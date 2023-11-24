www.sunbirdmalawi.com

SUNBIRD TOURISM PLC

(COMPANY REGISTRATION NO. 2774)

INTERIM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDING

31ST DECEMBER 2023

The Directors of Sunbird Tourism PLC, at a meeting held on 14th September 2023, passed a resolution authorising payment of an interim dividend of K524 million (representing K2 per share) for the financial year ending 31st December 2023.

Members whose names will appear in the register as at close of business on Friday 8th December 2023 will be eligible for the dividend payable on 15th December 2023. The register will be closed from 11th to 15th December 2023. The shares will go ex div from 6th December 2023.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

BARNET GAUSI

COMPANY SECRETARY

Dated this 21st November 2023

