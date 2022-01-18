Log in
SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS DATE

01/18/2022 | 05:01pm EST
LISLE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results and 2022 guidance on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SXC will host its quarterly earnings call at 10:30 am ET on February 1, 2022. Investors and analysts may participate in this call by using the following link:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/QkyupBiI

Upon registration, each participant will be emailed a confirmation and dial-in details. Alternatively, a live webcast and an archived replay will be made available in the Investors Relations section of www.suncoke.com.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.
SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-date-301463118.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.


