News - SUNCE HOTELI d.d.
Title SUNCE HOTELI d.d. - Publication in accordance with EU 2017/1005 legislation
In language English
Document download Download document
Publish date 29.12.2023. 09:34
Securities involved SUKC

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sunce Hoteli dd published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 08:39:39 UTC.