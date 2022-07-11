Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Suncor Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC.

(SU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:58 2022-07-11 pm EDT
41.34 CAD   -2.57%
02:45pWTI Oil Closes Down on Concerns Shanghai May Face Another Lockdown
MT
02:42pAugust WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.70; Settles at US$104.90 per Barrel
MT
02:29p'NO EASY FIX' : Canada's Suncor Energy faces overhaul after CEO exit
RE
'No easy fix': Canada's Suncor Energy faces overhaul after CEO exit

07/11/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Suncor Energy logo is seen at their head office in Calgary

(Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy faces a long slog to fix its poor safety record and regain investor confidence, analysts said on Monday, after Chief Executive Mark Little resigned following another worker fatality at a company site.

Little stepped down as head of Canada's third-largest oil producer on Friday, a day after a worker was killed at Suncor's oil sands base plant in northern Alberta.

It was the fifth fatality at a Suncor site since 2019, when Little became CEO, and the thirteenth since 2014.

"This level of events is something we have never seen in the 25 years of covering the sector," Phil Skolnick, an analyst at investment dealer Eight Capital, wrote in a note to clients.

"This is not just the CEO's fault ... Ultimately, we believe a meaningful overhaul will be needed; and we see that taking time and money."

Little was already under pressure from U.S. activist investment firm Elliott Management, which in April disclosed a 3.4% stake in Suncor and called for a management overhaul, new board members and improved operating performance.

Elliott also highlighted Suncor's poor safety record and its share price underperformance versus rival oil sands producers.

Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Suncor could not immediately be reached for comment.

Daniel Loeb's investment firm Third Point also revealed a stake in Suncor in May, acquiring 3.5 million shares.

Capital Eight and brokerage Raymond James both downgraded Suncor's stock on Monday. The company's shares were last down 1.9% on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$41.62.

Calgary-based Suncor, which is a also refiner and owns one of Canada's largest retail fuel networks, named Kris Smith, executive vice president of downstream, as interim CEO while the board searches for a replacement for Little.

National Bank analyst Travis Wood said the next CEO will likely come from outside the company and needs to execute a long-term cultural shift across the 17,000-strong workforce.

"The size, scale and integrated nature of Suncor's operations is another reason we do not believe the blame should fall on one person, leaving us to consider that additional executive changes will likely be required," Wood said in a note.

"There is no easy fix."

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.13% 106.74 Delayed Quote.37.19%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -2.52% 41.34 Delayed Quote.34.06%
WTI -0.29% 103.759 Delayed Quote.39.06%
