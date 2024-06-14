June 14 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd:
* : BONDHOLDERS APPROVE CO PLANS TO DELAY PAYMENTS FOR TWO ONSHORE BONDS - EXCHANGE
(Reporting by Ella Cao and Clare Jim)
