Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Suncall Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5985   JP3330600002

SUNCALL CORPORATION

(5985)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-01 am EDT
485.00 JPY   -1.02%
03:44aSuncall : Notice of The 106th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/12Suncall Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
2022Suncall Corporation(TSE:5985) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suncall : Notice of The 106th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/01/2023 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Stock Exchange Code: 5985

June 5, 2023

To Shareholders,

Tadao Ohtani

Representative Director and CEO

SUNCALL CORPORATION

14, Umezunishiura-cho,Ukyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 106TH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

We are pleased to announce the 106th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of SUNCALL CORPORATION (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

On convening this shareholders' meeting, the Company has taken the measures available under Japanese law to provide the reference material for this meeting in an electronic format. (Information made available electronically is referred to as "matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format have been taken.") The Notice of the 106th Annual Shareholders' Meeting is available online at the following website address.

https://www.suncall.co.jp/ir/meeting/ https://d.sokai.jp/5985/teiji/ (in Japanese only)

The above electronically provided information (the "matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format have been taken") is available not only on this website, but also on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Information can be accessed by visiting the website below, inserting and searching for Suncall as the Issue name (company name) or 5985 as the Code, and then selecting "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information." https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese only)

If you are unable to attend the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in person, then you may exercise your voting rights using either of the methods below. We ask that, after reviewing the reference material for the meeting, you exercise your voting rights in accordance with the Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights on page 3 [of the Japanese original text] of this Notice.

When exercising your voting rights online

Access our company's designated website for online voting (https://www.web54.net) and follow the on-screen instructions to vote for or against each proposal prior to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Before exercising your voting rights, please confirm the section entitled "how to exercise your voting rights online" on page 4 [of the Japanese original text] of this Notice.

When exercising your voting rights in writing

Indicate your agreement with or opposition to each proposal on the enclosed voting form and send the form such that it arrives prior to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

  1. Date and Time: Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
  2. Venue: Suncall conference room

14, Umezunishiura-cho,Ukyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

3. Matters before the meeting: Matters to be reported

  1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and results of audits by the Independent Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 106th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the Company's 106th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
    • 1 -

Matters to be resolved

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of Seven Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal 3: Election of One Substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Proposal 4: Renewal of Policies against a Large-Scale Purchase of the Company's Shares, etc. (Takeover Defense Measures)

  • For those attending the meeting on the day, please submit the enclosed voting form at the reception desk.
  • Of the information made available online (the "matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format have been taken"), the following information, in accordance with laws, regulations and stipulations of Article 15 Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, is not included in the written documents provided to shareholders who requested written information.
    1. "Company Systems and Policies" in the Business Report
    2. "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
    3. "Non-consolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non- consolidated Financial Statements

Note that these matters are included in the "matters relating to the notification of convocation of the 106th Annual Shareholders' Meeting for which measures for providing information in electronic format have been taken but which, in accordance with laws, regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, are not included in the written material provided in response to requests for written material." Accordingly, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non- Consolidated Financial Statements included in the documents issued to shareholders in response to requests for written information represent only part of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Independent Auditor or the Audit and Supervisory Committee in preparing the Financial Audit Report or Audit Report.

  • If there are any changes to the information made available online (the "matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format have been taken"), then the relevant information, as before the change and as after the change, will be made available on the websites referred to above.
  • We ask please that shareholders refrain from attending the meeting if they are not in good health, due for example to symptoms of a cold, including fever, cough, sneezing, or other symptoms.
  • Please note that no social reception for shareholders will be held after the shareholders' meeting.

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

In order to increase value for shareholders in accordance with the Global Growth Plan 2024 (GGP24), our Medium-term Management Plan for the period FY 2022-2024, we will implement business management that focuses on return on capital and balance sheet management. Our policy for shareholder returns and the Medium- term Management Plan (GGP24) is that we shall maintain a dividend ratio of 75% until ROE exceeds 9.0% (the minimum dividend of ¥20).

The Company proposes to pay a year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review as follows:

Year-end dividend

  1. Type of dividend asset Cash
  2. Allotment of dividend assets to shareholders and their aggregate amount ¥9 per common share of the Company
    Total amount: ¥273,661,182
    Including the interim dividend of ¥11 per share, the dividends for the fiscal year under review will be ¥20 per share.
  3. Effective date of dividend of surplus June 26, 2023

- 3 -

Proposal 2: Election of Seven Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all seven Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter, the same applies in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this Meeting.

Therefore, the Company proposes the election of seven Directors.

This proposal was decided based on a report from the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, which is chaired by an Independent Outside Director.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

Candidate

Name

Current position in the Company

No.

1

Tadao Ohtani

Incumbent

Representative Director and CEO

Representative Director and Executive Vice

President

2

Tadashi Nara

Incumbent

Chief Operating Officer of Research &

Development Group, and General Manager of

Product Strategy Dept.

Director and Managing Executive Officer

3

Masatoshi Kanada

Incumbent

General Manager of Corporate Planning and

Management Division

Director and Managing Executive Officer

4

Kazutoshi Sugimura

Incumbent

General Manager of Suspension Products

Division

5

Yoshihiro Miyake

New candidate

Outside

Incumbent

6

Fumiko Kagiya

Outside

Director

Independent

New candidate

7

Hiroko Ozawa

Outside

Independent

(Note) The Company insures all Directors through a directors and officers liability insurance (D&O Insurance) policy, as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. If this proposal is approved as proposed, and if the candidates are appointed as Directors, they will be insured under the D&O Insurance policy. The policy covers damages that may arise from the insured person's assumption of liability incurred in the course of the performance of duties as a Director or Officer, or from receipt of claims pertaining to the pursuit of such liability. However, there are certain exclusions to coverage; for example, the policy does not cover damages caused by acts committed by a person with knowledge that said acts are in violation of laws and regulations. (The Company pays for all premiums (including the rider) and the insured person essentially pays for no premiums. The policy has a deductible and does not cover damages up to the amount of the deductible.) The Company plans to renew said insurance policy with similar terms during the term of office.

Opinion of the Audit and Supervisory Committee

In regard to the election of Directors of the Company, two Independent Outside Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members attended the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee and expressed their opinions, while the Audit and Supervisory Committee shared and discussed the policy and procedures for the election of candidate Directors.

As a result of said discussion, the Audit and Supervisory Committee concluded that the details of the election of Directors are appropriate and that there are no special matters to be stated at the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act.

- 4 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of Birth)

and significant concurrent positions outside the Company

owned

Apr. 1985

Joined the Company

Apr. 2004

General Manager of Suspension and Sub

Micron Products Section, Digitronics Products

Division II

Apr. 2011

Executive Officer, and Deputy General

Manager of Suspension Products Division

June 2011

Executive Officer, and Division Manager of

Suspension Products Division

Apr. 2014

Managing Executive Officer, and Division

Manager of Information Technology and High

Precision Products Division

June 2015

Director, Managing Executive Officer, and

General Manager of Information Technology

and High Precision Products Division

Tadao Ohtani

Nov. 2015

Director, Managing Executive Officer, and

53,471 shares

September 27, 1960

Deputy Director of Production and

Administration Group

1

Apr. 2017

Director, Managing Executive Officer, and

Chief Operating Officer of Production and

Administration Group

June 2017

Representative Director, Senior Managing

Director, Managing Executive Officer, and

Chief Operating Officer of Production and

Administration Group

June 2018

Representative Director and President and CEO

June 2020

Representative Director and President and

Executive Officer

(current position)

[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]

Not applicable

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director:

He has demonstrated excellent skills in various business fields, including the Company's Digitronics Products Division,

Suspension Products Division, and Information Technology and High Precision Products Division, and has

demonstrated outstanding management skills since his appointment as a Director of the Company in June 2015 and as

Representative Director and President and CEO in June 2018. The Company has therefore judged him to be an

appropriate candidate to achieve sustainable enhancement of its corporate value.

(Notes) 1.

There is no special interest between Tadao Ohtani and the Company.

2. The number of shares held as listed above includes the number of shares actually held in the name of the Suncall Officers Stock Ownership Association.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Suncall Corporation published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUNCALL CORPORATION
03:44aSuncall : Notice of The 106th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/12Suncall Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
2022Suncall Corporation(TSE:5985) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2022Suncall Corporation agreed to acquire 41.5% stake in International Manufacturing & Engi..
CI
2021Tranche Update on Suncall Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 5, 2021..
CI
2021Suncall Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on October 23, 2019 has expired with 1,6..
CI
2021Suncall Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 1,800,000 shares, representing 5.62..
CI
2021Suncall Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. signed an agreement to acquire 12.02% stake in Suncall Corpo..
CI
2019Suncall Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on October 23, 2019 has expired with 460..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47 438 M 340 M 340 M
Net income 2022 904 M 6,47 M 6,47 M
Net cash 2022 294 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 14 719 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 280
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SUNCALL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Suncall Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCALL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tadao Otani Manager-SMP
Masatoshi Kaneda Director & Managing Executive Officer
Akio Nakazato Director & General Manager-Administration
Hiromi Hirayama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Atsushi Tanaka Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCALL CORPORATION-23.20%105
DENSO CORPORATION34.44%47 079
APTIV PLC-2.04%24 678
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD11.47%15 443
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.18%14 534
CONTINENTAL AG16.79%14 018
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer