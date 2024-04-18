NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in digitalized auto services and auto e-insurance in China, announced a strategic partnership with Ant Fortune (Shanghai) Financial Information Services Co., Ltd., a leading online wealth management platform operated by Ant Group. This collaboration introduces an exclusive airport concierge car service tailored for Ant Fortune's esteemed Black Card V3 members, marking a new era of luxury travel.

Commencing on April 25th, this elite service caters to Black Card V3 members maintaining an average daily deposit of 1 million RMB (US$138,000), offering them complimentary luxury car transfers with professional and uniformed chauffeurs to and from major airports in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou.

Designed to enrich the travel journey of Ant Fortune's premier Black Card V3 members, this initiative seamlessly integrates SunCar's innovative automotive solutions with Ant Fortune's world-class financial services. Members will benefit from a streamlined and hassle-free airport transfer process with personalized concierge services and professional drivers, embodying the epitome of 'Exclusive Life Meets Ultra Luxury'.

Ye Zaichang, CEO and Chairman of SunCar commented, "As we continue to forge significant industry partnerships, our collaboration with Ant Fortune to offer an unparalleled airport concierge service to Black Card V3 members underscores our dedication to redefining luxury travel. This service illustrates our capability to provide exclusive, top-tier services and aligns with our vision to seamlessly blend the worlds of automotive convenience with premium financial services. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Ant Fortune, delivering unmatched luxury and convenience to the discerning travelers among their Black Card V3 members."

Originally founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates online platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of provider partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B auto after-sales services market and the auto online insurance market for electric vehicles. The Company's multi-tenant, cloud-based platform empowers its enterprise clients to access and manage their customer database and offerings optimally, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

