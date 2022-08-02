Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SunCoke Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXC   US86722A1034

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

(SXC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
7.310 USD   -1.22%
07:03aSUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:52aSUNCOKE ENERGY : Q2 2022 SunCoke Energy Inc Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
06:46aSuncoke energy, inc. reports strong second quarter 2022 results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SunCoke Energy : Q2 2022 SunCoke Energy Inc Earnings Conference Call Presentation

08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Q2 2022 Earnings

Conference Call

Forward‐Looking Statements

2

This slide presentation should be reviewed in conjunction with the Second Quarter 2022 earnings release of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SunCoke) and conference call held on August 2, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

This presentation contains "forward‐looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward‐looking statements often may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "should," or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward‐looking. Forward‐looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of SunCoke) that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in such forward‐looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in Item 1A ("Risk Factors") of our Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the most recently completed fiscal year, as well as those described from time to time in our other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, SunCoke has included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission cautionary language identifying important factors (but not necessarily all the important factors) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward‐looking statement made by SunCoke. For information concerning these factors and other important information regarding the matters discussed in this presentation, see SunCoke's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, copies of which are available free of charge on SunCoke's website at www.suncoke.com. All forward‐looking statements included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this presentation also could have material adverse effects on forward‐looking statements.

Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based upon the current knowledge, beliefs and expectations of SunCoke management, and upon assumptions by SunCoke concerning future conditions, any or all of which ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. You should not place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the earnings release. SunCoke does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter its forward‐looking statements (or associated cautionary language), whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of the earnings release except as required by applicable law.

In addition, throughout this presentation, we will use non‐GAAP financial measures. Non‐GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non‐GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix to this presentation.

Q2 2022 Highlights

3

  • Delivered Q2 '22 Adjusted EBITDA of $71.3M
  • Continued strong performance across our coke and logistics operations
  • Export and foundry coke initiatives continue to perform well
  • Entered into a non‐binding letter of intent with US Steel to manufacture granulated pig iron (GPI)
    • SunCoke to acquire Granite City Works blast furnaces
    • SunCoke to construct, own and operate 2.0M tons GPI facility
    • 10 year initial term
  • Meaningful increase in quarterly dividend demonstrates continued progress and stability in the underlying core businesses
  • Increasing FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $270M ‐ $285M from original guidance of $240M ‐ $255M

(1) See appendix for a definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Q2 2022 Financial Performance

4

Diluted EPS

Q2 '22 EPS of $0.21, up $0.32 from the prior

year quarter

$0.32

$0.21

($0.11)

Q2 '22

Q2 '21

  • Prior year quarter EPS included a ($0.27) impact of debt extinguishment charges related to debt refinancing

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $71.3M, an increase

of $3.3M from the prior year quarter

Coke operations up $2.8M, driven by higher margins on

export tons

Logistics segment up $1.1M driven by API2 coal price

Q2 '22 vs Q2

($ in millions, except volumes)

Q2 '22

Q2 '21

'21

Domestic Coke Sales Volumes

1,007

1,063

(56)

Logistics Volumes

5,809

5,104

706

Coke Adj. EBITDA(2)

$68.2

$65.4

$2.8

Logistics Adj. EBITDA

$12.5

$11.4

$1.1

Corporate and Other Adj. EBITDA (3)

($9.4)

($8.8)

($0.6)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$71.3

$68.0

$3.3

adjustment benefit at CMT

  1. See appendix for a definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
  2. Coke Adjusted EBITDA includes Domestic Coke and Brazil Coke
  3. Q2 '22 Corporate and Other Adj. EBITDA includes activity from our legacy coal mining business

Q2 2022 Liquidity

5

Maintained strong liquidity position of ~$313M; Continued objective to

strengthen the balance sheet

(Consolidated)

Q2 '22

Revolver

Total Debt

$610M

Availability:

Gross Leverage(1)

2.09x

$250.0M

Net Leverage(1)

1.87x

($ in millions)

($30.8)

$43.5

$79.7

($21.1)

($5.3)

($2.6)

$63.4

Cash @ Q1 2022

Net Cash Provided

Net Change in Debt

CapEx

Dividends

Other

Cash @ Q2 2022

by Ops. Activities

(1) Gross leverage and Net leverage for Q2 2022 calculated using Last Twelve Month(LTM) Adjusted EBITDA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SunCoke Energy Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 10:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.
07:03aSUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
06:52aSUNCOKE ENERGY : Q2 2022 SunCoke Energy Inc Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
06:46aSuncoke energy, inc. reports strong second quarter 2022 results
PR
06:41aSuncoke energy, inc. increases quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per share
PR
07/22SUNCOKE ENERGY : Announces second quarter 2022 earnings date
PU
06/28SunCoke Energy Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent With US Steel to Acquire 2 Blast Furn..
MT
06/28Suncoke energy, inc. announces a non-binding letter of intent to construct, own and ope..
PR
06/28Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces A Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Construct, Own and Ope..
CI
05/17SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 769 M - -
Net income 2022 78,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 610 M 610 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 127
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
SunCoke Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,31 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Rippey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Marinko Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur F. Anton Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Quanci Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Susan R. Landahl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.10.93%610
NUCOR18.14%35 333
ARCELORMITTAL-16.02%20 557
TATA STEEL LIMITED-2.61%16 782
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.24.67%14 601
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION4.87%14 007