Sunce Koncern dd is a Croatia-based company engaged in the hotels, motels and cruise lines industry. The Company owns and operates hotels and resorts under the brand name Bluesun. Sunce Koncern group comprises Zlatni rat dd Hotels, operating various hotels that are located in Bol; Brela Hotels dd, administrating number of hotels located in Brela; Tucepi Hotels dd, operating hotels located in Tucepi; Hotel Alan dd, engaged in the tourism activities for number of hotels in Starigrad Paklenica; Salve Regina doo, operating one hotel in Marija Bistrica; and Sunce Global doo, Zagreb. The Company operates domestically, on the territory of Croatia. The Company's major shareholder is Sunce Ulaganja doo.