SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) announced today that Michael G. Rippey intends to retire as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors on May 15, 2024. The Board has unanimously appointed Katherine T. Gates to succeed Mr. Rippey as CEO effective May 15, 2024. Ms. Gates will retain her current position as President, serving as both President and CEO upon her promotion, and she will continue to serve as a member of the Board. Upon his retirement, it is anticipated that Mr. Rippey will serve as an advisor to the Company, pursuant to an advisory agreement.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Arthur F. Anton, the Company's Chairman, stated, "We thank Mike for his outstanding service and substantial contributions to SunCoke. During his tenure, he significantly restructured and strengthened the organization and reduced SunCoke's risk profile. Mike has been, and remains, a great asset to our Company. His significant contributions are reflected in SunCoke’s culture of safety and integrity, as well as record earnings and profitability."

Mr. Anton continued, "The Board is pleased to announce Katherine’s promotion to Chief Executive Officer as the result of a deliberate and well-executed succession planning process. Katherine’s executive experience for more than a decade at SunCoke, provides the Board with valuable expertise regarding operations, commercial, strategic, legal and EHS matters. She is a successful leader with a strong execution orientation. She has the highest integrity and brings great energy to all she does."

Remarking on his tenure at SunCoke, Mr. Rippey stated, "I am incredibly proud of all that our team has achieved. We have created significant value for our shareholders. Our accomplishments are the result of the dedication, commitment, and resourcefulness of all our employees. As a Company, we are fortunate to have Katherine as my successor. I and everyone at SunCoke have tremendous confidence in Katherine's ability to champion our business and lead SunCoke's future success."

Commenting on her new appointment, Ms. Gates said, "I am grateful for the trust and confidence that the Board has placed in me, and I am honored to serve as CEO of SunCoke, working with our dedicated team to deliver added value to our business and shareholders.”

Ms. Gates continued, “I am extremely appreciative of the time Mike and I have spent working together, and am grateful for the benefit of learning from a mentor with over 40 years of experience in the steel industry.”

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., please visit the “Investors” section of our corporate website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

