NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in digitalized automotive services and auto e-insurance in China, announced that it will offer exclusive airport concierge car services to the private banking clientele of China CITIC Bank International Limited ("CNCBI"). This three-year partnership will leverage SunCar's expertise in corporate travel services to help CNCBI's provide unmatched service quality and client satisfaction to CNCBI's discerning private banking clients.

Ye Zaichang, CEO and Chairman of SunCar commented, "We are immensely proud to collaborate with China CITIC Bank International and to be recognized as their chosen provider of premier airport concierge services. This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to service excellence and our common goal to offer unrivaled travel experiences to end customers. It's an honor to bring together SunCar's expertise in corporate travel solutions with CNCBI's distinguished reputation in financial services, setting a new standard for customer experience."

CNCBI is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Hong Kong that conducts businesses in Hong Kong and worldwide. Like China CITIC Bank, another enterprise client of SunCar, CNCBI is an affiliate of CITIC Group Corporation Ltd.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Originally founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for car insurance and aftermarket services in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates online platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of automotive services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of provider partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B automotive after-sales services market and the online insurance market for electric vehicles. The Company's multi-tenant, cloud-based platform empowers its enterprise clients to access and manage their customer database and offerings optimally, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

