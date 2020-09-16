Sunac China : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REPLY FORM TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code：01918)
17 September 2020
Dear Shareholders,
Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the articles of association of Sunac China Holdings Limited ("Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for receipt of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, namely any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manner:
-
to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.sunac.com.cn("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and receive a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; or
-
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
-
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
-
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing costs, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version option. To make your election, please mark "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return it to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar ("Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Reply Form and need not affix a stamp when returning your Reply Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.
If the Company does not receive the enclosed Reply Form or a response indicating the objection from you by 17 October 2020, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving Website Version of all future Corporate Communications and a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.
You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by sending an email to sunac.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change the means of receipt and/or choice of language of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar will upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.
Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the same will also be available on the Company's website at www.sunac.com.cnand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Sunac China Holdings Limited
Reply Form 回條
To: Sunac China Holdings Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 01918)
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East,
Wanchai, Hong Kong
致： 融創中國控股有限公司 (「本公司」) （股份代號：01918）
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications＊ of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
＊
本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊 ：
(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) (請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website ("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a printed notification letter of the publicatio n of Corporate Communication on the Company's website; OR
瀏覽所有日 後 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之公司通訊（「網上版本」），以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之通知信函印刷本；或
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
同時收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。
Contact telephone number
聯絡電話號碼
Notes 附 註 ：
1. If the Company does not receive this Reply Form or a response indicating the objection from you by 18 October 2020, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all future
|
Corporate Communications and a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communicati ons on the Company 's website will be sent to you in the future .
|
|
倘 本 公 司 於 2020 年 10 月 18 日尚 未 收 到 閣 下的 回 條 或 表 示 反 對 的回 覆， 閣 下 將 被 視 為 已同 意 收 取 所 有 日 後 公司 通 訊 之 網 上版 本，而 本 公 司 日 後 將 向
|
閣 下寄 發 有 關 公 司通 訊 已
在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之通 知 信 函 印 刷本 。
-
By selecting to read the Website Version of Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive Corporate Communications in printed form.
在 選 擇 瀏 覽 公 司 通 訊之 網 上 版 本 以代 替 收 取 印刷 本 後 ， 閣 下 已 明示 同 意 放 棄 收取 公 司 通 訊印 刷 本 的 權 利 。
-
Shareholders are entitled to change the means of receipt and /or choice of language of the Corporate Communicatio ns at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email at sunac.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
股 東 有 權 隨 時 透 過 香港 股 份 過 戶 登記 處 （ 地 址爲 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 ） 給 予 本 公 司 合 理 的書 面 通 知 或 電郵 至 sunac.ecom@computershare.com.hk作出通知， 以 更 改
公 司 通 訊 之 收 取 方 式及 ／ 或 語 言 版本 之 選 擇 。
4. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands fir st on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
如 屬 聯 名 股 東 ， 則 本回 條 須 由 該 名於 本 公 司 股東 名 冊 上 就 聯 名 持 有股 份 之 其 姓 名位 列 首 位 的 股 東 簽 署 ， 方 爲 有 效。
5. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special ins tructions written on this Reply Form.
為 免 存 疑 ， 任 何 在 本回 條 上 的 額 外手 寫 指 示 ，本 公 司 將 不 予 處 理 。
＊ Corporate Communications means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, i ncluding but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' r eport and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim repor t; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 刊 發 或 將 予 刊 發 以 供 其任 何證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 之 任 何 文 件 ，包 括但 不 限 於 ： (a)董 事 會 報 告 、 年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同核 數 師 報 告 及 財 務 摘 要 報 告 （ 如 適 用）； (b)中 期 報 告 及 中 期 摘 要 報告 （ 如 適 用）； (c)會 議 通告 ； (d)上 市 文 件 ； (e)通 函 ； 及 (f)委 任 代表 表 格。
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
|
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37
|
|
Hong Kong 香港
|
|
Please cut out the mailing label and stick it on an envelope
to return this Reply Form to us.
No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
閣下寄回本回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票。
Get in touch with us 與我們聯繫
|
Send us an enquiry
|
垂詢
|
Rate our service
|
評價
|
Lodge a complaint
|
投訴
Contact Us 聯繫我們
www.computershare.com/hk/contact
