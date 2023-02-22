SUNCE HOTELI d d : Share Capital Adjustment to EUR, Changes within Supervisory Board

|
Security:
|
SUKC-R-A
|
ISIN:
|
HRSUKCRA0001
|
LEI:
|
7478000070X8LWJUBX45
|
Home member state:
|
Croatia
|
Market segment:
|
Official market
Zagreb, 22 February 2023
Zagreb Stock Exchange
Croatian Financial Services Supervisory
Agency Croatian News Agency
ots@hina.hr
Company WEB site
Decision of the Commercial Court on the registration of the adjustment of the
Share Capital following the introduction of the EUR, amendments to the Articles of
Association and changes within the Supervisory Board
Sunce hoteli d.d., Radnička cesta 43, Zagreb, OIB: 06916431329 ("Company" or "Issuer"), hereby informs that the adjustment of the Share Capital following the introduction of the EUR and amendments to the provisions of the Articles of Association have been entered in the Court Register of the Commercial Court in Zagreb, all based on the decision by the General Assembly of the Company dated 30 January 2023. Following the adjustment, the share capital amounts to EUR 92,882,426.00 and is divided into 7,144,802 ordinary shares with an individual nominal amount of EUR 13.00
The deletion of Ping Low, residing in Unit 1611, Rosewood Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Croatian Personal Identification Number (OIB): 97792510145 and Ratomir Ivičić, residing in Zagreb, Bartolići 45, Croatian Personal Identification Number (OIB): 05311939774, as members of the Supervisory Board in the Company, while Rosa Mijailović, residing in Belgrade, Braće Radovanovića 19/37, Serbia, Croatian Personal Identification Number (OIB): 45958082815, was registered as a new member of the Company's Supervisory Board.
SUNCE HOTELI d.d.
Investor Relations
ir@bluesunhotels.com
https://www.bluesunhotels.com/en/other/investors