Suncity : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

SUNCITY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
太陽城集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1383)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Suncity Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Jade Room, Artyzen Club, 401A, 4th Floor, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 2:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT
the sale and purchase agreement (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement") dated 21 February 2021 and entered into between the Company as the vendor and Wit Dragon Limited as the purchaser in relation to, among others, the proposed disposal of the entire issued share capital of Access Achievement Limited (通達有限公司) by the Company to Wit Dragon Limited (a copy of which is marked "A" and produced to the EGM and signed by the chairman of the EGM for identification purpose) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby confirmed, approved and ratified and the directors of the Company (the "Directors") be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents which they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the implementation of and giving effect to the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and
any Director be and is hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to execute all such other documents, instruments and agreements (whether under common seal or not) and to do all such acts or things deemed by him/her to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the matters contemplated in the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder as he/she may in his/her absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the implementation of all transactions contemplated thereunder and to agree with such variation, amendment or waiver as, in the opinion of the Directors, in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole."
By order of the Board
SUNCITY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chau Cheok Wa
Chairman
Hong Kong, 26 April 2021
Registered office:
Principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Cricket Square
Unit 1705, 17/F., West Tower
Hutchins Drive
Shun Tak Centre
P.O. Box 2681
168-200 Connaught Road Central
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Hong Kong
Cayman Islands
Notes:
Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s); and for this purpose seniority shall be determined as the person so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
In order to be valid, a form of proxy must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a certified copy thereof) not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the above meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude members of the Company from attending and voting in person at the above meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) if they so wish.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from 13 May 2021 to 18 May 2021 (both days inclusive) for determining the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. No transfer of Shares will be registered during this period. Shareholders whose name appears on the register of members of the Company on 18 May 2021 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, unregistered holders of the Shares should ensure that all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 12 May 2021.
As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Chau Cheok Wa, Mr. Lo Kai Bong, Mr. Au Chung On John and Mr. Manuel Assis Da Silva; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tou Kin Chuen, Dr. Wu Kam Fun Roderick and Mr. Lo Wai Tung John.
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE EGM
At the time of publishing this notice the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Hong Kong is still developing and the situation at the time of the EGM is difficult to predict. The Company reminds attendees that they should carefully consider the risks of attending the EGM, taking into account their own personal circumstances. Furthermore, the Company would like to remind shareholders that physical attendance in person at the EGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising their voting rights and strongly recommends shareholders to appoint the chairman of the EGM as their proxy and submit their form of proxy as early as possible.
Should the coronavirus continue to affect Hong Kong at or around the time of the EGM, the Company may implement precautionary measures at the EGM in the interests of the health and safety of the attendees of the EGM which include without limitation:
All attendees will be required to wear surgical face masks before they are permitted to attend, and during their attendance of, the EGM. Attendees are advised to observe good personal hygiene and maintain appropriate social distance with each other at all times when attending the EGM.
There will be compulsory body temperature screening for all persons before entering the EGM venue. Should anyone seeking to attend the EGM decline to submit to temperature testing or be found to be suffering from a fever with a body temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius or above or otherwise unwell, the Company reserves the right to refuse such person's admission to the EGM.
Attendees may be asked if (i) he/she has travelled outside of Hong Kong within 14 days immediately before the EGM; (ii) he/she is subject to any HKSAR Government prescribed quarantine requirement; and (iii) he/she has any flu-like symptoms or close contact with any person under quarantine or with recent travel history. Any person who responds positively to any of these questions will be denied entry into the EGM venue and will not be allowed to attend the EGM.
Appropriate distancing and spacing in line with the guidance from the HKSAR Government will be maintained and as such, the Company may limit the number of attendees at the EGM as may be necessary to avoid over-crowding.
Each attendee will be assigned a designated seat to facilitate contact tracing and to ensure appropriate social distancing.
No gifts, food or beverages will be provided at the EGM.
Company staff and representatives at the EGM venue will assist with crowd control and queue management to ensure appropriate social distancing.
Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures in relation to the EGM arrangements at short notice. Shareholders should check the Company's website.
