  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sunac China Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1918   KYG8569A1067

SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1918)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/31 04:08:07 am EDT
4.580 HKD   -5.18%
02:37aSunac China seeks to extend $345 million onshore bond repayments by two years - sources
RE
06/07Sunac China's Contracted Property Sales Reach $2 Billion in May
MT
05/16China developer Zhongliang seals bond repayment extension as Beijing struggles to contain risks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sunac China seeks to extend $345 million onshore bond repayments by two years - sources

06/08/2022 | 02:37am EDT
Advertisement of Sunac China Holdings is seen at a residential complex in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese developer Sunac China is seeking to extend repayment of an onshore bond due June 13 by two years, sources said on Wednesday.

Sunac plans to pay only the interest on the maturity date on Monday, while repaying the 2.3 billion yuan ($345 million) debt in four instalments of 10%, 15%, 20% and 55% of the principal through June 13, 2024.

The country's No.3 property developer by sales is scrambling to ease its liquidity pressure by extending debt obligations and disposing of assets, after its sales were hit by COVID-19 this year and it was unable to raise new financing.

Last month, Sunac missed the deadline for coupon payments on a $742 million offshore bond and said it did not expect to make payments coming due on other bonds, adding to a wave of defaults in China's debt-laden property sector.

With $7.7 billion in dollar bonds, Sunac is the fourth-largest issuer among Chinese developers.

A source has told Reuters Sunac was considering a restructuring of its offshore debt to extend payments. It was also talking to state-owned entities about strategic investments in the firm.

($1 = 6.6722 yuan)

(Reporting by Shuyan Wang, Steven Bian and Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.18% 4.58 Delayed Quote.-61.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.07% 6.67523 Delayed Quote.4.94%
Financials
Sales 2021 266 B 41 939 M 41 939 M
Net income 2021 23 800 M 3 754 M 3 754 M
Net Debt 2021 174 B 27 490 M 27 490 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,83x
Yield 2021 25,4%
Capitalization 20 202 M 3 180 M 3 186 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 68 663
Free-Float 60,3%
