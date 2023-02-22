Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  SUNCE HOTELI d.d.
  News
  Summary
    SUKC   HRSUKCRA0001

SUNCE HOTELI D.D.

(SUKC)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
21.20 EUR   -8.19%
10:47aSunce Hoteli D D : Share Capital Adjustment to EUR, Changes within Supervisory Board
PU
01/30Sunce Hoteli D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding capital increase of the Company
PU
2022Sunce Hoteli D D : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding capital increase of the Company
PU
SUNCE HOTELI d d : Share Capital Adjustment to EUR, Changes within Supervisory Board

02/22/2023 | 10:47am EST
Security:

SUKC-R-A

ISIN:

HRSUKCRA0001

LEI:

7478000070X8LWJUBX45

Home member state:

Croatia

Market segment:

Official market

Zagreb, 22 February 2023

Zagreb Stock Exchange

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory

Agency Croatian News Agency

ots@hina.hr

Company WEB site

Decision of the Commercial Court on the registration of the adjustment of the

Share Capital following the introduction of the EUR, amendments to the Articles of

Association and changes within the Supervisory Board

Sunce hoteli d.d., Radnička cesta 43, Zagreb, OIB: 06916431329 ("Company" or "Issuer"), hereby informs that the adjustment of the Share Capital following the introduction of the EUR and amendments to the provisions of the Articles of Association have been entered in the Court Register of the Commercial Court in Zagreb, all based on the decision by the General Assembly of the Company dated 30 January 2023. Following the adjustment, the share capital amounts to EUR 92,882,426.00 and is divided into 7,144,802 ordinary shares with an individual nominal amount of EUR 13.00

The deletion of Ping Low, residing in Unit 1611, Rosewood Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Croatian Personal Identification Number (OIB): 97792510145 and Ratomir Ivičić, residing in Zagreb, Bartolići 45, Croatian Personal Identification Number (OIB): 05311939774, as members of the Supervisory Board in the Company, while Rosa Mijailović, residing in Belgrade, Braće Radovanovića 19/37, Serbia, Croatian Personal Identification Number (OIB): 45958082815, was registered as a new member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

SUNCE HOTELI d.d.

Investor Relations

ir@bluesunhotels.com

https://www.bluesunhotels.com/en/other/investors

Disclaimer

Sunce Hoteli dd published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 15:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 325 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
Net income 2021 2,29 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net Debt 2021 191 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 159 M 162 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 340
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SUNCE HOTELI D.D.
Duration : Period :
SUNCE HOTELI d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ali Abdulla Hamad Alkhalifa President-Management Board
Ivan Franic Head-Finance & Accounting
Ratomir Ivicic Member-Supervisory Board
Mohammed bin Ali Rashed Al-Abbar Member-Supervisory Board
Low Ping Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCE HOTELI D.D.-8.22%162
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.87%52 590
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.15.81%38 390
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP47.74%18 316
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED16.03%15 760
CARNIVAL CORPORATION40.07%13 851