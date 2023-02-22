SUNCE HOTELI d d : Share Capital Adjustment to EUR, Changes within Supervisory Board

Security: SUKC-R-A ISIN: HRSUKCRA0001 LEI: 7478000070X8LWJUBX45 Home member state: Croatia Market segment: Official market

Zagreb, 22 February 2023

Sunce hoteli d.d., Radnička cesta 43, Zagreb, OIB: 06916431329 ("Company" or "Issuer"), hereby informs that the adjustment of the Share Capital following the introduction of the EUR and amendments to the provisions of the Articles of Association have been entered in the Court Register of the Commercial Court in Zagreb, all based on the decision by the General Assembly of the Company dated 30 January 2023. Following the adjustment, the share capital amounts to EUR 92,882,426.00 and is divided into 7,144,802 ordinary shares with an individual nominal amount of EUR 13.00

The deletion of Ping Low, residing in Unit 1611, Rosewood Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Croatian Personal Identification Number (OIB): 97792510145 and Ratomir Ivičić, residing in Zagreb, Bartolići 45, Croatian Personal Identification Number (OIB): 05311939774, as members of the Supervisory Board in the Company, while Rosa Mijailović, residing in Belgrade, Braće Radovanovića 19/37, Serbia, Croatian Personal Identification Number (OIB): 45958082815, was registered as a new member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

