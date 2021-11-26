China's Wenzhou issues arrest warrant for Macau junket mogul Chau

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wenzhou, a city in eastern
China, has issued an arrest warrant for Macau junket mogul Alvin
Chau, accusing him of operating gambling activities in mainland
China.
Chau is the founder of Macau's biggest junket operator,
Suncity, which operates VIP gambling rooms across Asia. Junket
operators are go-betweens who bring high rollers to play at
casinos, extending them credit and collecting on their debts.
Casino gambling is illegal in China outside the special
administrative region of Macau, the world's largest gambling
hub.
An investigation found that Chau formed a junket agent
network in the mainland to help citizens engage in offshore as
well as cross-border gambling activities, the Wenzhou City
Public Security Bureau said on Friday.
Chau also set up an asset management company in the mainland
to help gamblers to make cross-border fund transfers, the
authority in coastal city in Zhejiang province said on its Weibo
account.
Chau and Suncity could not be reached by phone for comment,
and they did not immediately respond to email requests for
comment.
GGRAsia, a news outlet on the Asia casino industry, quoted a
Suncity spokesperson as saying by email early on Saturday that
the company had contacted Chau and had not received a response.
It quoted the company as saying it is "following up on the
relevant issues. The company hereby emphasises that all
businesses are normally operating in accordance with the law and
under the supervision of the Macau Special Administrative Region
Government."
Suncity's publicly listed entity in Hong Kong, Suncity Group
Holdings Ltd, does not include its junket operations.
The Wenzhou authority said that as of July 2020, the "crime
syndicate" led by Chau had 199 shareholder-level agents, more
than 12,000 gambling agents and over 80,000 punter members.
"The amount of money involved was exceptionally large,
seriously damaging our country's social management order," the
security bureau said. "The security authorities urges (Chau) to
surrender himself as soon as possible, in order to get a lenient
treatment."
Jeremy Douglas, Southeast Asia and Pacific representative
for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, told Reuters,
"Chau's arrest warrant is no doubt sending shockwaves through
organised crime in Hong Kong and Macau, but also Cambodia, Laos
and the Philippines.
Douglas said Suncity has been linked to major drug
traffickers and money laundering for many years.
Chau has grown Suncity from operating a high-roller table in
Wynn Macau's casino in 2007 to a sprawling conglomerate with
thousands of employees and businesses ranging from property to
autos.
In 2019, Suncity was singled out https://www.reuters.com/article/china-casinos-idINL4N24A13F
by state-backed Chinese media which attacked online gambling
for causing what it described as great harm to China's social
economic order. Suncity said it did not operate any online
gaming at the time.
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Tom Allard; Editing by William
Mallard)