Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Suncor Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/08 02:03:21 pm
36.33 CAD   -1.09%
01:54pCenovus Energy loss widens on nearly C$2 bln impairment, shares fall
RE
08:52aOil Prices Ease on the Prospect of Iranian Exports Returning to the Market
MT
06:28aNY CRUDE BRIEF : Down 1.8% at Near US$89.65
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cenovus Energy loss widens on nearly C$2 bln impairment, shares fall

02/08/2022 | 01:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pipelines carrying steam to well heads and heavy oil back to the processing plant line the roads at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake SAGD project south of Fort McMurray

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc posted a quarterly loss on Tuesday primarily due to non-cash impairment of C$1.9 billion ($1.50 billion) in the U.S. manufacturing segment, sending its shares lower.

The U.S. manufacturing business was hit by operational issues at two refineries, contributing to a net loss of C$408 million, or 21 Canadian cents, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$153 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Cenovus shares were last down 5.8% at C$15.43 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Rivals Imperial Oil Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc also missed quarterly profit expectations last week.

Despite the quarterly loss, which comes amid a surge in global oil prices to seven-year highs, Cenovus expects to rapidly reduce its net debt to C$8 billion and will soon share plans on increasing returns to shareholders, executives said on a conference call.

Cenovus's net debt was below C$9.6 billion at year end 2021.

The company is also in preliminary discussions with Phillips 66 about the future of their 50-50 joint venture ownership of the Wood River, Illinois, and Borger, Texas, refineries in the U.S., said Cenovus chief executive Alex Pourbaix.

"When we're involved in refineries that are great refineries we would love to have 100% of it, all things being equal," Pourbaix said, adding there was no urgency and it was too early to speculate on what an alternative to the joint venture could look like.

Cenovus, which agreed to buy rival Husky last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, said total production stood at 825,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, up from 467,202 boepd a year earlier.

Downstream throughput, or the amount of crude processed, rose 469,900 barrels per day (bpd) from 169,000 bpd.

($1 = 1.2692 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.45% 0.90658 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.39% 1.72108 Delayed Quote.0.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.10% 0.72793 Delayed Quote.0.58%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -5.93% 18.39 Delayed Quote.26.11%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED -1.49% 54.83 Delayed Quote.22.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.36% 0.84355 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -1.09% 36.33 Delayed Quote.16.05%
All news about SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
01:54pCenovus Energy loss widens on nearly C$2 bln impairment, shares fall
RE
08:52aOil Prices Ease on the Prospect of Iranian Exports Returning to the Market
MT
06:28aNY CRUDE BRIEF : Down 1.8% at Near US$89.65
MT
02/07WTI Crude Oil Ends Lower on Texas Refinery Woes and Eased Iran Sanctions
MT
02/07March WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$0.99; Settles at US$91.32 per Barrel
MT
02/07UBS Says Suncor Share Price Remains Under Pre-Pandemic Level as Oil Prices Rise
MT
02/07Oil Trading Lower Early After the United States Eases Some Sanctions on Iran
MT
02/07NY CRUDE BRIEF : Down 0.75% at Near US$91.60
MT
02/04SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rally in Friday Trading
MT
02/04WTI Crude Oil Climbs to New Multi-Year Highs on International Tensions, Texas Weather
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 39 533 M 31 188 M 31 188 M
Net income 2021 3 798 M 2 996 M 2 996 M
Net Debt 2021 13 733 M 10 834 M 10 834 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,98%
Capitalization 53 210 M 41 846 M 41 978 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 12 591
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 36,73 CAD
Average target price 43,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Little President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Bruno Francoeur Executive Vice President-Business & Operations
Eira Margaret Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.05%41 978
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.65%349 251
CHEVRON CORPORATION18.07%267 081
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.16%197 235
BP PLC23.65%108 207
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.98%79 305