Suncall : Notice of The 106th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Stock Exchange Code: 5985

June 5, 2023

To Shareholders,

Tadao Ohtani

Representative Director and CEO

SUNCALL CORPORATION

14, Umezunishiura-cho,Ukyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 106TH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

We are pleased to announce the 106th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of SUNCALL CORPORATION (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

On convening this shareholders' meeting, the Company has taken the measures available under Japanese law to provide the reference material for this meeting in an electronic format. (Information made available electronically is referred to as "matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format have been taken.") The Notice of the 106th Annual Shareholders' Meeting is available online at the following website address.

https://www.suncall.co.jp/ir/meeting/ https://d.sokai.jp/5985/teiji/ (in Japanese only)

The above electronically provided information (the "matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format have been taken") is available not only on this website, but also on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Information can be accessed by visiting the website below, inserting and searching for Suncall as the Issue name (company name) or 5985 as the Code, and then selecting "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information." https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese only)

If you are unable to attend the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in person, then you may exercise your voting rights using either of the methods below. We ask that, after reviewing the reference material for the meeting, you exercise your voting rights in accordance with the Instructions on Exercising Your Voting Rights on page 3 [of the Japanese original text] of this Notice.

When exercising your voting rights online

Access our company's designated website for online voting (https://www.web54.net) and follow the on-screen instructions to vote for or against each proposal prior to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Before exercising your voting rights, please confirm the section entitled "how to exercise your voting rights online" on page 4 [of the Japanese original text] of this Notice.

When exercising your voting rights in writing

Indicate your agreement with or opposition to each proposal on the enclosed voting form and send the form such that it arrives prior to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Date and Time: Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) Venue: Suncall conference room

14, Umezunishiura-cho,Ukyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

3. Matters before the meeting: Matters to be reported