal amount; (iv) the 7.95% senior notes due 2023 of US$8.4 million in aggregate principal amount; (v) the 7.50% senior notes due 2024 of US$16.1 million in aggregate principal amount; and

  1. the 6.50% senior notes due 2025 of US$9.1 million in aggregate principal amount. The Company cancelled the repurchased notes in accordance with the terms of the notes and indentures.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

Save as disclosed in the section headed "Repurchase of Senior Notes During the Period" of this report, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities of the Company during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

SENIOR NOTES ISSUED

On 9 July 2020, the Company successfully issued (i) the US$600 million 6.50% senior notes due 2023; and (ii) the US$400 million 7.00% senior notes due 2025. The notes are listed and traded on the SEST. Please refer to the Company's announcements dated 7 July 2020 and 14 July 2020 for details of these issuances.

On 3 August 2020, the Company successfully issued the US$500 million 6.65% senior notes due 2024. The notes are listed and traded on the SEST. Please refer to the Company's announcements dated 30 July 2020 and 5 August 2020 for details of these issuances.

THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF SUNAC SERVICES

The Company proposes to spin-off and separately list the shares of Sunac Services Holdings Limited (融創服務控股有限公司) ("Sunac Services"), a subsidiary of the Company, on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange by way of the global offering and the distribution of a minor portion of the shares of Sunac Services to the shareholders of the Company. On 6 August 2020, Sunac Services submitted a listing application form (Form A1) to the Stock Exchange to apply for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the shares of Sunac Services on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. As at the date of this report, the Company is interested in 100% of Sunac Services. It is intended that upon completion of the proposed spin-off and the listing, the Company will have an interest of not less than 50% in Sunac Services and Sunac Services will remain as a subsidiary of the Company. The Company will make further announcement(s) in relation to the proposed spin-off as and when appropriate. Details of the proposed spin-off are set out in the announcement of the Company dated 6 August 2020.

24 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 20 August 2019, on 20 August 2019, the Company as the borrower entered into a facility agreement (the "2019 Facility Agreement") with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, China CITIC Bank International Limited, Credit Suisse AG, Singapore Branch, Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, Hang Seng Bank Limited, Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. and EnTie Commercial Bank as the lenders (the "Lenders"), and China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited as the facility agent (the "Facility Agent"), pursuant to which the Lenders agreed to make available to the Company a term loan facility (the "Facility") in the aggregate amount of US$280 million, which subject to the accession by any banks or financial institutions to the 2019 Facility Agreement pursuant to the terms thereunder will be increased to an aggregate amount of not exceeding US$400 million. As at 30 June 2020, the principal amount of the Facility made available to the Company by the Lender amounted to US$310 million. The term of the Facility is 36 months from the date of the 2019 Facility Agreement. Pursuant to the 2019 Facility Agreement, among other things, if (i) Mr. Sun Hongbin, his family members and family trusts, together, cease to hold, whether directly or indirectly through any person, beneficially (a) 30% or more of the issued share capital of the Company, or (b) issued share capital having the right to cast at least 30% of the votes capable of being cast in general meetings of the Company; (ii) Mr. Sun Hongbin, his family members and family trusts, together, cease to control the Company; or (iii) Mr. Sun Hongbin ceases to be the chairman of the Board, following the instructions given by the majority Lenders, the Facility Agent may cancel the Facility and declare all outstanding loans together with accrued interest and other payables immediately due and payable by giving prior notice to the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there was no other matter subsisting as at 25 August 2020 which requires disclosure in this report pursuant to Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules.

EMPLOYEE AND REMUNERATION POLICY

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total of 50,563 employees in the Mainland China and Hong Kong. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the staff cost of the Group was approximately RMB4.97 billion (30 June 2019: RMB4.21 billion).

The employees' remuneration policy of the Group is determined by reference to factors such as remuneration information in respect of the local market, the overall remuneration standard in the industry, inflation level, corporate operating efficiency and performance of the employees. The Group conducts performance appraisal once every year for its employees, the results of which are applied in annual salary review and promotion assessment. Social insurance contributions are made by the Group for its PRC employees in accordance with the relevant PRC regulations. Insurance and mandatory provident fund schemes are also maintained for its Hong Kong staff.

In order to attract and retain excellent talents, the Company adopted the Pre-IPO Share Option on 9 September 2010, the 2011 Share Option Scheme on 29 April 2011 and the 2014 Share Option Scheme on 19 May 2014 for granting share options to eligible persons (including employees of the Group) entitling them the right to subscribe for shares of the Company, details of which are set out on pages 17 to 19 of this report. Furthermore, the Company adopted the Share Award Scheme on 8 May 2018 and awarded Shares were vested to selected employees in accordance with the rules of the Share Award Scheme and the terms of the trust deed, details of which are set out on page 19 of this report. The Group also provides continuous learning and training programmes to its employees to enhance their skills and knowledge, so as to maintain their competitiveness. The Group did not experience any major difficulties in recruitment of employees, nor did it experience any material loss in manpower or any material labour dispute during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

25

2020 Interim Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

AUDIT COMMITTEE AND REVIEW OF INTERIM RESULTS

The Company has established the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") with written terms of reference in compliance with the applicable Listing Rules and code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code. The Audit Committee currently consists of four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok, Mr. Zhu Jia, Mr. Li Qin, and Mr. Ma Lishan, and is chaired by Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok who possesses the qualification of professional accountant. The primary duties of the Audit Committee are to assist the Board to fulfill the functions of reviewing and monitoring the financial reporting procedure, internal control and risk management systems of the Company, to review the corporate governance policies and practices of the Group and to perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the Board.

The Audit Committee has reviewed the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Company and discussed matters related to auditing, internal control and risk management systems and financial reporting, including the review of the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

The unaudited interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the independent auditor of the Company, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagement 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

By order of the Board

Sunac China Holdings Limited

Sun Hongbin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 August 2020

Note: In this report, the English names of the PRC entities marked with "*" are translation of their Chinese names, and are included herein for identification purpose only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.

26 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Board of Directors of Sunac China Holdings Limited

(incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Introduction

We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on pages 28 to 76, which comprises the interim condensed consolidated balance sheet of Sunac China Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") as at 30 June 2020 and the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and the interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial information of the Group is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Certified Public Accountants

Hong Kong, 25 August 2020

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

27

2020 Interim Report

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 June 2020

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

75,233,549

70,101,779

Investment properties

8

28,027,637

26,845,510

Right-of-use assets

9

16,193,830

14,918,041

Intangible assets

10

9,132,708

7,667,411

Deferred tax assets

10,619,482

8,585,312

Investments accounted for using the equity method

11

80,935,222

88,994,292

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

12

18,328,671

15,588,783

Receivables

15

48,000

48,000

Prepayments

16

2,641,743

3,018,098

Derivative financial instruments

78,470

31,629

Amounts due from related companies

33

-

170,000

241,239,312

235,968,855

Current assets

Properties under development

13

452,501,115

426,783,378

Completed properties held for sale

14

58,823,032

55,189,210

Inventories

669,617

490,307

Trade and other receivables

15

53,012,524

47,154,324

Contract assets

2,354,404

2,059,897

Amounts due from related companies

33

39,576,533

40,688,593

Prepayments

16

13,952,424

14,662,840

Prepaid income tax

8,659,923

7,320,149

Restricted cash

17

35,626,769

47,787,028

Cash and cash equivalents

85,228,617

77,943,661

Assets classified as held for sale

4,401,000

4,401,000

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

12

356,118

200,000

755,162,076

724,680,387

Total assets

996,401,388

960,649,242

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

18

400,494

382,339

Other reserves

19

20,500,378

17,510,617

Retained earnings

76,139,414

65,180,292

97,040,286

83,073,248

Perpetual capital securities

20

788,028

2,789,505

Other non-controlling interests

36,052,033

28,231,491

Total equity

133,880,347

114,094,244

28 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 June 2020

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

22

179,709,980

186,542,102

Derivative financial instruments

87,104

14,358

Lease liabilities

9

483,658

436,848

Deferred tax liabilities

37,629,097

38,534,748

Other payables

21

354,419

145,727

218,264,258

225,673,783

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

21

162,628,153

147,133,931

Contract liabilities

243,379,571

240,818,329

Amounts due to related companies

33

58,049,815

58,933,995

Current tax liabilities

39,094,127

37,323,267

Borrowings

22

140,622,830

135,732,857

Lease liabilities

9

216,303

176,499

Provisions

265,984

762,337

644,256,783

620,881,215

Total liabilities

862,521,041

846,554,998

Total equity and liabilities

996,401,388

960,649,242

The above interim condensed consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

The condensed consolidated interim financial information on pages 28 to 76 was approved by the Board of Directors on 25 August 2020 and was signed on its behalf.

Sun Hongbin

Wang Mengde

Director

Director

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

29

2020 Interim Report

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

6

77,341,665

76,837,895

Cost of sales

23

(59,585,858)

(57,484,437)

Gross profit

17,755,807

19,353,458

Other income and gains

24

7,308,023

5,189,148

Selling and marketing costs

23

(2,615,289)

(2,563,053)

Administrative expenses

23

(3,685,860)

(4,074,070)

Other expenses and losses

25

(634,957)

(1,058,495)

Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets

(96,047)

(1,147,332)

Operating profit

18,031,677

15,699,656

Finance income

26

861,111

620,088

Finance expenses

26

(2,451,591)

(1,233,268)

Finance expenses - net

(1,590,480)

(613,180)

Share of post-tax profits of associates and joint ventures accounted for

using the equity method, net

2,414,541

3,630,399

Profit before income tax

18,855,738

18,716,875

Income tax expense

27

(7,154,856)

(7,425,766)

Profit for the period

11,700,882

11,291,109

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

11,700,882

11,291,109

Attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

10,959,122

10,286,306

- Holders of perpetual capital securities

20

68,297

173,183

- Other non-controlling interests

673,463

831,620

11,700,882

11,291,109

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company

(expressed in RMB per share):

28

- Basic earnings per share

2.41

2.37

- Diluted earnings per share

2.39

2.34

The above interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

30 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Attributable to owners of the Company

Perpetual

Other non-

Share

Other

Retained

capital

controlling

Total

capital

reserves

earnings

Total

securities

interests

equity

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1 January 2020

382,339

17,510,617

65,180,292

83,073,248

2,789,505

28,231,491

114,094,244

Total comprehensive income

for the period ended 30 June 2020

-

-

10,959,122

10,959,122

68,297

673,463

11,700,882

Transactions with owners, recognised directly

in equity

Capital contributions from

non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

5,439,475

5,439,475

Non-controlling interests arising from

acquisition of assets and liabilities through

acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

1,110,430

1,110,430

Non-controlling interests arising on business

combination

31

-

-

-

-

-

828,549

828,549

Disposal of subsidiaries

32

-

-

-

-

-

(4,799)

(4,799)

Dividends to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

(10,431)

(10,431)

Transactions with non-controlling interests

-

1,139,948

-

1,139,948

-

(216,145)

923,803

Proceeds from placing of new shares

18,19

16,564

7,036,066

-

7,052,630

-

-

7,052,630

Redemption of perpetual capital securities

-

-

-

-

(1,903,000)

-

(1,903,000)

Distributions to holders of perpetual

capital securities

-

-

-

-

(166,774)

-

(166,774)

Employees share option schemes:

- Proceeds from shares issued

18,19

1,591

173,693

-

175,284

-

-

175,284

Share award scheme:

- Value of employee services

19

-

366,105

-

366,105

-

-

366,105

Dividends relating to 2019

19

-

(5,726,051)

-

(5,726,051)

-

-

(5,726,051)

18,155

2,989,761

-

3,007,916

(2,069,774)

7,147,079

8,085,221

Balance at 30 June 2020

400,494

20,500,378

76,139,414

97,040,286

788,028

36,052,033

133,880,347

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

31

2020 Interim Report

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Attributable to owners of the Company

Perpetual

Other non-

Share

Other

Retained

capital

controlling

Total

capital

reserves

earnings

Total

securities

interests

equity

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1 January 2019

378,421

14,259,603

42,198,205

56,836,229

5,526,772

10,743,568

73,106,569

Total comprehensive income

for the period ended 30 June 2019

-

-

10,286,306

10,286,306

173,183

831,620

11,291,109

Transactions with owners,

recognised directly in equity

Non-controlling interests arising

on business combination

-

-

-

-

-

177,243

177,243

Capital contributions from

non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

367,278

367,278

Transactions with non-controlling interests

-

(25,595)

-

(25,595)

-

26,422

827

Capital reduction of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

(180,000)

(180,000)

Redemption of perpetual capital securities

-

-

-

-

(980,300)

-

(980,300)

Distributions to holders of perpetual

capital securities

-

-

-

-

(246,792)

-

(246,792)

Employees share option schemes:

- Value of employee services

19

-

59,121

-

59,121

-

-

59,121

- Proceeds from shares issued

2,856

243,589

-

246,445

-

-

246,445

Share award scheme:

- Value of employee services

19

-

294,257

-

294,257

-

-

294,257

Purchase of shares for share award scheme

19

-

(794,630)

-

(794,630)

-

-

(794,630)

Dividends relating to 2018

19

-

(3,644,638)

-

(3,644,638)

-

-

(3,644,638)

2,856

(3,867,896)

-

(3,865,040)

(1,227,092)

390,943

(4,701,189)

Balance at 30 June 2019

381,277

10,391,707

52,484,511

63,257,495

4,472,863

11,966,131

79,696,489

The above interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

32 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

31,628,339

51,745,484

Income tax paid

(9,188,996)

(8,668,378)

Net cash generated from operating activities

22,439,343

43,077,106

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash outflow on business combinations

31

(1,770,143)

(14,708,290)

Disposal of subsidiaries

32

29,071

(762,362)

Proceeds from disposal and capital decreasing of joint ventures and associates

11,835,714

434,280

Consideration paid for acquisition of subsidiaries

(8,412,662)

(11,216,811)

Cash advance payment for potential equity transactions

(653,350)

(312,107)

Investments in joint ventures and associates

(6,326,665)

(11,248,430)

Dividend received from joint ventures and associates

2,619,258

252,043

Payments for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL")

(122,012)

(3,569,789)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E"), land use rights,

intangible assets and investment properties

(8,503,812)

(10,567,327)

Proceed from redemption of financial assets at FVPL

244,824

173,373

Loans granted to joint ventures and associates

(5,252,432)

(18,106,155)

Repayments of loan received from joint ventures and associates

2,981,324

6,036,108

Interest received

2,053,888

593,507

Proceeds from disposals of PP&E and land use rights

865,636

-

Others

-

(38,571)

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,411,361)

(63,040,531)

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

33

2020 Interim Report

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares

7,227,914

246,445

Proceeds paid for purchase of shares for share award scheme

-

(794,630)

Redemption of perpetual capital securities

(1,903,000)

(980,300)

Proceeds from borrowings

105,844,771

132,101,426

Repayments of borrowings

(111,758,409)

(74,185,610)

Proceeds from derivative financial instruments

9,707

56,576

Distribution paid to holders of perpetual capital securities

(166,774)

(246,792)

Dividends or deem distribution paid to non-controlling interests

(1,044,513)

(237,072)

Loans from non-controlling interests

3,151,086

1,734,057

Loan repayments to non-controlling interests

(1,639,417)

(1,321,676)

Proceeds from transaction with non-controlling interests

793,099

827

Interest paid

(14,958,974)

(10,980,793)

Deposit received/(guaranteed) for bank borrowings

6,008,876

(2,656,684)

Contribution from non-controlling interests

3,770,620

128,807

Principal elements of lease payments

(100,792)

(65,862)

Others

(50,000)

-

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(4,815,806)

42,798,719

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

7,212,176

22,835,294

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

77,943,661

76,181,041

Effect of exchange difference

72,780

218,718

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

85,228,617

99,235,053

The above interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

34 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • General information

Sunac China Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are principally engaged in the businesses of property development and investment, cultural and tourism city construction and operation, property management services and other services in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9005, Cayman Islands.

The Company's shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

This condensed consolidated interim financial information is presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated.

  • Basis of preparation

This condensed consolidated interim financial report for the half-year reporting period ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS") 34 Interim financial reporting. The interim report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and any public announcement made by the Company during the interim reporting period.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

35

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • Accounting policies

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period, except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.

  1. NEW AND AMENDED STANDARDS ADOPTED BY THE GROUP
    Below new and amended standards and interpretations became effective for annual reporting periods commencing on 1 January 2020 and adopted by the Group for the first time in 2020 interim report:
    • Definition of Material - Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8,
    • Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting, and
    • Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7

All of the amendments listed above did not have any impact on the amounts recognised in prior periods and are not expected to significantly affect the current or future periods.

  1. IMPACT OF STANDARDS ISSUED BUT NOT YET APPLIED BY THE GROUP
    Certain new accounting standards and amendments have been published, which are not effective for 2020 interim reporting period and have not been early adopted by the Group. These new and amended standards are not expected to have any significant impact on the Group in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions.

Effective for the

financial year beginning

on or after

Covid-19-related Rent Concessions - Amendment to HKFRS 16

1 June 2020

Update Reference to the Conceptual Framework - Amendments to HKFRS 3

1 January 2022

Proceeds Before Intended Use - Amendments to HKAS 16

1 January 2022

Onerous Contracts - Costs of Fulfilling a Contract - Amendments to HKAS 37

1 January 2022

Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2018-2020

1 January 2022

Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current - Amendments to HKAS 1

1 January 2023

HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts

1 January 2023

Sale or Contribution of Assets Between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Ventures -

To be determined

Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28

36 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • Estimates

The preparation of the interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing this condensed consolidated interim financial information, the significant judgements and estimations made by management were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

  • Financial risk management and financial instruments
    5.1 FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS
    The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
    The condensed consolidated interim financial information do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2019.
    There have been no significant changes in the risk or in any risk management policies since 31 December 2019.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

37

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • Financial risk management and financial instruments (Continued)
    5.2 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
    This note provides an update on the judgements and estimates made by the Group in determining the fair values of the financial instruments since the last annual financial report.
    1. Fair value hierarchy
      To provide an indication about the reliability of the inputs used in determining fair value, the Group classifies its financial instruments into the three levels prescribed under the accounting standards. An explanation of each level follows underneath the table.
      The following table presents the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities measured and recognised at fair value at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 on a recurring basis:

At 30 June 2020

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Financial assets

Financial assets at FVPL

12

2,298,548

-

16,386,241

18,684,789

Derivative financial instruments

-

78,470

-

78,470

Financial liabilities

Derivative financial instruments

-

87,104

-

87,104

At 31 December 2019

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Financial assets

Financial assets at FVPL

12

121,585

-

15,667,198

15,788,783

Derivative financial instruments

-

31,629

-

31,629

Financial liabilities

Derivative financial instruments

-

14,358

-

14,358

38 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • Financial risk management and financial instruments (Continued)
    5.2 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)
    1. Fair value hierarchy (Continued)
      During the six months ended 30 June 2020, there were no transfers between different levels.
      Level 1: The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets (such as publicly traded derivatives and equity securities) is based on quoted market prices at the end of the reporting period. The quoted marked price used for financial assets held by the Group is the current bid price. These instruments are included in level 1.
      Level 2: The fair value of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (for example, over - the
      - counter derivatives) is determined using valuation techniques which maximise the use of observable market data and rely as little as possible on entity-specific estimates. If all significant inputs required to fair value an instrument are observable, the instrument is included in level 2.

Level 3: If one or more of the significant inputs is not based on observable market data, the instrument is included in level 3. This is the case for unlisted equity securities.

  1. Valuation techniques used to determine fair values
    Specific valuation techniques used to value financial instruments include:
    • the use of quoted market prices or dealer quotes for similar instruments;
    • discounted cash flow model and unobservable inputs mainly including assumptions of expected future cash flows and discount rate;
    • price/booking multiple method, backsolve method, equity allocation model and option pricing method with observable and unobservable inputs, including risk-free rate, expected volatility, discount rate for lack of marketability, discount rate, market multiples rate, etc.
    • for currency and interest rate derivative contracts - option pricing model and the present value of the estimated future premium payments set out in these contracts, and
    • for option embedded in the corporate bond contracts - trinomial option pricing model and monte carlo simulation model with prominent factors that will materially affect value of the options, including terms and conditions of the option of the bonds, volatilities of the market interest rates, etc.

The financial instruments classified as level 2 represent currency and interest rate derivative contracts entered into with certain commercial banks and option embedded in the corporate bond contracts. The contracts do not qualify for hedge accounting, so that they are classified as derivative financial instruments on the balance sheet and with fair value changes recognised in the profit or loss.

As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group's level 3 instruments included unlisted equity investments and debt instruments.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

39

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • Financial risk management and financial instruments (Continued)
    5.2 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)
    1. Fair value measurements using significant unobservable inputs (level 3) and valuation inputs and relationships to fair value
      The following table presents the changes in level 3 items for the periods ended 30 June 2020:

Financial assets at FVPL

Unlisted

equity

Debt

securities

instruments

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Opening balance 1 January 2020

14,505,084

1,162,114

15,667,198

Acquisition of subsidiary

-

226,136

226,136

Addition

-

122,012

122,012

Disposals

(20,090)

(202,424)

(222,514)

Gains recognised in other income and gains*

583,015

10,394

593,409

Closing balance 30 June 2020

15,068,009

1,318,232

16,386,241

* includes unrealised gains or (losses) recognised in profit or loss

attributable to balances held at the end of the reporting period

583,015

10,394

593,409

The following table summarises the quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs used in recurring level 3 fair value measurements. See (ii) above for the valuation techniques adopted.

Range of significant

Fair value at

Significant

unobservable inputs

31 Dec

30 Jun

Valuation

unobservable

Description

2020

2019

method

inputs

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unlisted equity

15,068,009

14,505,084

Price/booking

Discount rate

5%-20%

10%

securities

multiple method,

for lack of

backsole method,

marketability

equity allocation

Expected volatility

36.19%-

30.78%-

model,option

rate

42.63%

54.36%

pricing method and

Discounted rate

13%

13%

discounted cash

flow model

Other financial

1,318,232

1,162,114

Discounted cash

Discounted rate

3.58%-

4.2%-

instruments

flow model

6.2%

4.85%

40 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • Financial risk management and financial instruments (Continued)
    5.2 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)
    1. Fair value measurements using significant unobservable inputs (level 3) and valuation inputs and relationships to fair value (Continued)
      Relationships of unobservable inputs to fair value are as follows:
      • The higher rate of discount rate, the lower fair value;
      • The higher rate of discount rate for lack of marketability, the lower fair value;
      • The higher rate of expected volatility, the lower fair value.

The management performs the valuation of financial instruments for financial reporting purposes. Unobservable inputs including discount rate, expected volatility rate and interest rate are assessed by the independent valuers based on current market assessments of the time value of money and the risk specific to the asset being valued.

  1. Fair values of other financial instruments (unrecognised)
    The Group also has a number of financial instruments which are not measured at fair value in the balance sheet. For the majority of these instruments, the fair values are not materially different to their carrying amounts, since either the interest receivable/payable is close to current market rates or the instruments are short-term in nature. Significant differences were identified for the following instruments at 30 June 2020:

Carrying amount

Fair value

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current borrowings:

- Corporate bonds (note 22)

15,090,154

15,705,723

- Private domestic corporate bonds (note 22)

15,273,336

16,138,041

30,363,490

31,843,764

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

41

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • Segment information

The executive directors of the Company review the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources of the Group. The executive directors of the Company have determined the operating segments based on these reports.

The executive directors assess the performance of the Group organised as follows:

  • Property development
  • Cultural and tourism city construction and operation
  • All other segments

Other segments mainly include property management, office building rentals and fitting and decoration services. The results of these operations are included in the "all other segments" column.

The performance of above reportable segments is assessed based on a measure of profit before depreciation and amortisation, interest expenses and income tax expenses, defined as segment results. The segment results exclude the fair value gains or losses on financial assets at FVPL and derivative financial instruments and share of profits or losses and impairment losses of certain non-core business investments accounted using the equity method, which are managed on a central basis.

Segment assets primarily consist of all assets excluding deferred tax assets, financial assets at FVPL, derivative financial instruments, assets classified as held for sale and certain investments accounted using the equity method, which are managed on a central basis. Segment liabilities primarily consist of all liabilities excluding deferred tax liabilities, current tax liabilities, provisions and derivative financial instruments.

The Group's revenue is mainly attributable to the market in the PRC and over 90% of the Group's non-current assets are located in the PRC. No geographical information is therefore presented.

The Group has a large number of customers, none of whom contributed 10% or more of the Group's revenue.

42 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

6

Segment information (Continued)

The segment results are as follows:

Six months ended 30 June 2020

Cultural and

tourism city

Property

construction

All other

development

and operation

segments

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Total segment revenue

73,073,754

979,641

12,167,935

86,221,330

Recognised at a point in time

55,193,128

313,557

85,199

55,591,884

Recognised over time

17,880,626

666,084

12,082,736

30,629,446

Inter-segment revenue

-

-

(8,879,665)

(8,879,665)

Revenue from external customers

73,073,754

979,641

3,288,270

77,341,665

Net impairment losses on financial and

contract assets

(96,047)

-

-

(96,047)

Net fair value gains on investment properties

-

50,699

-

50,699

Interest income

2,197,163

-

2,752

2,199,915

Finance income

853,586

-

7,525

861,111

Share of post-tax profits of associates and

joint ventures accounted for using the equity

method, net

2,392,492

8,990

13,059

2,414,541

Segment results

21,005,953

60,677

789,271

21,855,901

Other information

Capital expenditure

723,709

4,176,834

431,965

5,332,508

As at 30 June 2020

Cultural and

tourism city

Property

construction

All other

development

and operation

segments

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Total segment assets

789,797,250

112,759,158

51,401,316

953,957,724

Investments accounted for using the

equity method

80,385,280

218,879

331,063

80,935,222

Total segment liabilities

730,545,729

23,415,848

31,524,534

785,486,111

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

43

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

6

Segment information (Continued)

Six months ended 30 June 2019

Cultural and

tourism city

Property

construction

All other

development

and operation

segments

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Total segment revenue

73,416,826

1,077,030

5,777,886

80,271,742

Recognised at a point in time

50,707,028

267,843

-

50,974,871

Recognised over time

22,709,798

809,187

5,777,886

29,296,871

Inter-segment revenue

-

-

(3,433,847)

(3,433,847)

Revenue from external customers

73,416,826

1,077,030

2,344,039

76,837,895

Net impairment losses on financial and

contract assets

(60,369)

-

-

(60,369)

Net fair value gains on investment properties

283,037

675,888

-

958,925

Interest income

1,980,436

-

-

1,980,436

Finance income

620,088

-

-

620,088

Share of post-tax profits of associates and

joint ventures accounted for using the equity

method, net

3,754,245

-

31,376

3,785,621

Segment results

21,706,842

372,607

262,203

22,341,652

Other information

Capital expenditure

462,975

13,364,138

284,384

14,111,497

As at 31 December 2019

Cultural and

tourism city

Property

construction

All other

development

and operation

segments

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Total segment assets

788,834,530

100,117,656

35,400,183

924,352,369

Investments accounted for using the

equity method

88,575,679

166,584

252,029

88,994,292

Total segment liabilities

724,874,620

22,470,962

22,767,941

770,113,523

44 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

6

Segment information (Continued)

Reportable segment results are reconciled to total profit as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Total segment results

21,855,901

22,341,652

Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets

-

(1,086,963)

Depreciation and amortisation

(1,230,113)

(752,018)

Finance expenses

(2,451,591)

(1,233,268)

Other income and gains

752,197

351,531

Other expenses and losses

(70,656)

(748,837)

Share of losses of investments accounted for using equity method, net

-

(155,222)

Income tax expense

(7,154,856)

(7,425,766)

Profit for the period

11,700,882

11,291,109

Reportable segments' assets and liabilities are reconciled to total assets and liabilities as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Total segment assets

953,957,724

924,352,369

Deferred tax assets

10,619,482

8,585,312

Other assets

31,824,182

27,711,561

Total assets

996,401,388

960,649,242

Total segment liabilities

785,486,111

770,113,523

Deferred tax liabilities

37,629,097

38,534,748

Other liabilities

39,405,833

37,906,727

Total liabilities

862,521,041

846,554,998

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

45

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • Segment information (Continued)

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RELATED TO CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS

The Group has recognised the following assets and liabilities related to contracts with customers:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Related to development and sales of properties contracts:

Current contract assets

2,730

41,366

Cost to obtain the contracts

2,352,032

2,018,889

Loss allowance

(358)

(358)

Total contract assets

2,354,404

2,059,897

Contract liabilities

243,379,571

240,818,329

46 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

Furniture

Leasehold

Construction

and

and office

Improve-

in progress

equipment

Vehicles

equipment

ments

("CIP")

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 31 December 2019

Cost

52,929,256

188,790

598,781

574,699

18,120,199

72,411,725

Accumulated depreciation

(1,907,289)

(89,655)

(175,850)

(137,152)

-

(2,309,946)

Net book amount

51,021,967

99,135

422,931

437,547

18,120,199

70,101,779

Half-year ended 30 June 2020

Opening net book amount

51,021,967

99,135

422,931

437,547

18,120,199

70,101,779

Acquisition of subsidiaries (note 31)

50,988

4,046

17,756

3,268

2,986,928

3,062,986

Additions

28,941

4,969

75,398

30,881

3,228,941

3,369,130

Transfer

399,560

-

-

-

(399,560)

-

Disposal of subsidiaries (note 32)

-

-

(27)

(2,388)

-

(2,415)

Disposals

(402,817)

(2,936)

(27,088)

-

-

(432,841)

Depreciation charge

(739,863)

(12,646)

(82,390)

(30,191)

-

(865,090)

Closing net book amount

50,358,776

92,568

406,580

439,117

23,936,508

75,233,549

At 30 June 2020

Cost

52,936,386

186,265

619,909

606,375

23,936,508

78,285,443

Accumulated depreciation

(2,577,610)

(93,697)

(213,329)

(167,258)

-

(3,051,894)

Net book amount

50,358,776

92,568

406,580

439,117

23,936,508

75,233,549

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, depreciation expense of RMB693 million has been charged to "cost of sales", RMB46 million in "selling and marketing costs" and RMB126 million in "administrative expenses".

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

47

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

8

Investment properties

Office buildings, shopping malls and commercial properties at fair value:

Total

RMB'000

At 31 December 2019

26,845,510

Additions

1,082,545

Acquisition of subsidiaries (note 31)

567,479

Disposal of subsidiaries (note 32)

(40,517)

Fair value changes

50,699

Transfer to properties under development

(478,079)

At 30 June 2020

28,027,637

The Group's investment properties are all office building, shopping malls and commercial properties located in the PRC.

As at 30 June 2020, all the investment properties are within level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Management obtains independent valuations for its investment properties including office buildings, shopping malls and commercial properties. DTZ Cushman & Wakefield Limited performed the independent valuation of these buildings. There were no changes to the valuation techniques during the period.

9

Leases

Total

Land use

right-of-use

rights

Properties

Vehicles

assets

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Right-of-use assets

31 December 2019

14,347,927

563,560

6,554

14,918,041

Addition

792,326

163,408

4,307

960,041

Acquisition of subsidiaries (note 31)

704,974

21,254

-

726,228

Disposal

(101,285)

-

-

(101,285)

Depreciation

(200,729)

(105,572)

(2,894)

(309,195)

30 June 2020

15,543,213

642,650

7,967

16,193,830

48 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • Leases (Continued)

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Lease liabilities

Current

216,303

176,499

Non-current

483,658

436,848

Total lease liabilities

699,961

613,347

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, depreciation expense of RMB126 million has been charged to "cost of sales" and RMB183 million in "administrative expenses".

10 Intangible assets

Goodwill(a)

Others

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 31 December 2019

Cost

6,652,444

2,044,400

8,696,844

Accumulated amortisation and impairment

(514,636)

(514,797)

(1,029,433)

Net book amount

6,137,808

1,529,603

7,667,411

Half-year ended 30 June 2020

Opening net book amount

6,137,808

1,529,603

7,667,411

Acquisition of subsidiaries (note 31)

1,319,925

250,087

1,570,012

Addition

-

88,507

88,507

Impairment charges

(137,394)

-

(137,394)

Amortisation charges

-

(55,828)

(55,828)

Closing net book amount

7,320,339

1,812,369

9,132,708

At 30 June 2020

Cost

7,972,369

2,382,994

10,355,363

Accumulated amortisation and impairment

(652,030)

(570,625)

(1,222,655)

Net book amount

7,320,339

1,812,369

9,132,708

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

49

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

10 Intangible assets (Continued)

  1. IMPAIRMENT TESTS FOR GOODWILL
    Goodwill was generated from business combination and allocated to each project or a group of projects, which is expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination. Each project is identified as a CGU and the recoverable amount of a CGU is determined based on value-in-use method.
    A segment-level summary of the goodwill allocation is presented below.

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cultural and tourism city construction and operation

4,392,488

4,392,488

Property development

595,411

732,805

All other segments

2,332,440

1,012,515

7,320,339

6,137,808

There have been no significant changes in goodwill allocation for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Management reviews the business performance and monitors the goodwill on individual CGU or group of CGUs basis as at 30 June 2020. The following table sets out the key assumptions for those CGUs that have significant goodwill allocated to them:

Cultural and

tourism city construction

Assumption

and operation

2020:

Revenue growth rate

Start-up period: 12%-18%

Stable period: 4%-8%

Profit rate over the stable period

13%-58%

Long-term growth rate

3%

Pre-tax discount rate

12.1%

Except for the goodwill allocated to cultural and tourism city construction and operation segment, there is no individual CGU or group of CGUs for which the carrying amount of goodwill is significant in comparison with the total carrying amount of goodwill. The key assumptions used to determine the recoverable amount of each CGU include the future unit selling price, revenue growth rate, profit rate, long-term growth rate, estimated future costs to complete the project development and pre-tax discount rate. The range of pre-tax discount rate used for the analysis of each CGU in the operating entities is 18.3%-24.8% as at 30 June 2020 (2019 pre-tax discount rate: 20%-24.7%).

The impairment charge of RMB137.39 million arose from property development companies which were in the completion stage of real estate development projects. Except for the impairment projects, the recoverable amounts of above CGU or group CGUs are estimated to exceed the carrying amounts at 30 June 2020.

50 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  1. Intangible assets (Continued)
    1. IMPAIRMENT TESTS FOR GOODWILL (Continued)
      If the revenue growth rates or profit rates used in the value-in-use calculation for the cultural and tourism city construction and operation CGUs have been 5% lower than management's estimation, the recoverable amounts would be still exceeding the carrying amount and there would be no impairment against goodwill allocated in this segment.
      If the pre-tax discount rate applied to the cash flow projections of these CGUs changes to 12.7%, the recoverable amounts would be still exceeding the carrying amount and there would be no impairment against goodwill allocated in this segment.
      The Directors and management have considered and assessed reasonably possible changes for other key assumptions and have not identified any instances that would have resulted in a significant impairment against the goodwill of the Group.
  3. Investments accounted for using the equity method

The investment amounts recognised in the balance sheet were as follows:

31 December

30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Joint ventures

59,830,369

60,049,425

Associates

21,104,853

28,944,867

80,935,222

88,994,292

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

51

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

11 Investments accounted for using the equity method (Continued)

11.1 INVESTMENTS IN JOINT VENTURES

The following table analyses, on an aggregate basis, the movement of the carrying amount of the Group's investments in joint ventures, and the share of results of these joint ventures.

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

At beginning of period

60,049,425

40,009,448

Additions:

- Capital contributions to joint ventures at establishment

1,885,898

10,169,882

- Acquisition of joint ventures

1,709,857

1,478,619

- Additional investments in existing joint ventures

1,846,138

1,334,926

- Subsidiaries became joint ventures

-

1,031,840

- Acquisition from business combination

47,198

5,531,988

Disposals:

- Disposal of investments in joint ventures

(2,893,570)

(629,865)

- Joint ventures became subsidiaries

-

(233,291)

Capital decreasing of a joint venture

(1,373,273)

(977,550)

Share of profits of joint ventures, net

1,381,653

2,483,515

Dividends from joint ventures

(2,822,957)

(104,940)

At end of period

59,830,369

60,094,572

11.2 INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES

The following table analyses, on an aggregate basis, the movement of the carrying amount of the Group's investments in associates, and the share of results of these associates.

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

At beginning of period

28,944,867

25,487,378

Additions:

- Capital contributions to associates at establishment

32,095

200,700

- Acquisitions of associates

-

268,155

- Additional investments in an existing associate

2,583,695

257,835

- Subsidiaries became associates

-

288,830

Disposals:

- Disposals of investments in associates

(10,126,612)

-

Impairment provision for investment in an associate

-

(698,328)

Capital decreasing of associates

-

(1,399,530)

Share of profits of associates, net

454,086

984,086

Dividends from associates

(783,278)

(720,442)

At end of period

21,104,853

24,668,684

52 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

12 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Listed equity securities

2,298,548

121,585

Unlisted equity securities

15,068,009

14,505,084

Debt investments

1,318,232

1,162,114

18,684,789

15,788,783

For information about the methods and assumptions used in determining the fair value of financial assets at FVPL, please refer to note 5.2.

13 Properties under development

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Comprising:

Land use rights costs

304,219,868

299,624,062

Construction costs and capitalised expenditures

95,020,335

81,116,520

Capitalised finance costs

53,707,772

46,372,059

452,947,975

427,112,641

Less: Provision for loss on realisable value

(446,860)

(329,263)

452,501,115

426,783,378

Including: To be completed within 12 months

147,738,554

135,100,510

To be completed after 12 months

304,762,561

291,682,868

452,501,115

426,783,378

The properties under development ("PUDs") are all located in the PRC.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

53

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

14 Completed properties held for sale

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Completed properties held for sale

60,946,673

56,867,520

Less: Provision for loss on realisable value

(2,123,641)

(1,678,310)

58,823,032

55,189,210

The completed properties held for sale are all located in the PRC.

15 Trade and other receivables

31 December

30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current -

Other receivables (c)

48,000

48,000

Current -

Trade receivables from contracts with customers (a)

2,401,258

1,701,056

Amounts due from non-controlling interests and their related parties (b)

22,672,263

17,831,141

Notes receivables

93,942

75,265

Deposits receivables

10,889,321

10,853,804

Other receivables (c)

17,356,172

17,045,590

53,412,956

47,506,856

Less: Loss allowance

(400,432)

(352,532)

53,012,524

47,154,324

As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the carrying amounts of the Group's trade and other receivables were all denominated in RMB and the carrying amounts of trade and other receivables approximated their fair values.

54 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

15 Trade and other receivables (Continued)

Notes:

  1. Trade receivables mainly arise from sales of properties and rendering of property management services. Considerations in respect of sales of properties are paid by customers in accordance with the credit terms agreed in the property sale contracts. Property management services income are received in accordance with the term of the relevant property service agreements and are due for payment upon rendering of service. The ageing analysis of trade receivables based on dates of delivery of goods and dates of rendering of services is as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Within 90 days

1,640,356

1,126,438

91-180 days

121,529

12,517

181-365 days

219,350

211,952

Over 365 days

420,023

350,149

2,401,258

1,701,056

  1. The amounts due from non-controlling interests and their related parties are unsecured, interest free and have no fixed repayment terms.
  2. Other receivables mainly included the cash advance for land use rights before biding, payments on behalf of customers, interest receivables and amounts due from equity investment partners.

16 Prepayments

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current -

Prepayments for equity transactions

2,606,025

2,977,824

Prepayments for purchase of PP&E

35,718

40,274

2,641,743

3,018,098

Current -

Tax and surcharge

2,943,817

2,189,970

Prepayments for land use rights acquisitions

8,959,157

10,202,070

Prepayments for construction costs

1,273,383

1,269,574

Others

776,067

1,001,226

13,952,424

14,662,840

As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the carrying amounts of the Group's prepayments were all denominated in RMB.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

55

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

17 Restricted cash

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Guarantee deposits as reserve for bank loans

17,827,830

21,798,223

Restricted cash from property pre-sale proceeds (a)

12,921,480

17,578,004

Guarantee deposits for bank acceptance

2,722,394

4,125,338

Others

2,155,065

4,285,463

35,626,769

47,787,028

Note:

  1. In certain subsidiaries of the Company, a portion of the proceeds from pre-sale of properties is saved as guarantee bank deposits in accordance with the municipal regulations and is released in line with certain development progress milestones.

18 Share capital

Share capital

Number of shares

Equivalent to

(thousands)

HK$'000

RMB'000

Authorised:

At 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020, HK$0.1 per share

10,000,000

1,000,000

Issued and fully paid:

As at 1 January 2020

4,451,929

445,194

382,339

Proceeds from placing of new shares (a)

186,920

18,692

16,564

Shares issued upon exercise of employees' share options (b)

16,865

1,687

1,591

As at 30 June 2020

4,655,714

465,573

400,494

Note:

  1. On 10 January 2020, the Company entered into an placing agreement to issue 186,920,000 placing shares at a price of HK$42.80 per share. The net proceeds from this placement after deducting related fees were approximately HK$7.96 billion (equivalent to approximately RMB7.05 billion).
  2. The Company adopted a Post-IPO Share Option Scheme (the "2011 Share Option Scheme") on 29 April 2011 and a new Share Option Scheme (the "2014 Share Option Scheme") on 19 May 2014 respectively (note 19(a)).

56 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

19 Reserves

Share

Share option

Other

premium

reserve

reserves

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Six months ended 30 June 2020

At 1 January 2020

5,437,780

1,338,957

10,733,880

17,510,617

Transactions with non-controlling interests

-

-

1,139,948

1,139,948

Employees share option schemes (a):

- Exercise of employees' share options

173,693

-

-

173,693

Share award scheme (b)

- Value of employee services

-

366,105

-

366,105

Proceeds from placing of new shares

7,036,066

-

-

7,036,066

Dividends relating to 2019

(5,726,051)

-

-

(5,726,051)

At 30 June 2020

6,921,488

1,705,062

11,873,828

20,500,378

Six months ended 30 June 2019

At 1 January 2019

9,336,620

760,970

4,162,013

14,259,603

Transactions with non-controlling interests

-

-

(25,595)

(25,595)

Employees share option schemes (a):

- Value of employee services

-

59,121

-

59,121

- Exercise of employees' share options

243,589

-

-

243,589

Share award scheme (b)

- Value of employee services

-

294,257

-

294,257

Purchase of shares for share award scheme (b)

(794,630)

-

-

(794,630)

Dividends relating to 2018

(3,644,638)

-

-

(3,644,638)

At 30 June 2019

5,140,941

1,114,348

4,136,418

10,391,707

Note:

  1. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, 16,865 thousands shares in connection with the 2014 Share Option Scheme were exercised by the employees, which resulted in an increase of RMB1.59 million in the share capital and RMB173.69 million in share premium (note 18).
    As at 30 June 2020, 60,663 thousand shares of the 2014 Share Option Scheme were exercisable (31 December 2019: 77,528 thousand shares of the 2014 Share Option Scheme).

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

57

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

19 Reserves (Continued)

Note: (continued)

  1. A share award scheme under which shares may be granted to eligible employees for no cash consideration was approved by the board of directors of the Company on 8 May 2018 (the "Share Award Scheme"). Pursuant to the rules relating to the Share Award Scheme, the Company entrusted a trustee to purchase existing ordinary shares in the open market based on this Share Award Scheme. The trustee will hold such shares on behalf of the relevant selected employees on trust, until such shares are vested with the relevant selected employees in accordance with the scheme rules.
    For the six month ended 30 June 2020, no additional share was purchased from open market pursuant to the Share Award Scheme. As at 30 June 2020, the Company has entrusted the trustee to purchase an aggregate of 94,653 thousands shares.
    For the six month ended 30 June 2020, 19,795 thousand shares in connection with the Share Award Scheme were granted to the eligible employees for no cash consideration. The fair value of the rights at grant date was estimated by taking the market price of the Company's shares on that date less the present value of expected dividends that will not be received by the eligible employees on their rights during the waiting period. As at 30 June 2020, 12,300 thousand shares in connection with the Share Award Scheme were exercisable.
    The total expense recognised in the profit or loss for the Share Award Scheme granted to employees for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was RMB366.1 million.

20 Perpetual capital securities

As at 30 June 2020, one perpetual bond issued by one subsidiary of the Group (the "Instrument Issuer") was still outstanding. The perpetual bond contract was guaranteed by Sunac Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. ("Sunac Real Estate", an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and secured by the equity interests in a joint venture and a subsidiary. The perpetual bond has no maturity date.

The Instrument issuer may elect to defer interest payment, and is not subject to any limit as to the number of times interest payment can be deferred. The perpetual bond is callable by the Instrument issuer.

As the perpetual bond only imposes contractual obligation on the Group to repay principal or to pay any distribution under certain circumstances, which is at Group's discretion, it has in substance offered the Group an unconditional right to avoid delivering cash or other financial asset to settle contractual obligation. Therefore, the net proceed of the perpetual bond is classified as capital instrument presented in the equity of the Group. The accrual of respective nominal interest according to the bond term is treated as distribution to the holder of the perpetual capital instrument.

58 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

21 Trade and other payables

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current -

Other payables

354,419

145,727

Current -

Trade payables (a)

76,205,362

71,706,023

Un-paid considerations for equity transactions

14,568,660

17,760,374

Amounts due to non-controlling interests and their related parties (b)

9,713,970

6,707,954

Dividend payable

5,726,051

-

Notes payable

16,142,600

11,245,291

Other taxes payable

4,336,683

3,275,245

Interests payable

4,140,929

4,013,493

Payroll and welfare payables

1,011,054

3,126,948

Other payables (c)

30,782,844

29,298,603

162,628,153

147,133,931

Note:

  1. At 30 June 2020, the ageing analysis of the trade payables is performed based on the date of the liability recognition on accrual basis. The ageing analysis of the Group's trade payables is as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Within 90 days

27,288,858

27,549,468

91-180 days

9,463,217

10,212,645

181-365 days

19,082,977

15,718,047

Over 365 days

20,370,310

18,225,863

76,205,362

71,706,023

  1. The amounts due to non-controlling interests are unsecured, interest free and repayable on demand.
  2. As at 30 June 2020. other payables mainly included value-added tax relevant to pre-sale of properties amounted to RMB10,622 million (as at 31 December 2019, RMB12,171 million). Beside this, the residual amounts mainly included deposits from customers, deed tax and maintenance funds received on behalf of customers and cash advanced from potential equity investment partners.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

59

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

22 Borrowings

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current

Secured,

- Bank and other institution borrowings

202,219,851

214,090,958

- Senior notes (a)

48,300,905

44,838,865

250,520,756

258,929,823

Unsecured,

- Bank and other institution borrowings

986,704

100,000

- Corporate bonds (b)

15,090,154

7,818,085

- Private domestic corporate bonds (c)

15,273,336

16,969,539

31,350,194

24,887,624

281,870,950

283,817,447

Less: Current portion of long-term borrowings

(102,160,970)

(97,275,345)

179,709,980

186,542,102

Current

Secured,

- Bank and other institution borrowings

38,130,514

37,847,612

Unsecured,

- Bank and other institution borrowings

331,346

609,900

38,461,860

38,457,512

Current portion of long-term borrowings

102,160,970

97,275,345

140,622,830

135,732,857

Total borrowings

320,332,810

322,274,959

60 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

22 Borrowings (Continued)

  1. SENIOR NOTES
    The Company issued senior notes ("Senior Notes") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, payable semi-annually in arrears. As at 30 June 2020, the issue dates, principals and interest rates of the outstanding Senior Notes were shown as below:

Issue dates

Maturity

Principal

Interest rate

USD million

8 August 2017

3 years

373

6.875%

8 August 2017

5 years

600

7.95%

19

April 2018

3.25 years

650

7.35%

19

April 2018

5 years

443

8.35%

27

July 2018

2 years

320

8.625%

29

November 2018

1.67 years

350

8.625%

15

January 2019

2 years

600

8.375%

15

February 2019

3 years

800

7.875%

25

March 2019

4 years

200

8.35%

11

April 2019

4.5 years

742

7.95%

14

June 2019

3 years

600

7.25%

1 November 2019

4.25 years

634

7.50%

10

January 2020

5 years

531

6.50%

6,843

According to the terms of the Senior Notes, at any time and from time to time on or after the redemption date, which are set in the first to fourth year after the issue dates, the Company may redeem the Senior Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price in range of 101%-108.625% of principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interests, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

61

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

22 Borrowings (Continued)

  1. CORPORATE BONDS
    Sunac Real Estate issued corporate bonds (the "Corporate Bonds") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, payable annually in arrears. The details of the outstanding Corporate Bonds are shown as below:

Issue dates

Principal

Interest rate

Maturity

RMB'000

15

August 2015

1,178,455

6.80%

5 years

15

August 2015

2,500,000

5.70%

5 years

1 September 2015

164,740

7.50%

5 years

16

August 2016

1,200,000

6.50%

5 years

16

August 2016

2,800,000

4.00%

7 years

01

April 2020

4,000,000

4.78%

4 years

27

May 2020

3,300,000

5.60%

5 years

15,143,195

Except for the bond issued on 15 August 2015 with the interest rate of 5.7%, all the other Corporate Bonds are with the issuer's option to raise the coupon rate and the investors' option to sell back the bonds at the end of the second, third or fifth years.

The underwriting fees of the Corporate Bonds were charged at 0.3%~0.6% of the issue size.

The options embedded in the Corporate Bonds were not closely related to the host contracts and were recognised at fair value at the respective issue date and 30 June 2020.

62 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

22 Borrowings (Continued)

  1. PRIVATE DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS
    Sunac Real Estate issued private domestic corporate bonds (the "Private Bonds") on Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The details are shown as below:

Principal

Issue date

amount

Interest rate

Maturity

RMB'000

22

January 2016

5,000,000

6.39%

7 years

7 March 2016

3,500,000

7.50%

5 years

13

June 2016

2,300,000

7.00%

6 years

5 July 2017

1,000,000

6.50%

3 years

11

April 2018

500,000

9.50%

3 years

28

August 2018

1,000,000

7.50%

3 years

9 September 2018

1,010,000

7.50%

3 years

10

June 2020

1,000,000

6.50%

3 years

15,310,000

Except for the bonds issued in 2017, the bond issued on 11 April 2018 and the bond issued in 2020, all the other Private Bonds are with the issuer's option to raise the coupon rate and the investors' option to sell back the bonds at the end of the first, second, third or fifth years.

The options embedded were not closely related to the host contracts and were recognised at fair value at the issue date and 30 June 2020.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

63

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  1. Borrowings (Continued)
    1. As at 30 June 2020, RMB289 billion (as at 31 December 2019: RMB297 billion) of the Group's total borrowings were secured or jointly secured by the Group's certain assets, comprised of restricted cash, PUDs, completed properties held for sale, investment properties, PP&E and land used rights, which total amount was RMB253 billion (as at 31 December 2019: RMB267 billion) and equity interests of certain subsidiaries of the Group.
  3. Expenses by nature

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Costs of properties sold

54,792,817

53,800,566

Staff costs

2,822,835

3,384,685

Advertisement and promotion costs

1,435,659

1,400,209

Depreciation and amortisation

1,230,113

752,018

Net impairment losses for properties

780,682

322,854

Value-added tax surcharges

364,468

658,429

24 Other income and gains

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Net gain from disposal of joint ventures and associates

2,741,600

-

Interest income

2,199,915

1,980,436

Net fair value gains on financial assets at FVPL

710,826

274,850

Gains from business combination

616,384

568,622

Net fair value gains on investment properties

50,699

958,925

Fair value gains on derivative financial instruments

41,371

-

Gains from disposals of subsidiaries

5,570

70,772

Others

941,658

1,335,543

7,308,023

5,189,148

64 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

25 Other expenses and losses

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Impairment provision for goodwill

137,394

-

Fair value losses on derivative financial instruments

70,656

50,509

Impairment provision for investment in an associate

-

698,328

Losses on disposals of subsidiaries

-

61,817

Others

426,907

247,841

634,957

1,058,495

26 Finance income and expenses

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Interest expenses

15,178,592

11,779,427

Interest expenses for lease liabilities

31,680

33,312

Less: Capitalised finance costs

(13,669,483)

(10,726,023)

1,540,789

1,086,716

Exchange loss

910,802

146,552

2,451,591

1,233,268

Finance income:

- Interest income on bank deposits

(861,111)

(620,088)

Net finance expenses

1,590,480

613,180

27 Income tax expense

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Corporate income tax ("CIT")

- Current income tax

6,487,988

5,760,833

- Deferred income tax

(1,401,304)

(1,860,022)

5,086,684

3,900,811

Land appreciation tax ("LAT")

2,068,172

3,524,955

7,154,856

7,425,766

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

65

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

27 Income tax expense (Continued)

  1. CIT
    The income tax provision of the Group in respect of operations in the PRC has been calculated at the applicable tax rate of 25% and the estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 June 2020 based on existing legislations, interpretations and practices.
    Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (2019: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Taxation on overseas profits has been calculated on the estimated assessable profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 at the rates of taxation prevailing in the countries or regions in which the Group operates.
    Pursuant to the applicable rules and regulations of Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands ("BVI"), the Company and the BVI subsidiaries of the Group are not subject to any income tax in those jurisdictions.
    In accordance with the PRC Corporate Income Tax Law, a 10% withholding income tax is levied on dividends declared to foreign investors from the enterprises with foreign investments established in the PRC. The Group is therefore liable to withholding taxes on dividends distributable by those subsidiaries established in the PRC in respect of their earnings generated from 1 January 2008.
  2. LAT
    PRC LAT is levied at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation of land value, being the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditures including lease charges for land use rights and all property development expenditures. LAT is included in the income statement as income tax expense.

66 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

28 Earnings per share

  1. BASIC
    Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted- average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, excluding shares purchased for the Share Award Scheme (note 19(b)).

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000)

10,959,122

10,286,306

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousand)

4,631,211

4,424,005

Adjusted for purchase of shares for share award scheme (thousand)

(91,576)

(81,018)

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares for basic earnings per share (thousand)

4,539,635

4,342,987

  1. DILUTED
    Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000)

10,959,122

10,286,306

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousand)

4,631,211

4,424,005

Adjusted for purchase of shares for share award scheme (thousand)

(91,576)

(81,018)

Adjusted for share options and awarded shares (thousand)

48,996

56,456

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share (thousand)

4,588,631

4,399,443

The Company has two categories of dilutive potential ordinary shares:

  1. share options - the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options less the number of shares that could have been issued at fair value (determined as the average market price per share) for the same total proceeds is the number of shares issued for no consideration.
  2. awarded shares - the number of shares granted under the Share Award Scheme less the number of shares that could have been issued at fair value (determined as the average market price per share) for the proceeds equal to unamortised fair value is the number of shares issued for no consideration.

The resulting number of shares issued for no consideration is included in the weighted average number of ordinary shares as the denominator for calculating diluted earnings per share.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

67

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

29 Commitments

  1. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURES AT THE BALANCE SHEET DATE BUT NOT YET INCURRED IS AS FOLLOWS:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Contracted but not provided for

- PUDs and completed properties held for sale

141,111,948

123,306,975

- PP&E

8,856,642

7,649,631

- Investment properties

2,119,126

2,140,531

- Right-of-use assets

84,284

7,028

152,172,000

133,104,165

(B) EQUITY INVESTMENTS

30 June 31 December

20202019

RMB'000 RMB'000

Contracted but not provided for

92,507

92,507

68 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

30 Contingent liabilities

  1. GUARANTEE ON MORTGAGE FACILITIES
    The Group had the following contingent liabilities in respect of financial guarantees on mortgage facilities:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities for certain purchasers

of the Group's property units

130,057,051

120,496,713

The Group has arranged bank financing for certain purchasers of the Group's property units and provided guarantees to secure obligations of such purchasers for repayments. Such guarantees terminate upon the earlier of

  1. the transfer of the real estate ownership certificate to the purchaser which will generally occur within an average period of six months of the properties delivery dates; or (ii) the satisfaction of mortgage loans by the purchasers of the properties.

Pursuant to the terms of the guarantees, upon default of mortgage payments by these purchasers, the Group is responsible to repay the outstanding mortgage principal together with accrued interest and penalties owed by the defaulting purchasers to the banks and the Group is entitled to take over the legal title and possession of the related properties. The Group's guarantee period starts from the date of grant of the mortgage. The Directors consider that the likelihood of default of payments by purchasers is minimal.

In addition, the Group had provided guarantees for certain joint ventures and associates for their borrowings amounted to RMB51.4 billion (31 December 2019: RMB41.78 billion) together with the business partners on pro rata basis.

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

69

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

31 Business combination

  1. ACQUISITIONS OF SUBSIDIARIES
    During the six months ended 30 June 2020, business combinations mainly included the acquisitions of interest in property development companies and property management companies. The directors of the Company consider that none of these subsidiaries acquired during the period was significant to the Group and thus the individual financial information of these subsidiaries on the acquisition dates was not disclosed. The acquired companies' principal activities are property development and investment and property management services.
    The financial information of these acquired companies on the acquisition dates is summarised as follows:

Total

RMB'000

Fair value of total interests acquired

2,061,814

Cash considerations for acquisition of equity interests

2,341,566

Contingent considerations for acquisition of equity interests

423,789

Gains from business combination

616,384

Goodwill from business combination

1,319,925

70 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

31 Business combination (Continued)

  1. The fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities and cash and cash equivalent impact arising from the acquisitions of subsidiaries in the above transactions are summarised as follows:

Total

RMB'000

(1)

Fair value of net assets

Non-current assets

PP&E

3,062,986

Investment properties

567,479

Intangible assets

250,087

Investments accounted for using the equity method

47,198

Right-of-use assets

726,228

Prepayment

6,733

Deferred tax assets

549,134

Current assets

PUDs

3,925,875

Inventories

117,288

Restricted cash

3,697

Cash and cash equivalents

103,713

Financial assets at fair value through profit of loss

226,136

Other current assets

788,970

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

(288,858)

Other non-current liabilities

(74,582)

Current liabilities

Borrowings

(10,004)

Other current liabilities

(7,111,717)

Net assets

2,890,363

Less: Non-controlling interests

(828,549)

Fair value of the net assets acquired

2,061,814

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

71

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

31 Business combination (Continued)

  1. The fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities and cash and cash equivalent impact arising from the acquisitions of subsidiaries in the above transactions are summarised as follows: (Continued)
    1. Cash impact

Total

RMB'000

Consideration settled by cash in current period

(1,873,856)

Cash and cash equivalents in the subsidiaries acquired

103,713

Net cash impact on business combination

(1,770,143)

  1. The amounts of revenue and profit or loss of these new acquired subsidiaries since the acquisition date include in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for this reporting period are summarised as follows:

Total

RMB'000

Revenue

144,770

Net gains

7,611

If the acquisition date for all business combinations that occurred during six months ended 30 June 2020 had been as of the beginning of this interim reporting period, the Group's consolidated revenue and consolidated profit for six months ended 30 June 2020 would have been RMB77,670 million and RMB11,733 million respectively.

32 Disposal of subsidiaries

  1. The financial impacts arising from the disposals are summarised as follows:

Total

RMB'000

Cash considerations received or receivable

39,000

Less: Carrying value of the disposed subsidiary

(33,430)

Gains on disposals

5,570

72 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

32 Disposal of subsidiaries (Continued)

  1. The carrying values of the net assets owned by the Group as at the disposal dates are summarised as follows:

Total

RMB'000

Non-current assets

PP&E

2,415

Investment properties

40,517

Deferred tax assets

29,409

Current assets

PUDs

3,734

Completed properties held for sale

46,172

Restricted cash

975

Cash and cash equivalents

9,929

Other current assets

62,382

Non-current liabilities

(2,392)

Current liabilities

(154,912)

Net assets

38,229

Less: Non-controlling interests

(4,799)

Carrying value of the equity owned by the Group

33,430

  1. The cash impact arising from the disposals in above transactions are summarised as follows:

Total

RMB'000

Cash consideration received as of 30 June 2020

39,000

Cash of the subsidiaries disposed

(9,929)

Net cash impact

29,071

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

73

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

33 Related party transactions

  1. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
    In addition to the related party information disclosed elsewhere in the condensed consolidated interim financial information, the Group had the following significant transactions entered into the ordinary course of business between the Group and the related parties:
    1. Cash (paid to)/received from related parties

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash paid to joint ventures and associates

(64,532,260)

(70,979,127)

Cash received from joint ventures and associates

65,151,673

88,096,825

619,413

17,117,698

(ii) Rendering of services and interest income

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

Nature of transaction

RMB'000

RMB'000

Joint ventures:

- Interest income

1,896,758

1,700,241

- Fitting and decoration services

952,386

733,161

- Property management services

356,530

284,737

Associates

- Interest income

91,959

194,370

- Fitting and decoration services

63,567

89,842

- Property management services

11,041

-

Property management fee and Fitting and decoration income are charged at rates in accordance with respective contracts.

74 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

33 Related party transactions (Continued)

  1. COMPENSATION OF KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Salaries and other short-term benefits

43,945

50,036

Share option scheme

-

11,176

Share award scheme

169,788

142,653

213,733

203,865

(C) RELATED PARTIES BALANCES

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Amounts due from joint ventures

- Interest free

29,155,059

25,193,424

- Interest bearing

5,501,734

4,062,567

- Interest receivable

1,075,224

4,285,679

- Trade receivable

1,138,398

701,463

36,870,415

34,243,133

Less: Loss allowance

(34,589)

(38,519)

36,835,826

34,204,614

Amounts due from associates

- Interest free

1,864,331

3,832,612

- Interest bearing

679,369

8,994,240

- Interest receivable

127,846

540,755

- Trade receivable

73,091

27,150

2,744,637

13,394,757

Less: Loss allowance

(3,930)

(6,740,778)

2,740,707

6,653,979

Amounts due to joint ventures

53,061,549

55,438,461

Amounts due to associates

4,988,266

3,495,534

58,049,815

58,933,995

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

75

2020 Interim Report

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  1. Related party transactions (Continued)
    1. RELATED PARTIES BALANCES (Continued)
      The amounts due from joint ventures and associates have no fixed repayment date, bearing interest rate at 3.52% to 16% per annum for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
      The amounts due to joint ventures and associates are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand.
  3. Dividends

No interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was proposed by the Board (Six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil).

35 Events after the balance sheet date

  1. ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES
    On 9 July 2020, the Company issued US$1,000 million senior notes, including US$600 million senior notes due 2023 (the July 2023 Notes) and US$400 million senior notes due 2025 (the July 2025 Notes) on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SEST"). The July 2023 Notes bear interest from and including 9 July 2020 at the rate of 6.5% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 9 January and 9 July of each year, commencing on 9 January 2021. The July 2025 Notes bear interest from and including 9 July 2020 at the rate of 7.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 9 January and 9 July of each year, commencing on 9 January 2021.
    On 3 August 2020, the Company issued US$500 million senior notes due 2024 on the SEST. The senior notes bear interest from and including 3 August 2020 at the rate of 6.65% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 3 February and 3 August of each year, commencing on 3 February 2021.
  2. SPIN-OFFAND SEPARATE LISTING OF SUNAC SERVICE HOLDING LIMITED ("SUNAC SERVICE")
    The Company proposes to spin-off and separately list the shares of Sunac Services, a subsidiary of the Company, on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") by way of a global offering and distribution in specie of a minor portion of the ordinary shares in the share capital of Sunac Services ("Shares of Sunac Services") to the shareholders of the Company.
    On 6 August 2020, Sunac Services submitted a listing application form to the Stock Exchange to apply for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Shares of Sunac Services on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. As at the report date, the Company has 100% interests in Sunac Services. It is intended that upon completion of the proposed spin-off and the listing the Company will have an interest of not less than 50% in Sunac Services and Sunac Services will remain as a subsidiary of the Company.

76 SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2020 Interim Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Sunac China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:49:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 222 B 32 818 M 32 818 M
Net income 2020 28 771 M 4 258 M 4 258 M
Net Debt 2020 215 B 31 836 M 31 836 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,54x
Yield 2020 4,94%
Capitalization 131 B 19 366 M 19 439 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 50 834
Free-Float 53,9%
