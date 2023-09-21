Sunac added that Sunac Services will remain its subsidiary, despite the lowered stake.
The Chinese property development and management group earlier this week obtained approval from its creditors for the $9 billion offshore debt restructuring plan, marking the first approval of such debt overhaul by a major Chinese property developer.
Sunac is also in the process of seeking approval for the plan by a Hong Kong court, with a hearing scheduled for Oct. 5.
Sunac, alongside peers like China Evergrande, are among a string of Chinese property developers that have defaulted on their offshore debt payment obligations since the sector was hit by a liquidity crisis in 2021, roiling global markets.
Separately, Sunac has sought Chapter 15 protection from creditors in a U.S. bankruptcy court, court documents showed on Tuesday.
