SunCar Technology : Changes in Company's Certifying Accountant - Form 6-K

Changes in Company's Certifying Accountant.

Termination of the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On June 7, 2023, SunCar Technology Group Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company") decided to dismiss Marcum Asia CPAs LLP (the "Former Auditor"). The termination of the engagement of the Former Auditor was approved by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors.

The principal accountant's reports of the Former Auditor on the financial statements of the Company as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and was not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the two most recent years and the subsequent period through the date of discontinuation, (i) there were no "disagreements" (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) between the Company and the Former Auditor on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements, if not resolved to the Former Auditor's satisfaction, would have caused the Former Auditor to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement(s) in connection with its report; and (ii) there were no "reportable events" of the type described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

We furnished a copy of the disclosures in this report to the Former Auditor, requesting that the Former Auditor furnish us with a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether such firm agrees with the above statements or, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. A copy of the letter has been filed as an exhibit to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K as Exhibit 16.1.

Appointment of New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On June 8, 2023, Enrome LLP ("Enrome") was appointed as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm upon the approval of the Audit Committee, to audit the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

During the two most recent fiscal years and the subsequent interim period through June 8, 2023, the Company has not consulted with Enrome regarding (1) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed; (2) the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the registrant's financial statements, and either a written report was provided to the registrant or oral advice was provided that the new accountant concluded was an important factor considered by the registrant in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; (3) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement or (4) a reportable event described in Items 304(a)(1)(iv) or (v), respectively, of Regulation S-K.

Financial Statements and Exhibits